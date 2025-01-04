Lallianzuala Chhangte Net Worth, Age, Family, Stats, and Biography

Lallianzuala Chhangte, fondly called the "Mizo Flash," is one of India's brightest football stars. Born on June 8, 1997, in Lunglei, Mizoram, Chhangte has made a name for himself with his extraordinary speed, sharp skills, and goal-scoring abilities. Currently playing for Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), he is also an integral part of the Indian national team. With his hard work and determination, Chhangte has become a role model for aspiring footballers across the country. Let us explore his inspiring journey, personal life, stats, and achievements.

Advertisment

Lallianzuala Chhangte’s Wiki

Details Information Full Name Lallianzuala Chhangte Date of Birth June 8, 1997 Place of Birth Lunglei, Mizoram, India Age 27 years (as of January 2025) Nationality Indian Playing Position Winger Current Club Mumbai City FC Jersey Number 7 Height 1.66 meters (5 feet 5 inches) Instagram @lzchhangte

Early Life and Family

Lallianzuala Chhangte was born in the serene town of Lunglei, Mizoram, into a humble yet supportive family. His father worked as a teacher, while his mother was a tailor. He grew up with two sisters and a brother, CVL Remtluanga, who is also a budding footballer and plays for Odisha FC's reserve team.

From an early age, Chhangte showed a natural talent for football. He spent countless hours playing in the fields of Mizoram, nurturing his skills and dreaming of representing India one day. His family, especially his parents, played a significant role in encouraging his passion for the sport.

Lallianzuala Chhangte Wife/Girlfriend

Lallianzuala Chhangte's relationship with Ramdinpuii Zorem has been a subject of much attention recently. On Christmas 2024 (25.12.24), Lallianzuala shared a heartfelt Instagram story, showcasing a picture holding hands with Ramdinpuii. The caption read, "We will forever cherish our first Christmas together!" This sweet moment highlighted their deep bond, giving fans a glimpse into their personal life. As a rising football star, Lallianzuala's relationship with Ramdinpuii has captivated the hearts of many of his followers.

Career Journey

Youth and Early Career

Chhangte began his football career at the DSK Shivajians Academy, where he trained from 2014 to 2016. His performances at the academy earned him a spot in DSK Shivajians' I-League team, where he played in the 2016–2017 season, making 17 appearances and scoring one goal.

In 2016, he had a brief loan spell with NorthEast United in the ISL. Though his time there was short, it gave him valuable exposure to professional football at a young age.

ISL and Club Success

Chhangte's ISL journey truly began with Delhi Dynamos in 2017. Over two seasons, he scored eight goals in 36 appearances, showcasing his speed and attacking prowess. In 2019, he moved to Chennaiyin FC, where he continued to shine with 12 goals in 53 matches.

In January 2022, Mumbai City FC signed him on loan, and his stellar performances led to a permanent transfer in June 2022. With Mumbai City FC, Chhangte has reached new heights, scoring 21 goals in 53 appearances and helping the team win the 2022–2023 ISL title.

International Career

Chhangte made his debut for the Indian national team in 2015 at just 18 years of age. Since then, he has earned 41 caps and scored eight goals. In recognition of his contributions, Chhangte was named the AIFF Men’s Player of the Year for 2022–2023.

Lallianzuala Chhangte Stats

Club Career Statistics

Club Years Matches Goals DSK Shivajians 2016–2017 17 1 NorthEast United 2016 (loan) 1 0 Delhi Dynamos 2017–2019 36 8 Chennaiyin FC 2019–2022 53 12 Mumbai City FC 2022–Present 53 21

International Career Statistics

Team Years Caps Goals India U19 2015 4 2 India U23 2015–2019 9 5 India 2015–Present 41 8

Net Worth and Salary

As of 2025, Lallianzuala Chhangte's net worth is estimated to be around ₹4 crore. His annual salary from Mumbai City FC is around ₹1.2 crore. He also earns through endorsements and collaborations, which contribute significantly to his income.

Interesting Facts

Top Speed : Chhangte is one of the fastest Indian footballers, with a recorded top speed of 35.8 km/h.

Market Value : His current market value is estimated to be €350,000 (₹2.8 crore).

Instagram Presence : Chhangte is active on Instagram, sharing glimpses of his professional and personal life with over 200,000 followers.

Brother: His younger brother, CVL Remtluanga, is also a footballer.

Conclusion

Lallianzuala Chhangte’s journey from the small town of Lunglei to becoming a key player for both Mumbai City FC and the Indian national team is a story of passion and perseverance. His speed, skill, and dedication make him a standout player in Indian football. With a bright future ahead, Chhangte continues to inspire the next generation of footballers in India.