Bengaluru: 7 Dead Including Tamil Nadu MLA’s Son In Road Mishap

In a tragic incident, seven persons, including a DMK MLA’s son, were killed in a road accident in Bengaluru’s Kormangala area on Tuesday.

As per reports, the mishap happened at around 1 am when the Audi Q3, which was speeding, rammed into a road pedestrian way and a compound. The car was completely wrecked, its front reduced to a mangled mass of metal.

While six of them died on the spot, one succumbed while on the way to the hospital. All are aged between 21-28 years.

The deceased include Karuna Sagar, son of Y Prakash, DMK MLA from Tamil Nadu’s Hosur constituency.