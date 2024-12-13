Gukesh Dommaraju Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Dommaraju Gukesh, fondly known as Gukesh D, is a young chess superstar from India. At just 18 years old, he has already made history by becoming the youngest World Chess Champion in 2024, breaking records and inspiring millions. Gukesh’s journey showcases his immense talent, hard work, and the support of his family. Let’s take a detailed look at his life and achievements.

Advertisment

Gukesh D Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Dommaraju Gukesh Date of Birth May 29, 2006 Age 18 years (as of 2024) Birthplace Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Profession Chess Grandmaster Nationality Indian Height 5'7" (170 cm) FIDE Rating 2783 Net Worth ₹8.25 crore ($1 million approx.) Current Residence Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Early Life and Family

Gukesh was born into a well-educated family in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His father, Dr. Rajinikanth, is an ENT surgeon, and his mother, Dr. Padma, is a microbiologist. Both parents recognized Gukesh’s potential early and encouraged his chess ambitions. His father even stepped away from his medical career to accompany him to tournaments across the globe.

Gukesh started playing chess when he was only seven years old. His interest grew quickly, and with constant practice and guidance, he became one of the youngest chess prodigies in India.

The Road to Chess Stardom

Becoming a Grandmaster

In 2019, Gukesh achieved the title of Grandmaster at the age of 12 years and 7 months, becoming the second-youngest Grandmaster in chess history at the time. This milestone cemented his status as a rising star in the chess world.

Winning the World Chess Championship

In 2024, Gukesh created history by defeating Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship held in Singapore. At just 18, he became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, surpassing the legendary Garry Kasparov, who was 22 when he won the title in 1985.

Gukesh’s victory came after an intense 14-game match. The final game saw Ding Liren make a critical error under pressure, allowing Gukesh to secure a memorable win. Following his triumph, Gukesh showed immense respect for his opponent and bowed to the chessboard in a gesture of gratitude.

Net Worth and Lifestyle

As of 2024, Gukesh’s estimated net worth is ₹8.25 crore ($1 million). His earnings come from tournament prizes, sponsorships, and endorsements. Despite his financial success, Gukesh remains humble and focused on his chess career.

Gukesh enjoys a disciplined and simple lifestyle. He balances his rigorous chess training with education and leisure activities like reading and spending time with family.

Personal Life and Values

Gukesh’s parents have been his pillars of strength throughout his journey. Their sacrifices, especially his father’s decision to step back from his career, have been crucial to Gukesh’s success. He also shares a strong bond with his chess mentors and acknowledges their role in shaping his skills.

Gukesh values humility and respect, which he demonstrated during the World Chess Championship by applauding his opponent, Ding Liren, even after his victory.

Career Achievements

2019 : Became a Grandmaster at 12 years and 7 months.

2022 : Secured multiple wins in international tournaments, climbing the FIDE rankings.

2023 : Won the FIDE Candidates Tournament to earn a shot at the World Chess Championship.

2024: Crowned the World Chess Champion, defeating Ding Liren with a scoreline of 7.5–6.5.

Interesting Facts About Gukesh D

Chess Prodigy: Gukesh started playing chess at seven and quickly rose through the ranks. Record-Breaker: He surpassed Garry Kasparov’s record to become the youngest World Chess Champion. Inspired by Anand: Gukesh idolizes Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand and credits him as a key inspiration. Humble Winner: After his championship win, Gukesh rearranged the chessboard pieces and applauded his opponent, showing great sportsmanship. Family’s Role: His father, Dr. Rajinikanth, left his career to travel with Gukesh to tournaments.

Awards and Recognition

World Chess Champion (2024)

Youngest-ever World Champion

Gold Medalist: Various international and Olympiad events

FIDE Ratings: Consistently ranked among the top 10 players worldwide.

Conclusion

Gukesh Dommaraju’s journey from a young chess enthusiast to the World Chess Champion is a story of perseverance, talent, and determination. At just 18, he has achieved what many can only dream of, breaking records and making India proud. His humility, respect for the game, and dedication make him a true champion and a role model for aspiring players.

With a promising future ahead, Gukesh is poised to achieve even greater heights in the chess world. His story inspires millions to dream big and work hard to achieve their goals.