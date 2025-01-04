Subscribe

Biography

Prasidh Krishna Net Worth, Age, Family, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Prasidh Krishna, born on February 19, 1996, is a prominent Indian fast bowler with remarkable stats. A key player for India, Karnataka, and Gujarat Titans, his net worth is ₹15 crores. He married Rachana in 2023.

Hasid Khan
Prasidh Krishna Net Worth, Age, Family, Stats, Biography

Prasidh Krishna Net Worth

Muralikrishna Prasidh Krishna, born on February 19, 1996, in Bangalore, Karnataka, is a rising star in Indian cricket. Known for his tall frame and exceptional fast bowling, he has become an integral part of India’s pace attack in limited-overs cricket. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches, Prasidh combines speed, accuracy, and bounce, which makes him a challenging bowler to face. His journey from domestic cricket to the international stage is an inspiring story of talent, hard work, and determination.

Let us explore Prasidh Krishna’s biography, net worth, career stats, family life, and more.

Prasidh Krishna’s Wiki

Details

Information

Full Name

Muralikrishna Prasidh Krishna

Date of Birth

February 19, 1996

Place of Birth

Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Nationality

Indian

Playing Role

Right-arm fast bowler

Batting Style

Right-handed

Bowling Style

Right-arm fast

Bowling Speed

140 kmph

Height

6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)

Current Teams

India, Karnataka, Gujrat Titans (IPL)

Early Life and Family

Prasidh Krishna was born into a sports-loving family in Bangalore. His father, Murali Krishna, was a fast bowler in his youth, and his mother, Kalavathi, was a national-level volleyball player. Their athletic background inspired Prasidh to pursue sports from a young age.

He started playing cricket at the local level and showed a keen interest in fast bowling. His talent was nurtured through coaching at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai, where he learned the finer aspects of pace bowling.

Prasidh is married to his long-time partner, Rachana, whom he wed in 2023. The couple shares a strong bond, and Rachana has been a pillar of support throughout his cricketing journey.

Prasidh Krishna’s Education

Prasidh completed his schooling at Carmel School in Bangalore. While balancing academics, he actively participated in cricket tournaments and impressed coaches with his pace and control. He later joined Jain University, a college known for supporting young athletes, allowing him to focus on his cricket training while continuing his studies.

Career Journey

Domestic Career

Prasidh made his first-class debut for Karnataka in 2015 during a tour match against Bangladesh A. His standout performance, a five-wicket haul, brought him into the spotlight. Over the years, he has been a consistent performer for Karnataka in tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. His domestic success opened the doors for his entry into the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the national team.

IPL Career

Prasidh’s IPL journey began in 2018 when he joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement player. He impressed everyone with his ability to bowl under pressure and deliver yorkers at the death. In 2022, Rajasthan Royals acquired him for ₹10 crores, highlighting his rising value in T20 cricket. His best IPL figures of 4/30 show his ability to win matches single-handedly.

International Career

Prasidh Krishna made his international debut for India in an ODI against England in March 2021. He made an immediate impact, taking 4/54 in his debut match, which is the best figures by an Indian debutant in ODIs. Since then, he has become a regular in India's ODI squad, known for his ability to take wickets in the middle overs and bowl effectively in the death overs.

Prasidh Krishna’s Stats

Batting Career Summary

Category

Test

ODI

T20I

IPL

Matches (M)

3

17

5

51

Innings (Inn)

4

7

-

10

Not Out (NO)

2

5

-

7

Runs

3

2

-

9

Highest Score

3

2

-

4

Average (Avg)

1.50

1.00

-

3.00

Balls Faced

26

17

-

24

Strike Rate

11.54

11.76

-

37.50

100s

0

0

-

0

200s

0

0

-

0

50s

0

0

-

0

Fours (4s)

0

0

-

0

Sixes (6s)

0

0

-

0

Bowling Career Summary

Category

Test

ODI

T20I

IPL

Matches (M)

3

17

5

51

Innings (Inn)

4

17

5

51

Balls Bowled

258

794

120

1145

Runs Conceded

172

742

220

1703

Wickets (Wkts)

5

29

8

49

Best Bowling

3/42

4/12

3/41

4/30

Economy Rate

4.00

5.61

11.00

8.92

Average (Avg)

34.40

25.59

27.50

34.76

Strike Rate

51.60

27.38

15.00

23.37

5-Wicket Hauls

0

0

0

0

10-Wicket Hauls

0

0

0

0

Net Worth and Endorsements

As of 2024, Prasidh Krishna’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹15 crores. His earnings come from:

  • IPL Contracts: Gujrat Titans signed him for ₹9.5 crores for IPL 2025.

  • BCCI Match Fees: Being part of the Indian team adds significantly to his income.

  • Brand Endorsements: He has partnered with brands like Asics Sports and Cheers11.

  • Real Estate: Prasidh owns a luxury apartment in Bangalore and other properties.

Interesting Facts

  • Prasidh Krishna’s four-wicket haul on debut is a record for an Indian bowler in ODIs.

  • He trained at the prestigious MRF Pace Foundation, which also trained legends like Glenn McGrath and Dennis Lillee.

  • Prasidh is an avid fitness enthusiast and spends a lot of time in the gym to maintain his bowling speed.

Conclusion

Prasidh Krishna’s rise in Indian cricket is a story of grit and dedication. From excelling in domestic cricket to becoming a key player in India’s ODI team, he has proven his mettle time and again. With his talent and determination, Prasidh is poised to achieve greater heights in the coming years, becoming a role model for young cricketers across the country.

FAQ

What is Prasidh Krishna’s age?
He is 28 years old as of 2024.
Who is Prasidh Krishna’s wife?
He is married to Rachana.
What is Prasidh Krishna’s highest IPL bowling figure?
His best IPL bowling figure is 4/30.
Which IPL team does Prasidh Krishna play for?
Prasidh Krishna has been signed by the Gujarat Titans for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The team secured him for an impressive ₹9.50 crore during the 2025 IPL auction.