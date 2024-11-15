Anshul Kamboj Age, Career Stats, Family, Biography and Wiki

Anshul Kamboj achieved a remarkable feat in the 2024-2025 Ranji Trophy by becoming just the third bowler in history to take all 10 wickets in a single innings. Playing for Haryana against Kerala, Kamboj finished with stunning figures of 10/49, helping dismiss Kerala for 291. This historic performance places him alongside Premangshu Chatterjee and Pradeep Sundaram in an exclusive club of Ranji Trophy bowlers who have taken all 10 wickets in an innings​

Anshul Kamboj is a promising Indian cricketer who has been making waves in domestic cricket with his exceptional bowling skills. Known for his fiery pace and disciplined approach, Kamboj etched his name in the history of the Ranji Trophy with a record-breaking performance, taking 10 wickets in a single innings. This remarkable feat helped him gain national attention and earn a spot with Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL season. As a talented pacer from Haryana, he is considered one of the brightest rising stars in Indian cricket.

Anshul Kamboj Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Anshul Kamboj Profession Cricketer (Pacer) Famous For 10-wicket haul in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Date of Birth December 6, 2000 Age 23 (as of 2024) Birthplace Karnal, Haryana, India Nationality Indian Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Hobbies Watching Movies, Traveling Marital Status Unmarried

Anshul Kamboj’s Favorite Things

Attribute Details Favorite Food Not publicly known Favorite Player Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram Favorite Sport Cricket Favorite Color Blue

Early Life and Family

Anshul Kamboj was born in Karnal, Haryana, where he was introduced to cricket at a young age. Coming from a family with no major cricketing background, his dedication and passion for the game were key drivers in his early development. His commitment to improving his skills on the field led him to represent Haryana at various levels, and his standout performances in domestic competitions garnered significant attention.

Anshul Kamboj’s Personal Life

Anshul Kamboj is known for his reserved and focused nature. Although his personal life is kept private, his professional journey is widely followed by fans. His recent success has made him one of the most promising bowlers to watch in the coming years.

Anshul Kamboj’s Career Highlights

Anshul Kamboj made headlines in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy by taking 10 wickets in an innings against Kerala, a rare feat in the history of the tournament. This achievement places him alongside legends like Premangshu Chatterjee and Pradeep Sundaram, who had previously achieved the same. Kamboj's figures of 10/49 were instrumental in Haryana’s victory and marked him as a bowler of exceptional skill and potential. He continued to dominate with the ball, taking wickets in quick succession, including dismissing key Kerala batters such as Sachin Baby and Mohammed Azarudden​.

Before his stellar Ranji performance, Kamboj had already made a name for himself in domestic cricket, playing in various formats and impressing selectors with his pace and precision. His performance in the 2024 IPL, where he was picked up by Mumbai Indians, is expected to further enhance his visibility on the national stage​.

Anshul Kamboj’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Anshul Kamboj’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹40 Lakh INR, largely driven by his IPL contract with Mumbai Indians and his growing reputation in domestic cricket​. His income is expected to increase in the coming years.

Anshul Kamboj’s Cars and Lifestyle

Anshul Kamboj maintains a simple yet comfortable lifestyle, with a focus on his cricketing career. Though details about his personal possessions remain private, his rise through the ranks of domestic and IPL cricket suggests a bright future ahead, with more opportunities likely to come his way in the coming years.

Anshul Kamboj’s Career Stats

Statistic First-Class (FC) List A T20 Matches Played 13 12 22 Innings 23 12 22 Wickets 48 14 21 Best Bowling Figures 10/49 (Ranji Trophy 2024-25) 5/26 4/19 Average 20.58 32.56 25.60

Anshul Kamboj’s Awards and Recognition

Anshul Kamboj’s 10-wicket haul in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy is one of the most significant achievements of his career so far. This extraordinary feat has earned him recognition as one of the top young bowlers in Indian domestic cricket​

Anshul Kamboj’s Controversies

Kamboj has not been involved in any major controversies. He has maintained a clean image, focusing solely on his cricketing career and letting his performances do the talking.

Interesting Facts about Anshul Kamboj

Ranji Record: Kamboj became only the third bowler in Ranji Trophy history to take 10 wickets in a single innings​

IPL Debut: His IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2024 opened new opportunities for him in T20 cricket​.

Domestic Dominance: Before his IPL call-up, he was a key figure in Haryana’s domestic cricket scene, delivering outstanding performances in First-Class and List A matches.

Conclusion

Anshul Kamboj is rapidly establishing himself as one of India’s most exciting fast bowlers. His exceptional performances in domestic cricket, capped by his historic 10-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy, have set him on the path to greater success. As he continues to rise through the ranks, both in IPL and international cricket, Anshul’s dedication and talent are sure to leave a lasting impact on the game.

FAQs

What is Anshul Kamboj’s net worth?

Anshul Kamboj’s estimated net worth as of 2024 is ₹2 crore INR (around $250,000 USD).

What is Anshul Kamboj’s best performance in domestic cricket?

His best performance is his remarkable 10-wicket haul in a single innings during the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy against Kerala.

For which IPL team did Anshul Kamboj play?

He was picked by Mumbai Indians for the 2024 IPL season.

How many wickets has Anshul Kamboj taken in First-Class cricket?

Kamboj has taken 48 wickets in First-Class cricket as of 2024.

What is Anshul Kamboj’s highest wicket haul in T20s?

His highest wicket haul in T20 cricket is 4/19.