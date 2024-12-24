Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Biography

MS Dhoni Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

MS Dhoni, known as "Captain Cool," is a legendary cricketer with a net worth of ₹1,200 crore in 2024. He led India to three ICC trophies, captains Chennai Super Kings in IPL, and is a successful businessman.

author-image
Hasid Khan
New Update
MS Dhoni: A Legacy of Leadership and Wisdom - Top Quotes for Inspiration

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, famously called "Captain Cool," is one of the greatest cricketers in Indian cricket history. Known for his calm nature, exceptional leadership, and brilliant finishing abilities, Dhoni has made a significant impact on Indian cricket. This blog explores Dhoni's net worth, age, family, career journey, and achievements in detail.

Advertisment

MS Dhoni Wiki

Attribute

Details

Full Name

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Profession(s)

Cricketer (Wicket-keeper Batsman)

Jersey Number

#7 (India and IPL)

Date of Birth

July 7, 1981

Age

43 years (as of 2024)

Height

5' 9" (175 cm)

Birthplace

Ranchi, Jharkhand, India

Nationality

Indian

Zodiac Sign

Cancer

Hobbies

Biking, Playing Football, Tennis

Marital Status

Married

Coaches/Mentors

Keshav Ranjan Banerjee

MS Dhoni’s Family

Dhoni comes from a simple family in Ranchi. His family has been his biggest support system throughout his career.

  • Father: Pan Singh – Worked as a junior manager at MECON.

  • Mother: Devaki Devi – Homemaker.

  • Sister: Jayanti Gupta – Elder sister and a pillar of support.

  • Brother: Narendra Singh Dhoni – A politician and farmer.

  • Wife: Sakshi Singh Rawat – Married on July 4, 2010. She is often seen supporting Dhoni on and off the field.

  • Children: Dhoni has a daughter, Ziva Dhoni, born on February 6, 2015.

Early Life

Born on July 7, 1981, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Dhoni was initially interested in football and badminton. He was a goalkeeper in his school football team, and his teacher once asked him to try wicket-keeping. This decision changed his life forever.

Dhoni started his cricket journey with Bihar's Ranji team in 1999. Despite initial struggles, his hard work earned him a spot in the Indian team in 2004. His long hair and explosive batting style soon made him a fan favorite.

MS Dhoni’s Career Highlights

International Career

  • ODI Debut: December 23, 2004, vs. Bangladesh.

  • Test Debut: December 2, 2005, vs. Sri Lanka.

  • T20I Debut: December 1, 2006, vs. South Africa.

As captain, Dhoni led India to victories in some of cricket's biggest tournaments:

  • 2007 ICC World Twenty20 – India's first T20 World Cup.

  • 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup – A historic win after 28 years.

  • 2013 ICC Champions Trophy – Making Dhoni the only captain to win all three ICC trophies.

He retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, leaving behind a legacy of unmatched achievements.

IPL Career

Dhoni has been the face of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the IPL began in 2008. Under his captaincy, CSK has won five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023). His leadership and finishing abilities make him one of the most successful IPL players.

MS Dhoni’s Stats

Batting and Fielding Stats

Category

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

IPL

First-Class

List A

T20s

Matches

90

350

98

211

131

423

391

Innings

144

297

85

182

210

364

342

Not Outs

16

84

42

69

19

99

147

Runs

4876

10773

1617

4978

7038

13353

7432

Highest Score

224

183*

56

84*

224

183*

84*

Average

38.09

50.57

37.60

39.20

36.84

50.38

38.11

Balls Faced

8249

12303

1282

3681

-

-

5479

Strike Rate

59.11

87.56

126.13

135.20

-

-

135.64

100s

6

10

0

0

9

17

0

50s

33

73

2

24

47

87

28

4s

544

826

116

319

-

-

517

6s

78

229

52

229

-

-

338

Catches

256

321

57

124

364

402

224

Stumpings

38

123

34

39

57

141

87

Bowling Stats

Category

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

IPL

First-Class

List A

T20s

Matches

90

350

98

211

131

423

391

Innings

7

2

-

1

-

-

1

Balls Bowled

96

36

-

12

126

63

12

Runs Conceded

67

31

-

25

87

53

25

Wickets

0

1

-

0

0

2

0

Best Bowling (Inns)

-

1/14

-

-

-

1/14

-

Average

-

31.00

-

-

-

26.50

-

Economy Rate

4.18

5.16

-

12.50

4.14

5.04

12.50

Strike Rate

-

36.0

-

-

-

31.5

-

Net Worth and Income

  • Net Worth (2024): ₹1,200 crore (approx.).

  • Taxes Paid: Dhoni paid ₹38 crore in taxes recently.

  • Annual Income: ₹135.93 crore, including IPL contracts, endorsements, and businesses.

  • Business Ventures: Dhoni owns a cricket academy, co-owns Chennaiyin FC (football), and has stakes in FC Goa.

MS Dhoni’s Properties

  • Farmhouse in Ranchi: Dhoni owns a luxurious farmhouse named "Kailashpati," spread over several acres.

  • Real Estate Investments: He has properties in Mumbai, Pune, and Ranchi, valued at crores.

Luxury Cars and Bikes

Dhoni’s love for vehicles is well known. His collection includes:

  • Cars: Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, Audi Q7, Nissan Jonga.

  • Bikes: Confederate X132 Hellcat, Harley Davidson Fat Boy, Yamaha RD350, Kawasaki Ninja H2.

MS Dhoni’s Endorsements

Dhoni is among the highest-paid sports endorsers in the world. He has endorsed brands like:

  • Reebok, TVS Motors, Pepsi, Lays, Snickers, Dream11, Orient, Colgate, Gulf Oil, and more.

MS Dhoni Controversy

MS Dhoni faces potential eviction from his Ranchi home in Harmu Housing Colony after allegations of using the residential property for commercial purposes surfaced. The Jharkhand State Housing Board is investigating the claims, as commercial use violates housing rules. If confirmed, Dhoni will receive a legal notice.

Interesting Facts About MS Dhoni

  • Holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army.

  • Was a ticket collector at Kharagpur Railway Station before cricket fame.

  • His life inspired the Bollywood movie "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

Conclusion

MS Dhoni's story is one of hard work, humility, and success. From being a small-town boy to becoming a cricket legend, his journey inspires millions. Dhoni’s calmness, leadership, and match-winning skills have earned him immense respect.

Even after retiring from international cricket, Dhoni continues to shine in the IPL and remains a global icon. His legacy will motivate young cricketers for generations to come.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.

FAQ

What is MS Dhoni's net worth?
MS Dhoni's net worth is approximately ₹1,200 crore in 2024.
How many ICC trophies has Dhoni won as captain?
Dhoni has won three ICC trophies: 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy.
Which IPL team does MS Dhoni play for?
Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.
What is Dhoni’s highest ODI score?
Dhoni’s highest ODI score is 183* against Sri Lanka.
Does MS Dhoni own a Ferrari?
Yes, Dhoni owns a Ferrari 599 GTO.