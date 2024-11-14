Hiba Nawab Net Worth, Age, Family, Career Stats, Biography and Wiki

Hiba Nawab is a popular Indian television actress known for her remarkable roles in shows like Tere Sheher Mein and Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai. With her strong screen presence and versatile performances, she has become one of the most admired young faces in Indian television. Hiba has received several accolades for her acting, further establishing herself as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

Hiba Nawab Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Hiba Nawab Nickname Hibu Profession(s) Actress, Model Famous For Amaya Mathur Gupta in Tere Sheher Mein (2015) Date of Birth November 14, 1996 Age 28 years (as of 2024) Birthplace Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, India Nationality Indian Zodiac Sign Scorpio Religion Islam Marital Status Unmarried

Hiba Nawab’s Favorite Things

Attribute Details Favorite Cuisine Mughlai, Chinese Favorite Actor Shah Rukh Khan (Bollywood), Robert Pattinson (Hollywood) Favorite Actress Deepika Padukone Favorite Film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) Favorite Color Pink, Red, Black, Sky Blue Favorite Song 'Sajni' by Jal

Early Life and Family

Hiba Nawab was born on November 14, 1996, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She is of Indian nationality and follows Islam. Hiba comes from a family that values education and culture, with her father Nawab Ali being a naturopathic practitioner. She pursued her education through correspondence and has a deep passion for acting, which led her to make her debut as a child artist in 2008.

Hiba Nawab’s Personal Life

Hiba Nawab is unmarried as of 2024. She has been linked with actor Pearl V Puri, with whom she starred in Meri Saasu Maa. Hiba's personal life is often in the public eye, but she prefers to keep things low-key, focusing more on her professional life.

Hiba Nawab’s Career Highlights

Debut:

Child Artist: Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai (2008) as Dolly on Star One

Lead Actor: Crazy Stupid Ishq (2013) as Anushka "Pampi" Atwal on Channel [V] India

Hiba’s big break came when she starred as Amaya Mathur Gupta in Tere Sheher Mein (2015), which made her a household name. She later went on to feature in other successful shows like Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai, where her comedic timing and chemistry with co-star Nikhil Khurana won her multiple awards.

Hiba Nawab’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Hiba Nawab’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹50 lakh. Her wealth comes from her acting career, brand endorsements, and her television projects.

Hiba Nawab’s Cars and Lifestyle

Hiba Nawab maintains an elegant and stylish lifestyle. She is known to own a Mercedes-Benz Auto Hangar (purchased in 2019) and her first car, a Hyundai Verna. She often shares glimpses of her lifestyle on social media, which reflects her love for fashion and comfort.

Hiba Nawab’s Awards and Recognition

Hiba Nawab has been recognized for her acting prowess, receiving several awards throughout her career:

2018: Best Romantic Couple Onscreen award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Awards (shared with Nikhil Khurana)

2019: Best Actor in a Comic Role - Female (Fans Choice) at the Indian Telly Awards for Jija Ji Chhat Par Hai

2021: Nari Shakti Icon Achiever Award

2023: International Iconic Performing Actress of Indian Television for Woh To Hai Albelaa

These awards are a testament to her growing influence in the television industry.

Hiba Nawab’s Controversies

Hiba Nawab was involved in a controversy in 2016 during her time on the set of Meri Saasu Maa. Co-actor Aanchal Khurana accused her of unprofessional behavior, particularly regarding her close relationship with co-actor Pearl V Puri. This led to a public spat, but the matter was resolved with intervention from the producers and director.

Interesting Facts about Hiba Nawab

Talented Actress: Hiba’s rise to fame has been marked by her strong acting skills and varied roles.

Award Winner: She has won numerous awards for her performances in both romantic and comedic roles.

Car Enthusiast: Hiba enjoys luxury cars, including her Mercedes-Benz.

Public Image: Despite the controversy, Hiba maintains a positive image in the media and focuses on her work.

Conclusion

Hiba Nawab has made a significant mark in the Indian television industry with her captivating performances and stunning screen presence. From her early debut as a child artist to becoming one of the top actresses in the television industry, she continues to win hearts. With numerous awards and a growing fanbase, Hiba's career is set for even greater success in the years to come.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.

FAQs

What is Hiba Nawab’s height?

Hiba Nawab is 5' 5" (165 cm) tall.

Who is Hiba Nawab dating?

Hiba Nawab has been linked to actor Pearl V Puri.

What is Hiba Nawab’s net worth?

Her net worth is estimated at ₹50 lakh as of 2024.

What is Hiba Nawab’s most famous role?

She is best known for playing Amaya Mathur Gupta in Tere Sheher Mein.

Has Hiba Nawab won any awards?

Yes, she has received several awards, including Best Romantic Couple Onscreen and Best Actor in a Comic Role at the Indian Telly Awards.