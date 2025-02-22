Dhanashree Verma Biography: Net Worth, Career Journey & High-Profile Divorce Insights

Dhanashree Verma is a well-known choreographer, YouTuber, and dentist, who has gained immense popularity for her dance performances and social media presence. She was formerly married to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, and their recent divorce has been a topic of public interest. This article provides a comprehensive overview of her net worth, background, career, education, and personal life.

Attribute Details Full Name Dhanashree Verma Date of Birth September 27, 1996 Age (as of 2025) 28 years Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace Dubai, UAE Nationality Indian Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Weight 56 kg Profession Choreographer, YouTuber, Dentist Net Worth $3 million (₹24 crore) Instagram Handle @dhanashre Twitter Handle @DhanshreeVerma9

Dhanashree Verma's estimated net worth is $3 million (₹24 crore). Her income sources include:

Dhanashree was born in Dubai, UAE, but was raised in Mumbai, India. She comes from a well-settled family.

Institution Degree Jamnabai Narsee International School Schooling DY Patil University, Navi Mumbai BDS (Dentistry) Mithibai College, Vile Parle, Mumbai Further Studies Shiamak Davar’s Dance Academy Dance Training

Dhanashree Verma has had a versatile career, transitioning from dentistry to becoming a top YouTube creator and dancer.

Worked at Dentissimo Dental Care and Spa, Mumbai.

Served as a student dental expert at DY Patil Dental College.

Founded Dhanashree Verma Company, her own dance studio.

YouTube channel (2015): Features dance tutorials, choreographed performances, and collaborations.

Worked with Bollywood celebrities like Guru Randhawa, Aparshakti Khurana, Rajkummar Rao, and Mouni Roy.

Participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as a finalist.

Set to make her Telugu movie debut in Akasham Dati Vastava.

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot on December 22, 2020, after meeting during the COVID-19 lockdown. Their relationship began when Chahal approached her for dance lessons.

However, they recently finalized their divorce on February 20, 2025, at Bandra Family Court, Mumbai. While speculation about alimony and marital conflicts continues, neither has publicly addressed the reasons for their split.

Dhanashree Verma has built a strong personal brand as a dancer, choreographer, and digital creator. Despite facing personal challenges, she continues to expand her career with upcoming film projects, dance collaborations, and brand endorsements.

1. Is Dhanashree Verma Indian?

Born on September 27, 1996, in Dubai, UAE, Dhanashree was brought up in Mumbai where she currently resides. She completed her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee International School and earned her medical degree from DY Patil University in Navi Mumbai. Dhanashree pursued further studies at Mithibai College in Vile Parle.

2.How old is Yuzi Chahal and Dhanashree?

Yuzvendra Chahal Born on 23rd July 1990, the Indian right-arm leg-spinner is currently 34 years old. On the other hand, Dhanashree, born on 27th September 1996, is currently 28 years old. That means, Chahal is apparently 6 years elder to his wife

3.Is Chahal and Dhanashree not together?

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have finalized their divorce, confirmed by ABP News. They began facing compatibility issues and were living separately for 18 months. Speculation arose from social media cues, including Chahal's cryptic post and Dhanashree's reflective message.