Dhanashree Verma Net Worth Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Dhanashree Verma is a multi-talented personality who has become a well-known figure in the Indian entertainment and sports world. As a YouTuber, dancer, choreographer, and dentist, Dhanashree has earned her place in the spotlight. Married to Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree's fame skyrocketed as she gained attention on social media platforms. In this blog, we will explore her personal and professional life, including her early career, family, net worth, and much more.

Dhanashree Verma’s Wiki Details

Information Details Full Name Dhanashree Verma Nickname Dhana Date of Birth 27 September 1996 Age (as of 2024) 28 Years Place of Birth Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nationality Indian Profession YouTuber, Dancer, Choreographer, Dentist Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Brown Religion Hinduism Zodiac Sign Libra Marital Status Married Husband Yuzvendra Chahal (Indian Cricketer) Instagram @dhanashree9

Early Life and Family

Dhanashree Verma was born in Dubai and raised in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Her upbringing in a supportive family helped her pursue her passions, both in academics and the arts. Her mother, Varsha Verma, and her father, whose name remains unknown, played a vital role in her career journey. Dhanashree is very close to her maternal grandparents and enjoys a warm relationship with them. She also has a brother, Vishal Verma, with whom she shares a strong bond.

Personal Life and Relationships

Dhanashree’s personal life gained significant media attention after she married cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. The couple got engaged in August 2020 and tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 22, 2020. Their relationship became widely followed on social media, with fans showering them with love and support.

However, in January 2025, rumors about their possible divorce began circulating. The speculations arose after both Dhanashree and Yuzvendra unfollowed each other on social media, and Chahal removed all their pictures from his profile. Though both have not publicly addressed the matter, their fans have been speculating about their relationship status. Dhanashree continues to post about her career and personal life, but the absence of Chahal's presence in her posts has sparked further curiosity.

Dhanashree Education

Dhanashree completed her schooling in Mumbai before joining Mithibai College. She pursued her graduation in Dentistry from DY Patil University in Navi Mumbai. Although she began her career as a dentist, her passion for dance led her to become a full-time choreographer and YouTuber. Dhanashree is also trained in dance by renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar.

Career Journey

Dhanashree’s Dance Career: Dhanashree started her career as a dentist but always had a strong inclination toward dance. She honed her skills under Shiamak Davar’s guidance and began uploading dance videos on various platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Her choreography and dance videos quickly went viral, earning her a massive following. She has collaborated with several Indian celebrities for dance performances and viral videos, further establishing her popularity.

YouTube and Social Media Success: Dhanashree Verma’s YouTube channel became the cornerstone of her career. On her channel, she posts dance tutorials, choreography videos, and personal vlogs, attracting millions of subscribers. Her presence on Instagram and TikTok further amplified her fame, where she posts a mix of dance routines, lifestyle content, and collaborations with well-known personalities.

Other Career Milestones: Apart from her dance career, Dhanashree has also made appearances in music videos, showcasing her dance skills in the entertainment industry. She continues to be active in creating engaging content for her fans and has become one of the most recognized names in the digital dance world.

Net Worth and Earnings

Dhanashree Verma’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹26 crores as of 2025. She earns a significant income through her YouTube channel, brand endorsements, social media collaborations, and dance workshops. Dhanashree is also a sought-after influencer, promoting various beauty and lifestyle products on her platforms.

Interesting Facts About Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree is an animal lover and has a pet dog named Patch.

She started her career as a dentist at Dentissimo Dental Care & Spa in Mumbai.

Dhanashree is very close to her maternal grandparents, and they are an important part of her life.

She enjoys traveling and often shares her travel experiences on social media.

Dhanashree’s dance training under Shiamak Davar has greatly influenced her career.

She enjoys spending time with her family and often shares moments with them on Instagram.

Conclusion

Dhanashree Verma is a versatile and talented individual who has made a name for herself as a YouTuber, dancer, choreographer, and dentist. Despite the recent rumors surrounding her marriage, she continues to be an inspiration for many with her hard work and dedication to her craft. Whether through her dance routines or engaging YouTube videos, Dhanashree remains one of the most influential and admired personalities in the digital space.