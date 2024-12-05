Aryaman Birla Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Aryaman Birla, a name closely associated with business success, comes from one of India’s wealthiest and most influential families. The son of billionaire businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aryaman is deeply involved in expanding the family empire. Though his cricketing career was brief, his transition to business has made him a key figure in the Aditya Birla Group. In this blog, we explore Aryaman Birla's net worth, family background, career, and other interesting details.

Aryaman Birla Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Aryaman Vikram Birla Profession(s) Businessman, Former Cricketer Famous For Business tycoon, son of Kumar Mangalam Birla Date of Birth July 9, 1997 Age 27 years (as of 2024) Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Zodiac Sign Cancer Marital Status Unmarried

Aryaman Birla's Favorite Things

Attribute Details Favorite Food Indian cuisine, Sushi Favorite Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Adam Gilchrist Favorite Actor Ranbir Kapoor Favorite Sport Cricket, Football

Early Life and Family

Aryaman Birla was born into one of India’s most powerful business families. His father, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairs the Aditya Birla Group, a conglomerate with diverse business interests. Aryaman's mother, Neerja Birla, is known for her advocacy in mental health and philanthropy. He has two siblings: Ananya Birla, an entrepreneur and singer, and Advaitesha Birla, an advocate for mental health. Growing up in a privileged family, Aryaman was encouraged to pursue his passions, and cricket was one of his early interests.

Personal Life

Despite being a public figure due to his family’s prominence, Aryaman prefers to maintain a low profile. He is not active on social media, but he occasionally shares glimpses of his luxurious lifestyle and his work at the Aditya Birla Group. He is unmarried and leads a life focused on business growth and maintaining his family’s legacy.

Aryaman Birla's Cricket Career

Aryaman Birla initially made his mark as a left-handed batsman and a left-arm off-spin bowler. He debuted for Madhya Pradesh in the 2017-18 season of first-class cricket and played for Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 IPL season. Though his cricketing journey showed promise, it was short-lived as he chose to step away from the sport in 2019 to focus on his business ventures. During his brief cricketing career, Aryaman displayed notable performances in first-class cricket, with a highest score of 103* in domestic cricket.

Career Stats and Highlights

Left-Handed Batsman Stats

Format Matches Innings Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 1st Class 9 16 414 103* 27.6 38.3 List A 4 3 36 19 12.0 34.0

Left-Arm Off Spin Bowler

Attribute 1st Class List A Matches (M) 9 4 Innings (Inn) 9 - Balls Bowled (B) 36 - Maidens (Mdn) 0 - Runs Given (Runs) 21 - Wickets (W) 0 - Best Bowling (BB) 0/3 - Economy Rate (Econ) 3.50 - Average (Avg) - - Strike Rate (SR) - - 4 Wicket Hauls (4W) 0 - 5 Wicket Hauls (5W) 0 -

Net Worth and Lifestyle

Aryaman Birla’s net worth is estimated to be ₹2.35 lakh crore ($28.5 billion), making him one of the wealthiest young businessmen in the world. His wealth stems primarily from the Aditya Birla Group's extensive business empire, including industries like metals, finance, retail, and telecommunications.

He enjoys a lavish lifestyle, often sharing glimpses of his travels and work through social media. Aryaman is also known for his love of fitness and spending time with his family. Despite his substantial wealth, he prefers to live a life of privacy, focusing on his professional growth.

Aryaman Birla in Business

Aryaman Birla has shifted his focus entirely to the family business, where he holds key roles. He is the director of Grasim Industries, a major subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group, and is also involved in various other capacities within the Group. His work has contributed to the growth of the family business, which remains one of India’s largest conglomerates, operating across multiple sectors globally.

Controversies

Aryaman Birla has managed to keep a low profile despite his early cricketing career and immense wealth. His decision to retire from cricket at just 22, citing the need to prioritize his mental health, was somewhat surprising to fans and the media, especially considering his potential. This break marked a significant shift in his career, steering him away from the IPL spotlight after being signed by Rajasthan Royals without playing a match. His departure from cricket, although not steeped in controversy, raised some eyebrows and generated media discussion around mental health in sports.

Interesting Facts about Aryaman Birla

Cricket Debut : Aryaman made his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Madhya Pradesh in 2017-18 and scored a century in his first-class match against Bengal​.

Early IPL Career : He was bought by Rajasthan Royals in 2018 but didn't play in a match during his IPL stint​.

Business Involvement : Aryaman is heavily involved in the family business, holding positions at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Grasim Industries​.

Pet Lover : He launched 'The Powstar Company,' a pet-related venture, driven by his love for dogs​.

Educational Background: He completed his commerce degree via distance learning at Mumbai University.

Conclusion

Aryaman Birla’s life is a blend of privilege, success, and a deep commitment to his family’s legacy. From his brief but promising cricket career to his current role as a director in the Aditya Birla Group, Aryaman is a figure of considerable influence. His work in business continues to solidify his place as one of the most successful young tycoons in India.