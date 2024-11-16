Neeraj Goyat Net Worth, Age, Career Stats, Family, Biography and Wiki

Neeraj Goyat is a celebrated Indian boxer, actor, and social media influencer. Known for his remarkable achievements in the boxing ring, he has represented India on numerous international platforms. He is the first Indian boxer to feature in the WBC World Rankings and has won several titles during his illustrious career.
Neeraj Goyat Wiki
|
Attribute
|
Details
|
Nickname
|
Gangster
|
Profession
|
Boxer, Social Media Influencer, Actor
|
Date of Birth
|
11 November 1991
|
Age (as of 2024)
|
33 Years
|
Birthplace
|
Begumpur, Haryana, India
|
Height
|
5' 7.5" (171 cm)
|
Weight
|
66.8 kg (147 lbs)
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Stance
|
Orthodox
|
Reach
|
67 inches (170 cm)
|
Weight Categories
|
Welterweight, Bantamweight, Featherweight
Boxing Career
-
Professional Debut: 19 November 2011, against Gou Wen Dong
-
Total Professional Record: 25 fights: 19 wins (8 by knockout), 4 losses, and 2 draws
-
Mixed Martial Arts Record: 2 wins (1 by knockout, 1 by decision)
-
Notable Achievements:
-
First Indian boxer to feature in WBC World Rankings (Ranked 20)
-
WBC Asian Champion (2015, 2016, 2017)
-
Winner of multiple national and international medals
Key Fight: Goyat vs Nunes
Neeraj Goyat wins the first match of #PaulTyson in a unanimous decision. pic.twitter.com/1mI90Zqo8y— Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024
-
Event Details: Fought on November 15, 2024, on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
-
Weight Class: Super middleweight, six-round bout.
-
Result: Goyat won via unanimous decision with scores 59–55 and 60–54 (x2).
-
Controversy: Fans criticized his unsportsmanlike behavior during the fight, particularly a moment involving Nunes in the corner.
Awards and Honors
-
Gold Medals:
-
Youth National Games of India (2008)
-
AK Mishra Memorial Boxing Tournament (2010)
-
2017: WBC Asia Honorary Boxer of the Year
-
Titles: Three-time WBC Asian Champion (2015, 2016, 2017)
Entertainment Career
-
Reality TV Debut: Ultimate Beastmaster Season 2 (2017, Netflix)
-
Film Debut: Mukkabaaz (2018)
Net Worth and Assets
|
Net Worth
|
Approx. ₹5 crore (as of 2024)
|
Cars
|
Tata Safari, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Bolero
|
Property
|
Farmhouse in Yamunanagar worth ₹5 crore
|
Bike
|
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Personal Life
-
Marital Status: Unmarried
-
Family:
-
Father: Joginder Singh
-
Mother: Kamla Devi
-
Siblings: 1 brother and 1 sister
-
Hobbies:
-
Traveling (e.g., trips to Paris)
-
Driving cars
Controversy
-
Unsportsmanlike Conduct: During the fight against Whindersson Nunes in November 2024, Goyat faced backlash for an inappropriate gesture towards his opponent, which fans and critics called unsportsmanlike.
Interesting Facts about Neeraj Goyat
-
Neeraj is the first Indian boxer to feature in WBC World Rankings.
-
He has won gold, silver, and bronze medals in prestigious national and international competitions.
-
He made his entertainment debut in a Netflix series and acted in a Bollywood film.
-
Goyat balances his athletic career with a growing social media presence.
Conclusion
Neeraj Goyat is a pioneer in Indian boxing, breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks. Despite facing controversies, his career achievements and contributions to Indian sports remain significant. With ventures into entertainment and a strong presence in combat sports, Goyat is a multi-talented personality who continues to inspire.
FAQs
What is Neeraj Goyat’s professional boxing record?
He has fought 25 professional matches, with 19 wins, 4 losses, and 2 draws.
When did Neeraj Goyat fight Whindersson Nunes?
He fought Nunes on November 15, 2024, and won via unanimous decision.
What is Neeraj Goyat’s net worth?
His net worth is approximately ₹5 crore as of 2024.