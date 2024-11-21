Digvijay Rathee Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Digvijay Singh Rathee has emerged as a multi-talented individual, excelling in fitness, sports, and reality television. Known for his participation in popular shows like MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla, as well as his recent entry into Bigg Boss 18, Digvijay continues to captivate audiences with his personality and resilience. This blog explores his life, career, relationships, and financial success in detail.

Digvijay Singh Rathee Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Digvijay Singh Rathee Profession(s) Fitness Coach, Reality TV Star Date of Birth November 18, 1999 Age 24 years (as of 2024) Birthplace Gurgaon, Haryana, India Zodiac Sign Scorpio Nationality Indian Height 5' 7" (170 cm) Weight 75 kg Net Worth ₹20 Crores

Digvijay Singh Rathee’s Family

Digvijay owes much of his success to his close-knit family. His father, Surendra Rathi, a respected professional, and his mother, Reena Rathi, have always supported his dreams. His elder sister, Sonal Rathee, has been an inspiration and confidante throughout his journey.

Despite his growing fame, Digvijay ensures that his family’s privacy remains intact. Their consistent encouragement has been the cornerstone of his growth.

Relationships

Ishita Rawat Digvijay was previously in a relationship with Ishita Rawat, which began during college but ended amidst allegations of possessiveness and infidelity. Unnati Tomar During Splitsvilla X5, Digvijay formed a close bond with Unnati Tomar. Despite challenges, their relationship remained strong, earning admiration from fans.

Digvijay Singh Rathee’s Education

Growing up, Digvijay attended several schools across cities due to his family’s frequent relocations, which helped him adapt to diverse environments and connect with varied people.

He completed his schooling at RIMT World School in Chandigarh and pursued a Bachelor’s in Computer Applications from Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College, also in Chandigarh. This academic foundation, combined with his passion for fitness, laid the groundwork for his multifaceted career.

Digvijay Singh Rathee’s Career

Fitness Coaching

Digvijay began his career as an online fitness coach, helping individuals achieve their health goals through personalized plans. His evidence-based advice and engaging social media content have earned him a loyal following.

Rifle Shooting

A skilled rifle shooter, Digvijay has won multiple state-level medals, showcasing his precision and focus.

Reality Television

MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand (2023) Digvijay gained nationwide recognition when he joined MTV Roadies. Chosen for Gautam Gulati’s gang, he impressed with his strength and determination but was eliminated mid-season. MTV Splitsvilla X5 His stint on Splitsvilla was marked by challenges, including a dramatic fallout with his partner, Kashish, who prioritized money over their relationship. Despite these setbacks, Digvijay's resilience and charm won over fans. Bigg Boss 18 (2024) Digvijay entered Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant, quickly becoming a top-voted participant. His strong personality, strategic gameplay, and confrontations, including a heated argument with Avinash Mishra, have made him a standout contestant.

Digvijay Singh Rathee’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Digvijay’s net worth is estimated at ₹20 crores.

Sources of Income:

Online fitness coaching

Brand endorsements

Reality TV appearances

Social media collaborations

Digvijay Singh Rathee’s Lifestyle

Cars Collection:

Hyundai Venue (₹10 Lakhs)



Mahindra XUV500 (₹18 Lakhs)

Hobbies:

Traveling to serene destinations



Engaging in activities like trekking and rifle shooting

Controversies

Splitsvilla Fan Meet Incident: During a fan event, fellow contestant Siwet Tomar pushed Digvijay, leading to a heated altercation. This incident highlighted the volatile nature of reality TV fame.

Physical Fight in Bigg Boss 18: A confrontation with Avinash Mishra escalated into a physical altercation, sparking debates among viewers.

Conclusion

Digvijay Singh Rathee’s journey from a rifle shooter to a reality TV star and fitness coach is a testament to his determination and adaptability. With strong family support and a relentless drive for success, he continues to inspire countless individuals. As he navigates the competitive world of Bigg Boss 18 and beyond, Digvijay’s story remains a beacon of resilience and ambition.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.

FAQs

What is Digvijay Singh Rathee’s age?

He is 24 years old as of 2024.

What is Digvijay Singh Rathee’s net worth?

His net worth is approximately ₹20 crores.

What are Digvijay Singh Rathee’s professions?

He is a fitness coach, reality TV star, and rifle shooter.

Which reality shows has Digvijay Singh Rathee appeared in?

He has participated in MTV Roadies, Splitsvilla X5, and Bigg Boss 18.

What is Digvijay Singh Rathee’s educational qualification?

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications from Goswami Ganesh Dutta Sanatan Dharma College.