MS Dhoni Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, famously called "Captain Cool," is one of the greatest cricketers in Indian cricket history. Known for his calm nature, exceptional leadership, and brilliant finishing abilities, Dhoni has made a significant impact on Indian cricket. This blog explores Dhoni's net worth, age, family, career journey, and achievements in detail.
MS Dhoni Wiki
|
Attribute
|
Details
|
Full Name
|
Mahendra Singh Dhoni
|
Profession(s)
|
Cricketer (Wicket-keeper Batsman)
|
Jersey Number
|
#7 (India and IPL)
|
Date of Birth
|
July 7, 1981
|
Age
|
43 years (as of 2024)
|
Height
|
5' 9" (175 cm)
|
Birthplace
|
Ranchi, Jharkhand, India
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Zodiac Sign
|
Cancer
|
Hobbies
|
Biking, Playing Football, Tennis
|
Marital Status
|
Married
|
Coaches/Mentors
|
Keshav Ranjan Banerjee
MS Dhoni’s Family
Dhoni comes from a simple family in Ranchi. His family has been his biggest support system throughout his career.
-
Father: Pan Singh – Worked as a junior manager at MECON.
-
Mother: Devaki Devi – Homemaker.
-
Sister: Jayanti Gupta – Elder sister and a pillar of support.
-
Brother: Narendra Singh Dhoni – A politician and farmer.
-
Wife: Sakshi Singh Rawat – Married on July 4, 2010. She is often seen supporting Dhoni on and off the field.
-
Children: Dhoni has a daughter, Ziva Dhoni, born on February 6, 2015.
Early Life
Born on July 7, 1981, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Dhoni was initially interested in football and badminton. He was a goalkeeper in his school football team, and his teacher once asked him to try wicket-keeping. This decision changed his life forever.
Dhoni started his cricket journey with Bihar's Ranji team in 1999. Despite initial struggles, his hard work earned him a spot in the Indian team in 2004. His long hair and explosive batting style soon made him a fan favorite.
MS Dhoni’s Career Highlights
International Career
-
ODI Debut: December 23, 2004, vs. Bangladesh.
-
Test Debut: December 2, 2005, vs. Sri Lanka.
-
T20I Debut: December 1, 2006, vs. South Africa.
As captain, Dhoni led India to victories in some of cricket's biggest tournaments:
-
2007 ICC World Twenty20 – India's first T20 World Cup.
-
2011 ICC Cricket World Cup – A historic win after 28 years.
-
2013 ICC Champions Trophy – Making Dhoni the only captain to win all three ICC trophies.
He retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, leaving behind a legacy of unmatched achievements.
IPL Career
Dhoni has been the face of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the IPL began in 2008. Under his captaincy, CSK has won five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023). His leadership and finishing abilities make him one of the most successful IPL players.
MS Dhoni’s Stats
Batting and Fielding Stats
|
Category
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
IPL
|
First-Class
|
List A
|
T20s
|
Matches
|
90
|
350
|
98
|
211
|
131
|
423
|
391
|
Innings
|
144
|
297
|
85
|
182
|
210
|
364
|
342
|
Not Outs
|
16
|
84
|
42
|
69
|
19
|
99
|
147
|
Runs
|
4876
|
10773
|
1617
|
4978
|
7038
|
13353
|
7432
|
Highest Score
|
224
|
183*
|
56
|
84*
|
224
|
183*
|
84*
|
Average
|
38.09
|
50.57
|
37.60
|
39.20
|
36.84
|
50.38
|
38.11
|
Balls Faced
|
8249
|
12303
|
1282
|
3681
|
-
|
-
|
5479
|
Strike Rate
|
59.11
|
87.56
|
126.13
|
135.20
|
-
|
-
|
135.64
|
100s
|
6
|
10
|
0
|
0
|
9
|
17
|
0
|
50s
|
33
|
73
|
2
|
24
|
47
|
87
|
28
|
4s
|
544
|
826
|
116
|
319
|
-
|
-
|
517
|
6s
|
78
|
229
|
52
|
229
|
-
|
-
|
338
|
Catches
|
256
|
321
|
57
|
124
|
364
|
402
|
224
|
Stumpings
|
38
|
123
|
34
|
39
|
57
|
141
|
87
Bowling Stats
|
Category
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
T20Is
|
IPL
|
First-Class
|
List A
|
T20s
|
Matches
|
90
|
350
|
98
|
211
|
131
|
423
|
391
|
Innings
|
7
|
2
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
Balls Bowled
|
96
|
36
|
-
|
12
|
126
|
63
|
12
|
Runs Conceded
|
67
|
31
|
-
|
25
|
87
|
53
|
25
|
Wickets
|
0
|
1
|
-
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
Best Bowling (Inns)
|
-
|
1/14
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1/14
|
-
|
Average
|
-
|
31.00
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26.50
|
-
|
Economy Rate
|
4.18
|
5.16
|
-
|
12.50
|
4.14
|
5.04
|
12.50
|
Strike Rate
|
-
|
36.0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
31.5
|
-
Net Worth and Income
-
Net Worth (2024): ₹1,200 crore (approx.).
-
Taxes Paid: Dhoni paid ₹38 crore in taxes recently.
-
Annual Income: ₹135.93 crore, including IPL contracts, endorsements, and businesses.
-
Business Ventures: Dhoni owns a cricket academy, co-owns Chennaiyin FC (football), and has stakes in FC Goa.
MS Dhoni’s Properties
-
Farmhouse in Ranchi: Dhoni owns a luxurious farmhouse named "Kailashpati," spread over several acres.
-
Real Estate Investments: He has properties in Mumbai, Pune, and Ranchi, valued at crores.
Luxury Cars and Bikes
Dhoni’s love for vehicles is well known. His collection includes:
-
Cars: Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, Audi Q7, Nissan Jonga.
-
Bikes: Confederate X132 Hellcat, Harley Davidson Fat Boy, Yamaha RD350, Kawasaki Ninja H2.
MS Dhoni’s Endorsements
Dhoni is among the highest-paid sports endorsers in the world. He has endorsed brands like:
-
Reebok, TVS Motors, Pepsi, Lays, Snickers, Dream11, Orient, Colgate, Gulf Oil, and more.
MS Dhoni Controversy
MS Dhoni faces potential eviction from his Ranchi home in Harmu Housing Colony after allegations of using the residential property for commercial purposes surfaced. The Jharkhand State Housing Board is investigating the claims, as commercial use violates housing rules. If confirmed, Dhoni will receive a legal notice.
Interesting Facts About MS Dhoni
-
Holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army.
-
Was a ticket collector at Kharagpur Railway Station before cricket fame.
-
His life inspired the Bollywood movie "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" starring Sushant Singh Rajput.
Conclusion
MS Dhoni's story is one of hard work, humility, and success. From being a small-town boy to becoming a cricket legend, his journey inspires millions. Dhoni’s calmness, leadership, and match-winning skills have earned him immense respect.
Even after retiring from international cricket, Dhoni continues to shine in the IPL and remains a global icon. His legacy will motivate young cricketers for generations to come.
Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.