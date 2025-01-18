Kapil Parmar Net Worth 2025: Salary, Height, Family, Education and More

Kapil Parmar is an Indian para-judo athlete who has achieved international recognition for his skills in judo. Known for his determination and success, he made history by winning India’s first-ever Paralympic medal in judo at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. His journey, filled with challenges and triumphs, serves as an inspiration to many, especially for individuals with disabilities. With his growing list of achievements, Kapil is now one of the most prominent para-judo athletes in India.

Kapil Parmar Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Kapil Parmar Profession(s) Para-Judo Athlete Famous For First Indian para-judo athlete to win a Paralympic medal Date of Birth June 23, 2000 Age 24 years (as of 2025) Birthplace Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, India Current Residence Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India Nationality Indian Religion Hinduism Height 5’ 8” (173 cm) Zodiac Sign Cancer Hobbies Travelling, Gym sessions Marital Status Unmarried

Early Life and Education

Kapil Parmar was born on June 23, 2000, in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh. He faced many challenges from a young age, including a severe electric shock that led to limited eyesight and a lengthy coma for 6 months. Despite this setback, Kapil was determined to pursue his passion for sports, particularly judo. His family, including his father who worked as a taxi driver and his mother, a homemaker, supported him through tough times.

Kapil trained at the Indian Blind and Para Judo Academy in Lucknow under the guidance of his coach, Munawar Anzar Ali Siddiqui. His dedication and perseverance have been instrumental in his journey toward becoming one of the best para-judo athletes in the world.

Family and Personal Life

Kapil comes from a humble background in Sehore. His father worked as a taxi driver, and his mother managed the household. Kapil has three brothers and one sister. His brother runs a tea stall, while his sister operates a primary school. Despite facing financial struggles, Kapil ran a tea stall with his brother to help support their family.

Kapil remains unmarried and focuses entirely on his judo career. His family has been a strong pillar of support throughout his journey, and he often credits them for his success.

Career Highlights

Kapil Parmar has become a key figure in para-judo, with several remarkable achievements:

2024 Paris Paralympics : Kapil made history by winning India’s first Paralympic medal in judo, earning a bronze medal in the -60 kg J1 category.

2023 IBSA World Games : He won a bronze medal in the -60 kg category in Birmingham.

2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix : Kapil clinched a gold medal in Alexandria in the -60 kg category.

2022 Asian Para Games : He earned a silver medal in Hangzhou in the -60 kg category.

2019 Commonwealth Championships: Kapil won a gold medal in Birmingham in the -60 kg category.

Kapil’s rise in the judo world was not without challenges. He is the first blind Indian athlete to qualify for the Paralympics and has become an inspiration to many aspiring para-athletes.

Net Worth and Lifestyle

Kapil Parmar’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at ₹50-60 lakhs, primarily from his achievements in para-judo competitions, sponsorships, and endorsements. Despite his growing fame, Kapil lives a disciplined and focused life, dedicating most of his time to training and competing. His commitment to excellence in judo has made him one of India’s most respected para-athletes.

Properties and Assets

Kapil has a modest lifestyle. He resides in Lucknow, where he trains at the Indian Blind and Para Judo Academy. His property and assets are centered around his training and judo career, including his personal training equipment.

Awards and Achievements

Kapil Parmar’s achievements include:

Arjuna Award Nomination (2024): Recognized for his contributions to Indian para-sports.

Kapil has also been recognized for his contribution to para-sports and received financial assistance under India’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Controversies

Kapil Parmar has managed to maintain a clean public image. His dedication to his sport and his humble background has kept him away from controversies. He remains focused on promoting para-sports in India and inspiring others with his story.

Interesting Facts

Kapil suffered a severe electric shock in childhood, which led to a coma for six months and limited eyesight.

Despite this setback, Kapil pursued judo, eventually becoming the first blind Indian athlete to qualify for the Paralympics.

He ran a tea stall with his brother to support his family.

Kapil trains at the Indian Blind and Para Judo Academy in Lucknow, where he continues to improve his skills.

Conclusion

Kapil Parmar’s journey is an inspiring story of resilience and dedication. From overcoming significant challenges to achieving greatness on the international stage, Kapil has proven that with determination and hard work, anything is possible. His story continues to inspire young athletes across India, especially those with disabilities, showing that sports can change lives.