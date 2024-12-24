MS Dhoni Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, famously called "Captain Cool," is one of the greatest cricketers in Indian cricket history. Known for his calm nature, exceptional leadership, and brilliant finishing abilities, Dhoni has made a significant impact on Indian cricket. This blog explores Dhoni's net worth, age, family, career journey, and achievements in detail.

MS Dhoni Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Mahendra Singh Dhoni Profession(s) Cricketer (Wicket-keeper Batsman) Jersey Number #7 (India and IPL) Date of Birth July 7, 1981 Age 43 years (as of 2024) Height 5' 9" (175 cm) Birthplace Ranchi, Jharkhand, India Nationality Indian Zodiac Sign Cancer Hobbies Biking, Playing Football, Tennis Marital Status Married Coaches/Mentors Keshav Ranjan Banerjee

MS Dhoni’s Family

Dhoni comes from a simple family in Ranchi. His family has been his biggest support system throughout his career.

Father: Pan Singh – Worked as a junior manager at MECON.

Mother: Devaki Devi – Homemaker.

Sister: Jayanti Gupta – Elder sister and a pillar of support.

Brother: Narendra Singh Dhoni – A politician and farmer.

Wife: Sakshi Singh Rawat – Married on July 4, 2010. She is often seen supporting Dhoni on and off the field.

Children: Dhoni has a daughter, Ziva Dhoni, born on February 6, 2015.

Early Life

Born on July 7, 1981, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Dhoni was initially interested in football and badminton. He was a goalkeeper in his school football team, and his teacher once asked him to try wicket-keeping. This decision changed his life forever.

Dhoni started his cricket journey with Bihar's Ranji team in 1999. Despite initial struggles, his hard work earned him a spot in the Indian team in 2004. His long hair and explosive batting style soon made him a fan favorite.

MS Dhoni’s Career Highlights

International Career

ODI Debut: December 23, 2004, vs. Bangladesh.

Test Debut: December 2, 2005, vs. Sri Lanka.

T20I Debut: December 1, 2006, vs. South Africa.

As captain, Dhoni led India to victories in some of cricket's biggest tournaments:

2007 ICC World Twenty20 – India's first T20 World Cup.

2011 ICC Cricket World Cup – A historic win after 28 years.

2013 ICC Champions Trophy – Making Dhoni the only captain to win all three ICC trophies.

He retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, leaving behind a legacy of unmatched achievements.

IPL Career

Dhoni has been the face of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the IPL began in 2008. Under his captaincy, CSK has won five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023). His leadership and finishing abilities make him one of the most successful IPL players.

MS Dhoni’s Stats

Batting and Fielding Stats

Category Tests ODIs T20Is IPL First-Class List A T20s Matches 90 350 98 211 131 423 391 Innings 144 297 85 182 210 364 342 Not Outs 16 84 42 69 19 99 147 Runs 4876 10773 1617 4978 7038 13353 7432 Highest Score 224 183* 56 84* 224 183* 84* Average 38.09 50.57 37.60 39.20 36.84 50.38 38.11 Balls Faced 8249 12303 1282 3681 - - 5479 Strike Rate 59.11 87.56 126.13 135.20 - - 135.64 100s 6 10 0 0 9 17 0 50s 33 73 2 24 47 87 28 4s 544 826 116 319 - - 517 6s 78 229 52 229 - - 338 Catches 256 321 57 124 364 402 224 Stumpings 38 123 34 39 57 141 87

Bowling Stats

Category Tests ODIs T20Is IPL First-Class List A T20s Matches 90 350 98 211 131 423 391 Innings 7 2 - 1 - - 1 Balls Bowled 96 36 - 12 126 63 12 Runs Conceded 67 31 - 25 87 53 25 Wickets 0 1 - 0 0 2 0 Best Bowling (Inns) - 1/14 - - - 1/14 - Average - 31.00 - - - 26.50 - Economy Rate 4.18 5.16 - 12.50 4.14 5.04 12.50 Strike Rate - 36.0 - - - 31.5 -

Net Worth and Income

Net Worth (2024) : ₹1,200 crore (approx.).

Taxes Paid : Dhoni paid ₹38 crore in taxes recently.

Annual Income : ₹135.93 crore, including IPL contracts, endorsements, and businesses.

Business Ventures: Dhoni owns a cricket academy, co-owns Chennaiyin FC (football), and has stakes in FC Goa.

MS Dhoni’s Properties

Farmhouse in Ranchi: Dhoni owns a luxurious farmhouse named "Kailashpati," spread over several acres.

Real Estate Investments: He has properties in Mumbai, Pune, and Ranchi, valued at crores.

Luxury Cars and Bikes

Dhoni’s love for vehicles is well known. His collection includes:

Cars : Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, Audi Q7, Nissan Jonga.

Bikes: Confederate X132 Hellcat, Harley Davidson Fat Boy, Yamaha RD350, Kawasaki Ninja H2.

MS Dhoni’s Endorsements

Dhoni is among the highest-paid sports endorsers in the world. He has endorsed brands like:

Reebok, TVS Motors, Pepsi, Lays, Snickers, Dream11, Orient, Colgate, Gulf Oil, and more.

MS Dhoni Controversy

MS Dhoni faces potential eviction from his Ranchi home in Harmu Housing Colony after allegations of using the residential property for commercial purposes surfaced. The Jharkhand State Housing Board is investigating the claims, as commercial use violates housing rules. If confirmed, Dhoni will receive a legal notice.

Interesting Facts About MS Dhoni

Holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army.

Was a ticket collector at Kharagpur Railway Station before cricket fame.

His life inspired the Bollywood movie "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

Conclusion

MS Dhoni's story is one of hard work, humility, and success. From being a small-town boy to becoming a cricket legend, his journey inspires millions. Dhoni’s calmness, leadership, and match-winning skills have earned him immense respect.

Even after retiring from international cricket, Dhoni continues to shine in the IPL and remains a global icon. His legacy will motivate young cricketers for generations to come.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.