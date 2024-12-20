Keerthy Suresh Net Worth, Age, Movie List, Family, Career, and Biography

Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular and talented actresses in the South Indian film industry. With her diverse roles and outstanding performances, she has earned a special place in the hearts of audiences across India. Known for her dedication to acting, Keerthy has proven herself to be a versatile performer. She is especially famous for portraying legendary actress Savitri in the 2018 biographical film Mahanati. Apart from her acting, Keerthy’s charming personality and growing fan base continue to make her a significant name in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema.

Keerthy Suresh Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Keerthy Suresh Nickname Keerthana Profession(s) Actress, Model Famous For Mahanati, Penguin, Nenu Sailaja Date of Birth October 17, 1992 Age 32 (as of 2024) Birthplace Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Current Residence Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian Religion Hindu Height 163 cm (5'4") Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Zodiac Sign Libra Marital Status Married Husband Antony Thattil (Dubai-based businessman) Marriage Date December 12, 2024 Hobbies Yoga, Traveling, Swimming

Keerthy Suresh’s Favorite Things

Favorite Thing Details Favorite Food Dosa Favorite Actor(s) Suriya, Vijay Favorite Actress Simran Favorite Film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Favorite Destination Europe

Keerthy Suresh’s Physical Stats

Keerthy has a charming and graceful appearance, which is reflected in her roles on screen. Her height is around 5'4" (163 cm), and her weight is approximately 55 kg. She has dark brown eyes and black hair, further complementing her beauty.

Attribute Details Height 163 cm (5'4") Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Figure Measurements 32-26-32 Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black

Keerthy Suresh’s Family

Keerthy Suresh comes from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. Her father, Suresh Kumar, is a prominent film producer in Malayalam cinema, and her mother, Menaka, was a popular Tamil actress in the 80s and 90s. She has an elder sister, Revathy, who works as a VFX specialist.

Family Member Relation Father Suresh Kumar (Film Producer) Mother Menaka (Former Actress) Sister Revathy (VFX Specialist) Husband Antony Thattil (Businessman)

Keerthy Suresh’s Early Life and Education

Keerthy was born and raised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She completed her schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram. Keerthy then pursued a B.A. in Fashion Design from Pearl Academy, Chennai. Although she studied fashion design, her passion for acting led her to join the film industry. She initially started her career as a child artist in Malayalam films.

Keerthy Suresh’s Career Highlights

Keerthy made her acting debut as a child artist in the Malayalam film Pilots (2000). She later became a lead actress with Geethaanjali (2013) in Malayalam. Her entry into Tamil cinema came with the film Idhu Enna Maayam (2015). Keerthy’s major breakthrough came with the Telugu biographical film Mahanati (2018), where she portrayed the legendary actress Savitri. Her performance in this role earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Some other significant films in her career include:

Nenu Sailaja (2016) – A hit Telugu film that garnered her widespread recognition.

Rajini Murugan (2016) – A Tamil film in which she played the leading lady.

Penguin (2020) – A Tamil thriller film where she played a mother on a quest to find her missing child.

Saani Kaayidham (2022) – A Tamil film where she received critical acclaim for her intense role.

Her versatility across various genres, from romantic comedies to intense thrillers, showcases her talent and dedication to her craft.

Keerthy Suresh’s Personal Life and Relationships

Keerthy is married to Antony Thattil, a Dubai-based businessman. The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2024, in a private ceremony held in Goa. Prior to her marriage, there were rumors linking Keerthy to comedian Sathish, but these were never confirmed.

Keerthy Suresh’s Awards and Recognition

Keerthy’s acting career has been highly acclaimed, with several prestigious awards and nominations. Notable recognitions include:

National Film Award (2019) for Mahanati as Best Actress.

Filmfare Awards South for Best Actress.

South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for Best Actress (Telugu, Tamil).

Asianet Film Award for Best New Face (2014) for Geethaanjali.

She continues to be one of the most admired actresses in the industry.

Keerthy Suresh’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2024, Keerthy Suresh’s estimated net worth is approximately ₹50 crore ($2 million). She charges around ₹1.5 crore per film. Her primary income sources are acting, brand endorsements, and other business ventures. Keerthy is also associated with top brands, adding to her wealth.

Keerthy Suresh’s Lifestyle and Hobbies

Keerthy leads an active lifestyle and enjoys various hobbies, including yoga, swimming, and traveling. She is passionate about animals and birds, which is reflected in her social media posts. Keerthy is also a fan of fashion and enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Keerthy Suresh’s Controversies

Keerthy faced a brief controversy in 2016 when news spread that she had rejected an opportunity to work with actor Vikram in the film Garuda. However, the film’s director clarified that Keerthy was never approached for the role, and it was Kajal Aggarwal who was cast instead.

Conclusion

Keerthy Suresh has firmly established herself as one of the top actresses in South Indian cinema. From her humble beginnings as a child artist to her remarkable performance as the legendary actress Savitri in Mahanati, Keerthy’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. She is not just known for her acting but also for her elegance, dedication, and strong work ethic. Her ability to bring depth to each character she portrays makes her a true star in the industry. With numerous awards to her name, including a National Film Award, Keerthy’s career continues to shine bright. As she explores more complex roles in films like Saani Kaayidham and Penguin, audiences eagerly anticipate her next big project. Keerthy Suresh’s rise in the industry showcases her natural talent, and she remains a beloved figure in Indian cinema, setting new standards for actresses across all industries.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.