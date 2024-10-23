Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma Net Worth, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Early Life and Education

Hema Sharma was born in Muradnagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India. She completed her Bachelor’s in Arts from Tejpal Singh Tyagi Kushal Pal Singh Tyagi Memorial Degree College, Uttar Pradesh. From an early age, she was passionate about acting, dancing, and modeling, which led her to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Hema Sharma's Family

Hema Sharma is married to Gaurav Saxena, and they have two sons, Yash and Aekansh. Her father works as a mechanic in a government bus department, and her mother is a homemaker. She also has two brothers and one sister, with whom she shares a close relationship.

Career Highlights

Hema Sharma started her career as a model and dancer before transitioning into acting. She made her television debut in the show Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat (2015) and her film debut in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018). She gained further recognition with roles in One Day: Justice Delivered (2019) and Dabangg 3 (2019). In 2023, she appeared in the web series Inspector Avinash aired on JioCinema. Her performances have been well received, showcasing her versatility across different genres.

Hema recently gained media attention as a contestant on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18, from which she was evicted after a 15-day stint. Known on social media as "Viral Bhabhi," Hema has shared her personal experiences and reflections on her life during and after the show. In an interview, she expressed her regrets about her past relationships, stating that marrying twice was a significant mistake and reflecting on her journey as a self-made woman without any industry connections.

Hema Sharma's Achievements

Hema Sharma has been recognized for her contributions to the entertainment industry with several awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award Film Organization 2023 and the Nari Shakti Icon Achiever Award 2023.

Hema Sharma's Net Worth

As of 2024, Hema Sharma's estimated net worth is around ₹6 crores, but she has steadily increased her earnings through acting, brand endorsements, and social media influence. Her participation in popular reality shows like Bigg Boss has further enhanced her visibility, likely contributing positively to her financial standing.

Hema Sharma's Cars and Lifestyle

Hema Sharma leads a modest lifestyle and is known for her down-to-earth personality. While specific details about her car collection are not publicly available, she focuses on maintaining a balance between her professional and personal life. She enjoys sharing snippets of her daily routine with her followers on social media, often showcasing her love for Indian cuisine and her dedication to fitness.

Controversies

In June 2023, Hema Sharma recounted an incident on the sets of Dabangg 3 (2019) involving Salman Khan's security. She expressed her disappointment after being unable to meet Salman Khan and claimed to have been mistreated by his security personnel. Despite this, she has maintained a generally positive public image and focused on her career.

Interesting Facts about Hema Sharma

Hema Sharma began her career as a dancer and model before transitioning into acting.

She is active on social media, frequently interacting with her fans.

Hema enjoys Indian cuisine and is an avid tea lover.

She is passionate about fitness and often shares her workout routines with her followers.

Hema has received prestigious awards for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Conclusion

Hema Sharma continues to rise in the Indian entertainment industry, gaining popularity for her performances in both television and films. Her candid reflections on her personal life, including her experiences on Bigg Boss 18, showcase her resilience and determination. As a self-made woman who has overcome various challenges, Hema's journey is inspiring, making her a promising talent to watch in the future.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this biography is based on available public records and interviews. Hema Sharma's life and career are subject to change, and any updates will be reflected as they become available.

FAQs