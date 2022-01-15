Bikaner-Guwahati Train Mishap: Preliminary Probe Hints At Locomotive Glitch

Initial findings into the shocking Bikaner-Guwahati train mishap pointed at a possible technical glitch in the locomotive equipment.

At least, nine people have died and several others were left injured when 12 coaches of the Assam-bound train derailed and overturned near Domohani in West Bengal at around 5 pm on Thursday.

On Friday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the accident scene and said, “The Commission of Rail Safety I conducting an inquiry to find the root cause behind the accident.”

He conducted an inspection of the tracks and the locomotive involved in the accident, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

Indian Railways has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of those who lost their lives in the accident. Passengers who sustained grievous injuries will get Rs 1 lakh, and those with non-serious injuries will get Rs 25,000.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to inquire about the Bikaner-Guwahati Express mishap. CM Banerjee assured to provide all help and assistance on the ground and also keep her counterpart posted on the ongoing situation.

