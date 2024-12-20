Arunita Kanjilal Net worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Arunita Kanjilal is a gifted Indian playback singer known for her melodious voice and captivating performances. She gained fame as a contestant on Indian Idol 12, where she mesmerized the judges and the audience with her vocal prowess. Arunita has carved out a promising career in the music industry, and her journey from a small-town girl to a national singing sensation is truly inspiring. With her soulful voice, she continues to capture the hearts of music lovers across India.

Arunita Kanjilal Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Arunita Kanjilal Nickname Arunita Profession(s) Playback Singer, Performer Famous For Contestant on Indian Idol 12 Date of Birth April 18, 2003 Age 21 (as of 2024) Birthplace Kolkata, West Bengal, India Current Residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Height 5' 2" (157 cm) Zodiac Sign Capricorn Hobbies Singing, Travelling, Playing Musical Instruments

Arunita Kanjilal’s Family

Arunita hails from a supportive and musically inclined family in Kolkata, West Bengal. Her parents have always been her pillar of support in her musical journey.

Father: Avni Bhushan Kanjilal (Professor)

Mother: Sharbani Kanjilal (Homemaker)

Siblings: Arunita has a close relationship with her mother and maternal uncle, both of whom have played an important role in her musical development.

Arunita is very close to her mother, and she credits her for being her biggest source of inspiration in music.

Arunita Kanjilal’s Husband and Marriage Date

As of now, Arunita Kanjilal is not married, and there is no information available regarding her husband or marriage date. She is currently focused on her music career and has not publicly disclosed any details about her personal relationships.

Early Life and Education

Arunita was born on April 18, 2003, in Kolkata, West Bengal. She began her music training at the age of eight, with her mother being a major influence on her musical journey. Arunita completed her schooling at St. Xavier’s School in Kolkata and went on to pursue her studies at the University of Kolkata. Her early exposure to music, combined with her dedication, led her to pursue a career in singing.

Career Highlights

Arunita’s musical career is marked by several key moments:

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs (2013): Arunita became the winner of this popular Bengali singing reality show, where she gained widespread recognition.

Indian Idol 12 (2021): Her performance in the singing reality show Indian Idol captured the hearts of millions, and she became one of the top finalists. Her golden ticket performance earned her a spot in the prestigious show.

Live Performances: Arunita has performed at several events and has even gone on international tours with Bollywood singer Shaan, showcasing her growing popularity.

Playback Singing: She has begun her career in playback singing and has delivered several beautiful tracks for Bollywood films.

Arunita Kanjilal’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Arunita Kanjilal’s estimated net worth is around ₹3-4 crore. Her primary income comes from her music career, including playback singing, reality show appearances, and live performances. As a rising star, her net worth is expected to grow with her increasing popularity and the release of more songs.

Arunita Kanjilal’s Cars and Lifestyle

Arunita is known for leading a simple and grounded lifestyle, despite her growing fame. She enjoys a modest and comfortable life, focusing on her music career and spending time with her family. Though she doesn't flaunt a lavish lifestyle, she is active on social media, where she shares glimpses of her personal life and musical achievements.

Awards and Recognition

Arunita has received recognition and accolades for her exceptional singing talent:

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs Winner (2013): Arunita’s victory on this Bengali reality show marked the beginning of her successful career.

Indian Idol 12 Finalist (2021): Her memorable performances on Indian Idol solidified her status as one of the brightest young voices in India’s music scene.

International Shows: Her performances alongside Bollywood singer Shaan at international events have contributed to her growing fan base.

Lifestyle and Hobbies

Arunita is deeply passionate about music, and in her free time, she enjoys playing musical instruments like the harmonium. She loves to travel and explore new places, and listening to music is one of her favorite pastimes. Arunita is also fond of spending quality time with her family, especially her mother, who has been a constant source of support throughout her career.

Controversies

Rumored Relationship: There have been speculations about Arunita’s relationship with fellow singer Pawandeep Rajan, stemming from their close bond on Indian Idol 12. However, both have clarified that they are just good friends.

AI-Generated Image Incident (2024): A digitally altered image of Arunita and Pawandeep went viral in October 2024, leading to rumors about personal developments. The image was confirmed as fake and created using Artificial Intelligence.

Interesting Facts About Arunita Kanjilal

Early Start: Arunita began her musical journey at the age of 10 when she participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and won the title.

Classical Music Training: She has received formal training in music from her maternal uncle, which has helped her develop a rich and versatile vocal style.

Famous Moment on Indian Idol: During Indian Idol 12, actress Hema Malini was so impressed with Arunita’s singing that she performed the “Kala Tika” ritual, a protective gesture, after Arunita sang the song “Mere Naseeb Mein”.

Musical Instrument Skills: Arunita knows how to play the harmonium, showcasing her versatility as a musician.

Conclusion

Arunita Kanjilal’s rise to fame is a testament to her talent, dedication, and passion for music. From winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs to becoming a finalist on Indian Idol 12, Arunita’s journey has been filled with hard work and achievements. As she continues to evolve as an artist, her future in the Indian music industry looks bright, and fans eagerly await more soulful melodies from her.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.