Bengaluru Gangrape: Police Open Fire on Duo As They Try to Escape

The Bengaluru police on Friday said that they had to resort to gun power in bringing down at least two of the four accused in the brutal rape of a woman who was alleged to have been trafficked from Bangladesh. Within hours of Assam police posting the viral video showing the woman being sexually tortured and assaulted by the men, the Bengaluru police on Thursday nabbed all four persons, city police revealed hours after their success.



All four were taken to Karegowda Layout, K. Channasandra, where they stayed in a rented house. Early Friday, two of them, Ridoy Babu, 25, and Sagar, 23, attacked the policemen and tried to flee. The police opened fire in self-defence. “Both were shot at their knees before they were nabbed and are now being treated at a government hospital,” the police said.

The Bengaluru police continue to track the victim, said to be a 22-year-old woman from Bangladesh, and a part of a prostitution ring run by the quadrate.



A special team has been sent to track her down and bring her to the city to join the probe. The police at Ramamurthy Nagar on Thursday after the arrest had said in a statement that the video was shot around 10 days back, and the five men, believed to be Bangaladeshis, were involved in an international human trafficking racket.

The police team led by Ramamurthy Nagar police inspector, Melvin Francis had opened fire at the two accused when they tried to escape from the crime scene after attacking Banaswadi Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) N. S. Sakri and other police personnel in the team, the police said.

Sakri’s team took the accused to K. Channasandra, where the brutal rape was alleged to have taken place. A senior official said all four were questioned after they were arrested on Thursday late night to ascertain the sequence of events that transpired and led to the crime and also about their human trafficking network. “These accused were also questioned about their associates and friends who helped him to hide. They were also ‘properly’ interrogated about where they have hid the victim or where she possibly might be getting treated after their heinous crime,” the police said.

