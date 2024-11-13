Aimee Baruah Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Aimee Baruah is an acclaimed Indian actress, producer, and director known for her contributions to Assamese cinema. She has been instrumental in bringing regional stories to the national stage, earning three National Film Awards across both feature and non-feature categories. Her journey in the film industry reflects her commitment to Assamese culture and social issues, as seen in her groundbreaking works in both narrative and documentary films.

Aimee Baruah Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Aimee Baruah Profession(s) Actress, Filmmaker, Director Famous For Assamese Cinema, Cultural Advocacy Date of Birth October 21, 1984 Age 39 (as of 2024) Birthplace Nagaon, Assam, India Nationality Indian Zodiac Sign Libra Religion Hinduism Marital Status Married

Aimee Baruah’s Favorite Things

Attribute Details Favorite Food Assamese Cuisine Favorite Actor Shah Rukh Khan Favorite Actress Sridevi Favorite Director Anurag Kashyap Favorite Colors Blue, Green

Early Life and Family

Aimee Baruah was born in Nagaon, Assam, to parents Mala and Purna Baruah, a police superintendent. With a strong educational background, she holds a master’s degree in sociology and is a gold medalist in economics. She is currently pursuing a PhD at Gauhati University, with a focus on the films of Bhupen Hazarika, an iconic figure in Assamese music and cinema. Aimee’s early exposure to Assamese culture profoundly influenced her career path, which she began at just fourteen, ultimately starring in over twenty-nine films, including National Award-winning projects.

Aimee Baruah’s Personal Life

Aimee Baruah is married to Pijush Hazarika, a politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a Minister in Assam. They tied the knot on October 1, 2011. The couple shares a strong bond, with Aimee balancing her professional career and her responsibilities as a politician's spouse.

Aimee Baruah’s Career Highlights

Aimee Baruah has starred in over 29 Assamese films, bringing attention to the rich narratives and social issues of her native state. Notable films include Jetuka Pator Dore (2011), where she played the role of Radha, and Karma Ke Rati (2013), an Assamese-Sadri film. Her directorial debut was the Dimasa language film Semkhor (2021), which earned her a National Award for Best Feature in Dimasa. She became the first Assamese actress to walk the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, further solidifying her influence on Assamese and Indian cinema.

In addition to her acting achievements, Aimee has directed impactful documentary films. Her documentary Screaming Butterflies won the Silver Conch Award at the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF), while her recent film, Birubala: Witch to Padmashree, garnered the Jury’s Special Mention Award at the 70th National Film Awards. This documentary highlights the struggles of a tribal woman fighting against witchcraft and witch hunting in Assam.

Aimee Baruah’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Aimee Baruah’s estimated net worth is approximately ₹7 crore INR (around $850,000 USD). Her wealth is primarily derived from her acting and directing career, along with endorsements. Her consistent contributions to Assamese cinema and dedication to cultural preservation have added to her financial success.

Aimee Baruah’s Cars and Lifestyle

Though Aimee Baruah maintains a relatively private lifestyle, she is known for her elegance and cultural pride. While details of her car collection are limited, she is often seen promoting Assamese culture and traditions through her social media platforms. Her lifestyle reflects her down-to-earth personality and commitment to her heritage.

Aimee Baruah’s Awards and Recognition

Aimee has received several prestigious awards, including:

National Film Awards: Special Mention for Semkhor and Jury's Special Mention for Birubala: Witch to Padmashree

Prag Cine Awards: Best Actress for her role in Jetuka Pator Dore

Silver Conch Award: Screaming Butterflies documentary at MIFF

Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024: Best Actress in a Leading Role, marking her as the first Assamese actress to receive this honor

Her work has established her as a leading figure in Assamese cinema and an advocate for Assamese cultural representation.

Aimee Baruah’s Controversies

Aimee Baruah has maintained a largely controversy-free public image, focusing on her work and cultural projects. As a filmmaker, she addresses social issues such as witch hunting in Assam, sometimes sparking conversations on sensitive topics. Her husband’s political career also occasionally places her in the public eye, but she manages to keep her professional reputation intact.

Interesting Facts about Aimee Baruah

Pioneering Assamese Actress: She is the first Assamese actress to walk the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Documentary Success: Her documentaries have received accolades, including a Silver Conch Award and a National Film Award.

Academic Excellence: Aimee is a gold medalist in economics and is currently pursuing a PhD on Bhupen Hazarika’s films.

Cultural Ambassador: She often highlights Assamese traditions and social issues in her films, particularly with Semkhor and Birubala: Witch to Padmashree.

Trailblazer: Aimee is recognized as a cultural icon in Assam, influencing younger generations in the film industry.

Conclusion

Aimee Baruah’s illustrious career is a testament to her dedication to Assamese cinema and culture. Her acting, filmmaking, and advocacy for regional stories have made her a celebrated figure in Indian cinema. With films like Semkhor and impactful documentaries such as Screaming Butterflies and Birubala: Witch to Padmashree, Aimee has showcased the strength of Assamese culture on a national and international level. Her journey serves as an inspiration to many aspiring filmmakers and artists.

FAQs

What is Aimee Baruah known for?

Aimee Baruah is celebrated for her work in Assamese cinema as an actress and filmmaker, particularly her films Semkhor and Birubala: Witch to Padmashree.

Who is Aimee Baruah married to?

Aimee Baruah is married to Pijush Hazarika, a politician and Minister in Assam.

What is Aimee Baruah’s estimated net worth?

Her estimated net worth is approximately ₹7 crore INR (around $850,000 USD) as of 2024.

Has Aimee Baruah won any National Film Awards?

Yes, Aimee has won three National Film Awards for her work in feature and documentary films.

What are some of Aimee Baruah’s famous films?

Her notable films include Semkhor, Jetuka Pator Dore, and Screaming Butterflies, each reflecting her dedication to social and cultural themes.