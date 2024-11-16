Neeraj Goyat Net Worth, Age, Career Stats, Family, Biography and Wiki

Neeraj Goyat is a celebrated Indian boxer, actor, and social media influencer. Known for his remarkable achievements in the boxing ring, he has represented India on numerous international platforms. He is the first Indian boxer to feature in the WBC World Rankings and has won several titles during his illustrious career.

Neeraj Goyat Wiki

Attribute Details Nickname Gangster Profession Boxer, Social Media Influencer, Actor Date of Birth 11 November 1991 Age (as of 2024) 33 Years Birthplace Begumpur, Haryana, India Height 5' 7.5" (171 cm) Weight 66.8 kg (147 lbs) Nationality Indian Stance Orthodox Reach 67 inches (170 cm) Weight Categories Welterweight, Bantamweight, Featherweight

Boxing Career

Professional Debut: 19 November 2011, against Gou Wen Dong

Total Professional Record: 25 fights: 19 wins (8 by knockout), 4 losses, and 2 draws

Mixed Martial Arts Record: 2 wins (1 by knockout, 1 by decision)

Notable Achievements:

First Indian boxer to feature in WBC World Rankings (Ranked 20)



WBC Asian Champion (2015, 2016, 2017)



Winner of multiple national and international medals

Key Fight: Goyat vs Nunes

Neeraj Goyat wins the first match of #PaulTyson in a unanimous decision. pic.twitter.com/1mI90Zqo8y — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024

Event Details: Fought on November 15, 2024, on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Weight Class: Super middleweight, six-round bout.

Result: Goyat won via unanimous decision with scores 59–55 and 60–54 (x2).

Controversy: Fans criticized his unsportsmanlike behavior during the fight, particularly a moment involving Nunes in the corner.

Awards and Honors

Gold Medals:

Youth National Games of India (2008)



AK Mishra Memorial Boxing Tournament (2010)

2017: WBC Asia Honorary Boxer of the Year

Titles: Three-time WBC Asian Champion (2015, 2016, 2017)

Entertainment Career

Reality TV Debut: Ultimate Beastmaster Season 2 (2017, Netflix)

Film Debut: Mukkabaaz (2018)

Net Worth and Assets

Net Worth Approx. ₹5 crore (as of 2024) Cars Tata Safari, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Bolero Property Farmhouse in Yamunanagar worth ₹5 crore Bike Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Personal Life

Marital Status: Unmarried

Family:

Father: Joginder Singh



Mother: Kamla Devi



Siblings: 1 brother and 1 sister

Hobbies:

Traveling (e.g., trips to Paris)



Driving cars

Controversy

Unsportsmanlike Conduct: During the fight against Whindersson Nunes in November 2024, Goyat faced backlash for an inappropriate gesture towards his opponent, which fans and critics called unsportsmanlike.

Interesting Facts about Neeraj Goyat

Neeraj is the first Indian boxer to feature in WBC World Rankings.

He has won gold, silver, and bronze medals in prestigious national and international competitions.

He made his entertainment debut in a Netflix series and acted in a Bollywood film.

Goyat balances his athletic career with a growing social media presence.

Conclusion

Neeraj Goyat is a pioneer in Indian boxing, breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks. Despite facing controversies, his career achievements and contributions to Indian sports remain significant. With ventures into entertainment and a strong presence in combat sports, Goyat is a multi-talented personality who continues to inspire.

FAQs

What is Neeraj Goyat’s professional boxing record?

He has fought 25 professional matches, with 19 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws.

When did Neeraj Goyat fight Whindersson Nunes?

He fought Nunes on November 15, 2024, and won via unanimous decision.

What is Neeraj Goyat’s net worth?

His net worth is approximately ₹5 crore as of 2024.