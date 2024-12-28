Nitish Kumar Reddy Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, and Biography

Nitish Kumar Reddy, born on May 26, 2003, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, is a promising young cricketer who has quickly made a name for himself in both domestic and international cricket. Known for his versatility, he excels as an all-rounder, contributing both with the bat and the ball. He plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and represents Andhra Pradesh in domestic cricket.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Wiki

Personal Information Details Full Name Nitish Kumar Reddy Date of Birth May 26, 2003 Place of Birth Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh Nationality Indian Playing Role All-rounder (Batting and Bowling) Batting Style Right-handed Bowling Style Right-arm medium-fast Coach Kumar Swamy Idol Virat Kohli IPL Team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Domestic Team Andhra Pradesh Debut in IPL 2023 Debut in First-Class January 27, 2020 (Ranji Trophy) Debut in List A February 20, 2021 (Vijay Hazare Trophy) Debut in T20s November 4, 2021 (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)

Early Life and Family

From a young age, Nitish showed a keen interest in cricket. His family, particularly his father, K. Mutyala Reddy, a businessman, has been very supportive of his cricketing journey. His mother’s name and details about his siblings remain private. Nitish started playing cricket at five years old, and by his teenage years, his potential had been recognised by former Indian selector MSK Prasad, who guided him to train at the Andhra Cricket Academy in Kadapa.

Nitish Kumar Reddy Wife/Girlfriend

As of now, there is no publicly available information regarding Nitish Kumar Reddy’s wife or girlfriend. He tends to keep his personal life private, and there haven't been any reports or announcements about his relationship status. Nitish's focus appears to be on his cricketing career, and he prefers to stay away from media attention related to his personal life.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's Career Journey

Domestic Career

Nitish Kumar Reddy's journey in domestic cricket began in 2020 when he made his first-class debut for Andhra in the Ranji Trophy. He marked his debut with a solid performance, scoring 39 runs and taking one wicket. His consistent performances in Ranji Trophy cricket soon made him a key player for Andhra.

In the 2022-23 Ranji season, Nitish scored 366 runs at an average of 36.60 and took 25 wickets. He also impressed with his all-round skills, recording a five-wicket haul in one of his matches. Over the years, he has become known for his contributions as both a batsman and a bowler.

In the 2020-21 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Nitish made his List A debut, scoring 54 runs in his first match. He continued his rise in domestic cricket, amassing 403 runs in 22 List A matches at an average of 36.63, alongside taking 14 wickets.

IPL Career

Nitish's IPL career began in 2023 when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought him for ₹20 lakh at the IPL auction. Although he didn't get much opportunity to showcase his batting skills in the 2023 season, he played a couple of matches and contributed with the ball. In the 2024 IPL season, he proved his worth, scoring 303 runs at an average of 33.67 in 13 matches, including a match-winning 76* against Rajasthan Royals. His bowling performance in IPL 2024, however, was not as impressive, taking only three wickets in seven innings.

National Team and International Debut

On the international front, Nitish has represented India at the Under-19 level and continues to be a player to watch for the future. He made his Test debut for India against Australia in December 2024, where he impressed with a maiden Test century on the Boxing Day Test. This feat made him the third-youngest Indian cricketer to score a Test century in Australia, joining the ranks of legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant.

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Career Timeline

Year Achievement 2020 First-class debut 2021 List A debut 2023 IPL debut 2024 First Ranji Trophy century

Nitish Kumar Reddy's Stats

Format Matches Innings Runs Average High Score Wickets Test 3 5 179 44.75 124 3 T20I 3 3 90 45.00 74 3 First-Class 26 44 958 23.36 159 59 List A 22 15 403 36.63 60* 14 T20s 23 18 485 32.33 76* 6

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s IPL Career

Nitish made his IPL debut in 2023 with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he played two matches but didn't get a chance to bat. In 2024, he established himself as a reliable all-rounder, contributing significantly with the bat, scoring 303 runs in 13 matches, including a stellar 76* against Rajasthan Royals. His bowling performance, however, was limited, with only three wickets in seven innings. He was subsequently retained by SRH in the 2025 IPL Auction for Rs. 6 Crores.

Net Worth and Endorsements

As of 2024, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s net worth is estimated between ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore. His earnings come from his cricket contracts, including his IPL deal, and potential endorsements. Although his endorsement deals are not yet widely publicised, his rising popularity and performances suggest that he could soon attract big brand deals.

Interesting Facts About Nitish Kumar Reddy

Versatility: Known for his all-round abilities, Nitish shines with both the bat and ball, which makes him a valuable asset in formats like T20s and Ranji Trophy.

Record-Breaking: He became the third youngest Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant to score a maiden Test century in Australia.

IPL Auction: In 2023, he was picked by SRH for ₹20 lakh, which was a testament to his potential in the shorter formats.

Conclusion

Nitish Kumar Reddy's rapid rise in the world of cricket has captured the attention of fans and experts alike. From his humble beginnings in domestic cricket to his breakthrough in the IPL, Reddy’s journey is one to watch. His all-rounder abilities make him an important player for both SRH and India. As he continues to improve, there is no doubt that Nitish Kumar Reddy has a bright future ahead in international cricket.

