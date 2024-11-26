Mitchell Starc Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Mitchell Starc is one of the most prominent fast bowlers in international cricket, known for his fiery left-arm pace and ability to swing the ball. Starc has been a key player for Australia in all formats, with several match-winning performances that have garnered him recognition as one of the world's best fast bowlers. From his humble beginnings to becoming a superstar, this article covers his net worth, career, stats, personal life, and more.

Mitchell Starc Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Mitchell Aaron Starc Profession(s) Cricketer (Left-arm fast bowler) Famous For Bowling and wicket-taking in all formats Date of Birth January 30, 1990 Age 34 (as of 2024) Birthplace Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia Nationality Australian Zodiac Sign Aquarius Hobbies Playing golf, watching sports Marital Status Married to Alyssa Healy

Mitchell Starc’s Favorite Things

Attribute Details Favorite Food Steak, Pasta Favorite Cricketer Glenn McGrath, Wasim Akram Favorite Actor Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman Favorite Car BMW M4, Range Rover Favorite Sport Golf, Rugby

Early Life and Family

Born in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Mitchell Starc grew up in a sporting family, with a natural affinity for cricket. His parents were supportive of his athletic endeavors, and he played for local teams before joining the Australian national setup. His brother, Brandon Starc, is also a high jumper, showing that athleticism runs in the family. Starc's early career was marked by his aggressive pace and his ability to bowl Yorkers, making him stand out in youth cricket.

Mitchell Starc’s Personal Life and Wife

Starc is married to Alyssa Healy, a renowned Australian cricketer known for her exceptional skills as a wicketkeeper-batter. They married in 2020 and have been one of cricket's most beloved power couples. Both have achieved great success on the field, with Healy also playing a pivotal role in Australia's cricketing triumphs, including the Women's T20 World Cup.

Mitchell Starc’s Career Stats and Highlights

Mitchell Starc has had an illustrious career, consistently ranking among the top fast bowlers worldwide. Below are his career stats across formats:

Bowling Stats

Attribute Tests ODIs T20Is Matches 90 127 65 Innings 153 127 65 Balls Bowled 17,639 6,512 1,458 Wickets 361 244 79 Best Bowling 6/50 6/28 4/20 Average 27.85 23.40 23.81 Economy Rate 3.14 5.47 7.65 5W in an Innings 14 9 0 10W in a Match 2 0 0

Batting Stats

Attribute Tests ODIs T20Is Matches 90 127 65 Innings 41 44 20 Runs 2,131 577 98 Average 20.49 12.02 9.80 Top Score 99 52* 14 Strike Rate 44.78 85.27 126.95

Mitchell Starc’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Mitchell Starc's net worth is estimated to be around $14 million. His wealth comes from his international cricket contracts with Cricket Australia, his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and his endorsement deals. As a top-tier cricketer, Starc has partnered with brands like Adidas, Kookaburra, and others, boosting his earnings. His net worth reflects his status as one of the most successful and marketable cricketers in the world.

Mitchell Starc Awards and Recognition

ICC Cricket World Cup:

Winner (2015) - Starc played a crucial role in Australia’s victory in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand. He was the tournament's highest wicket-taker, earning the Player of the Tournament award for his exceptional bowling performance (2023). Starc contributed significantly once again to Australia's success in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup held in India. His experience and key wickets played an important part in Australia lifting their sixth World Cup trophy .

ICC T20 Winner (2021): Starc was an integral part of the Australian squad that won their first ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. His calmness and deadly yorkers helped Australia secure the title .

ICC World Test Championshi (2021–2023): Starc was also a member of Australia's winning team in the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship. Australia defeated India in the final, securing their place in cricketing history as the inaugural World Test Championship winners .

ICC Men's Player of the Year: Nominated for several years due to his exceptional bowling performances

Ashes Series: Played a crucial role in multiple Ashes victories, consistently leading the pace attack

Mitchell Starc Cars and Lifestyle

Starc enjoys a relatively modest lifestyle, though his success in cricket allows him to indulge in luxury. He owns a variety of high-end cars, including an Audi A4 and Range Rover, and enjoys spending time on the golf course. Despite his wealth, Starc remains grounded, and his humility is well-regarded by his fans and teammates.

Mitchell Starc Controversies

While Mitchell Starc has maintained a professional image throughout his career, he has faced occasional criticism for on-field aggression. His fiery demeanor, especially during heated moments in Ashes series, has sometimes sparked controversy. However, Starc has generally managed to keep his composure and respond to criticism in a dignified manner, showing maturity on and off the field.

Interesting Facts about Mitchell Starc

He is known for his exceptional yorkers and is regarded as one of the best death bowlers in the world.

Mitchell Starc was also part of the Australian team that won the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

Conclusion

Mitchell Starc is one of the finest fast bowlers in modern-day cricket, whose contributions to Australian cricket have been invaluable. Known for his pace, accuracy, and ability to bowl under pressure, he continues to be a dominant figure in international cricket. His remarkable achievements and consistent performances have solidified his place among cricketing elites, and fans eagerly await his future milestones.

FAQs

Q1: What is Mitchell Starc’s net worth?

A1: Mitchell Starc’s net worth is estimated at around $14 million.

Q2: Is Mitchell Starc married?

A2: Yes, Mitchell Starc is married to Alyssa Healy, a fellow cricketer.

Q3: How many wickets has Mitchell Starc taken in international cricket?

A3: Mitchell Starc has taken over 700 wickets across all formats (Tests, ODIs, and T20Is).

Q4: What is Mitchell Starc's fastest delivery?

A4: Mitchell Starc's fastest delivery is 160.4 km/h (99.7 mph), making him one of the fastest bowlers in cricket history.