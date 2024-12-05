Subscribe

Biography

Aryaman Birla Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Aryaman Birla is a business tycoon and former cricketer, born into the influential Birla family. With a net worth of ₹2.35 lakh crore, he serves as a director at Grasim Industries. A former left-handed batsman, he shifted focus to business, leading a private lifestyle.

Hasid Khan
Aryaman Birla Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography

Aryaman Birla, a name closely associated with business success, comes from one of India’s wealthiest and most influential families. The son of billionaire businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Aryaman is deeply involved in expanding the family empire. Though his cricketing career was brief, his transition to business has made him a key figure in the Aditya Birla Group. In this blog, we explore Aryaman Birla's net worth, family background, career, and other interesting details.

Aryaman Birla Wiki

Attribute

Details

Full Name

Aryaman Vikram Birla

Profession(s)

Businessman, Former Cricketer

Famous For

Business tycoon, son of Kumar Mangalam Birla

Date of Birth

July 9, 1997

Age

27 years (as of 2024)

Birthplace

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Nationality

Indian

Zodiac Sign

Cancer

Marital Status

Unmarried

Aryaman Birla's Favorite Things

Attribute

Details

Favorite Food

Indian cuisine, Sushi

Favorite Cricketer

Sachin Tendulkar, Adam Gilchrist

Favorite Actor

Ranbir Kapoor

Favorite Sport

Cricket, Football

Early Life and Family

Aryaman Birla was born into one of India’s most powerful business families. His father, Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairs the Aditya Birla Group, a conglomerate with diverse business interests. Aryaman's mother, Neerja Birla, is known for her advocacy in mental health and philanthropy. He has two siblings: Ananya Birla, an entrepreneur and singer, and Advaitesha Birla, an advocate for mental health. Growing up in a privileged family, Aryaman was encouraged to pursue his passions, and cricket was one of his early interests.

Personal Life

Despite being a public figure due to his family’s prominence, Aryaman prefers to maintain a low profile. He is not active on social media, but he occasionally shares glimpses of his luxurious lifestyle and his work at the Aditya Birla Group. He is unmarried and leads a life focused on business growth and maintaining his family’s legacy.

Aryaman Birla's Cricket Career

Aryaman Birla initially made his mark as a left-handed batsman and a left-arm off-spin bowler. He debuted for Madhya Pradesh in the 2017-18 season of first-class cricket and played for Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 IPL season. Though his cricketing journey showed promise, it was short-lived as he chose to step away from the sport in 2019 to focus on his business ventures. During his brief cricketing career, Aryaman displayed notable performances in first-class cricket, with a highest score of 103* in domestic cricket.

Career Stats and Highlights

Left-Handed Batsman Stats

Format

Matches

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Average

Strike Rate

1st Class

9

16

414

103*

27.6

38.3

List A

4

3

36

19

12.0

34.0

Left-Arm Off Spin Bowler

Attribute

1st Class

List A

Matches (M)

9

4

Innings (Inn)

9

-

Balls Bowled (B)

36

-

Maidens (Mdn)

0

-

Runs Given (Runs)

21

-

Wickets (W)

0

-

Best Bowling (BB)

0/3

-

Economy Rate (Econ)

3.50

-

Average (Avg)

-

-

Strike Rate (SR)

-

-

4 Wicket Hauls (4W)

0

-

5 Wicket Hauls (5W)

0

-

Net Worth and Lifestyle

Aryaman Birla’s net worth is estimated to be ₹2.35 lakh crore ($28.5 billion), making him one of the wealthiest young businessmen in the world. His wealth stems primarily from the Aditya Birla Group's extensive business empire, including industries like metals, finance, retail, and telecommunications.

He enjoys a lavish lifestyle, often sharing glimpses of his travels and work through social media. Aryaman is also known for his love of fitness and spending time with his family. Despite his substantial wealth, he prefers to live a life of privacy, focusing on his professional growth.

Aryaman Birla in Business

Aryaman Birla has shifted his focus entirely to the family business, where he holds key roles. He is the director of Grasim Industries, a major subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group, and is also involved in various other capacities within the Group. His work has contributed to the growth of the family business, which remains one of India’s largest conglomerates, operating across multiple sectors globally.

Controversies

Aryaman Birla has managed to keep a low profile despite his early cricketing career and immense wealth. His decision to retire from cricket at just 22, citing the need to prioritize his mental health, was somewhat surprising to fans and the media, especially considering his potential. This break marked a significant shift in his career, steering him away from the IPL spotlight after being signed by Rajasthan Royals without playing a match. His departure from cricket, although not steeped in controversy, raised some eyebrows and generated media discussion around mental health in sports.

Interesting Facts about Aryaman Birla

  • Cricket Debut: Aryaman made his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Madhya Pradesh in 2017-18 and scored a century in his first-class match against Bengal​.

  • Early IPL Career: He was bought by Rajasthan Royals in 2018 but didn't play in a match during his IPL stint​.

  • Business Involvement: Aryaman is heavily involved in the family business, holding positions at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Grasim Industries​.

  • Pet Lover: He launched 'The Powstar Company,' a pet-related venture, driven by his love for dogs​.

  • Educational Background: He completed his commerce degree via distance learning at Mumbai University.

Conclusion

Aryaman Birla’s life is a blend of privilege, success, and a deep commitment to his family’s legacy. From his brief but promising cricket career to his current role as a director in the Aditya Birla Group, Aryaman is a figure of considerable influence. His work in business continues to solidify his place as one of the most successful young tycoons in India.

FAQ

What is Aryaman Birla's net worth?
Aryaman Birla's net worth is estimated to be ₹2.35 lakh crore ($28.5 billion), derived primarily from the Aditya Birla Group​.
How old is Aryaman Birla?
Aryaman Birla was born on July 9, 1997, making him 27 years old as of 2024.
What role does Aryaman Birla have in the Aditya Birla Group?
Aryaman Birla serves as the director of Grasim Industries and holds significant positions within the Aditya Birla Group​.
Did Aryaman Birla play in the IPL?
Yes, Aryaman Birla played for Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 IPL season.
What is Aryaman Birla's background in cricket?
Aryaman Birla was a left-handed batsman and left-arm off-spin bowler. He played first-class and List A cricket before stepping away to focus on business​.