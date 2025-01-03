Aashna Shroff Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Aashna Shroff, born on August 4, 1993, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is a leading Indian fashion blogger, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. Known for her chic style and beauty tips, Aashna has become one of the most prominent figures in the digital space. Through her blogs, YouTube channel, and social media presence, she has built a strong following and solidified herself as an influential personality in the fashion world.

Aashna Shroff Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Aashna Shroff Nickname Aashna Profession(s) YouTuber, Blogger, Entrepreneur, Social Media Celebrity Famous For Fashion and beauty vlogs and blogs Date of Birth August 4, 1993 Age 31 years (as of 2024) Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current Residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Height 5' 5" (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Zodiac Sign Leo Hobbies Drawing, Colouring, Traveling, Exploring New Places Piercing(s) Pierced ears

Aashna Shroff’s Family

Aashna hails from a Sindhi Hindu family in Mumbai. Her mother, Kiran Shyam Shroff, a former model, played an essential role in raising Aashna as a single parent. Aashna shares a close bond with her maternal aunt, Preeti, and often features her family life on social media.

Father : Name not publicly known

Mother : Kiran Shyam Shroff (Former Model)

Siblings: Only child

Aashna Shroff’s Boyfriend, Husband, and Relationship

Aashna Shroff and singer Armaan Malik tied the knot on January 2, 2025, in a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony. The couple had been dating on and off for years, with Armaan proposing to Aashna in August 2023. The couple shared their wedding moments on Instagram, and their post went viral, capturing the joy and love of the occasion.

Boyfriend : Armaan Malik (Singer)

Husband : Armaan Malik

Engagement Date : October 22, 2023

Marital Status: Married

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Mumbai, Aashna completed her schooling at a CBSE-affiliated school and later pursued her HSC at Mithibai College. She studied fashion at the London College of Fashion and also explored courses in Interior Designing, Photography, and Early Childhood Education. Her diverse educational background reflects her varied interests and talents.

Career Highlights

Aashna Shroff’s career trajectory is truly inspiring:

Fashion Blogger and Influencer: Aashna started her fashion blog, The Snob Journal, in 2013, which later became a popular platform for beauty, travel, and lifestyle content. She also created a YouTube channel under the same name, where she shares her fashion, beauty tips, and travel experiences.

Entrepreneur: In 2013, Aashna launched her online fashion store, The Snob Shop, on Facebook, catering to fashion enthusiasts.

Brand Collaborations: Aashna has collaborated with top beauty brands like NYKAA, L’Oreal, Maybelline, and Estee Lauder, becoming one of the most recognized faces in the influencer community.

Cosmopolitan Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year: In 2023, Aashna was named Cosmopolitan Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year, further cementing her place in the digital space.

Aashna Shroff’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Aashna’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹37 crore. Her income is derived from her brand partnerships, YouTube channel, and social media endorsements. Aashna also has over 1 million followers on Instagram, adding to her success as a fashion influencer.

Aashna Shroff’s Cars and Lifestyle

Aashna’s lifestyle reflects her success in the digital world. She enjoys traveling, spending time with family, and staying up-to-date with the latest fashion trends. Aashna drives an Audi Q7 and enjoys a comfortable lifestyle, often sharing glimpses of her life with her followers on social media.

Cars: Audi Q7

Lifestyle: Enjoys traveling, exploring new places, and keeping up with fashion trends.

Awards and Recognition

Aashna has been recognized for her contributions to the fashion and beauty industry. Her collaborations with leading brands and her role as an influencer have earned her awards, including the Cosmopolitan Luxury Fashion Influencer of the Year in 2023.

Interesting Facts About Aashna Shroff

Aashna was initially a preschool teacher before venturing into the fashion industry.

She is fluent in Hindi, English, and French.

Aashna loves dogs and has a pet dog named Kiwi.

She turned vegetarian at the age of 3 after learning about the impact of non-vegetarian food on animals.

Aashna is an avid fan of Bollywood, with Shah Rukh Khan being her favorite actor.

Conclusion

Aashna Shroff has built a successful career as a fashion influencer, entrepreneur, and content creator. Her hard work and passion for fashion have made her a respected figure in the industry. Aashna's journey from a preschool teacher to a social media influencer is an inspiring one. As she continues to grow her brand, Aashna remains a role model for aspiring influencers and entrepreneurs.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.