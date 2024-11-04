Bigg Boss 18: Gunratan Sadavarte Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Early Life and Family

Gunratna Sadavarte was born in Nanded, Maharashtra, between 1974 and 1976. His father, Nivrutti Sadavarte, was a police officer and a political activist involved with the Bahujan Mahasangh of the Republican Party of India, which deeply influenced Gunratna’s values and career path. Observing his father’s work, he developed a profound understanding of justice, equality, and the responsibilities of public service.

Gunratna Sadavarte’s Wife and Children

Gunratna is married to Dr. Jayshree Patil, a lawyer with a Ph.D. in Criminology. The couple met in the late 1990s during their M.A. studies and married in 2007. They have two children, including a daughter named Zane, a name that reflects the Buddhist concept of “Zen.” Although the family generally stays away from the limelight, they have occasionally been seen publicly, such as when their daughter assisted during a fire incident.

Gunratna Sadavarte Education

Gunratna initially pursued a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) but later shifted his focus to law and public activism. His academic journey includes an M.A., LL.M., and a Ph.D. in Constitutional Law, showcasing his passion for legal studies and advocacy.

Gunratna Sadavarte Career

After moving to Mumbai, Gunratna began working on legal cases and became involved in social movements, such as the Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan, assisting students with their rights. He gained prominence with the Maratha reservation case, where he challenged the reservation for the Maratha community, citing constitutional concerns around equality. This case thrust him into the public eye, where he became a strong voice in the debate over affirmative action.

Gunratna also served as the President of the MAT BAR Association, advocating for the rights of lawyers and striving to improve the legal system.

Gunratna Sadavarte in Jail

In 2022, Gunratna Sadavarte led a strike alongside employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), who were demanding better wages and working conditions. Following a protest on April 8, 2022, at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, he was arrested on charges of rioting and unlawful assembly. After spending 18 days in Arthur Road Jail, he was granted bail and released on April 27, 2022.

Gunratna Sadavarte: Controversies

Gunratna’s law license was suspended by the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council due to alleged misconduct, sparking debates around the ethics and responsibilities of legal professionals. Additionally, his strong comments on political figures, such as Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, have made headlines, stirring both support and criticism.

Gunratna Sadavarte in Bigg Boss 18

Gunratna surprised many by joining Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan. During his time on the show, he made bold claims, including a story about a threat he allegedly received from Karachi and statements about his fearlessness due to his family background. He also shared his belief that underworld figures like Dawood Ibrahim feared him. On October 14, he was briefly removed from the show due to an outstanding legal issue. In his exit interview, Gunratna confidently stated that he viewed himself as the top contender in the house.

Gunratna Sadavarte’s Pet Donkey

Gunratna brought a pet donkey named Max into the Bigg Boss house, marking the first time an animal was featured on the show. Max stayed in the garden area, and housemates were assigned to care for him. However, PETA India intervened, urging the show to remove Max, citing concerns over animal welfare. Subsequently, Max was removed from the Bigg Boss house.

Gunratna Sadavarte’s Net Worth

His estimated net worth is around 2 crores. Despite his involvement in prominent cases, his financial gains are secondary to his commitment to public advocacy and social justice.

Conclusion

Gunratna Sadavarte’s journey reflects his unwavering dedication to justice and public service. From legal battles to reality TV, he continuously challenges the norms and remains a notable figure in Indian society. His influence, rooted in his passion for justice and equality, endures across multiple domains.

FAQs