Prasidh Krishna Net Worth, Age, Family, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Muralikrishna Prasidh Krishna, born on February 19, 1996, in Bangalore, Karnataka, is a rising star in Indian cricket. Known for his tall frame and exceptional fast bowling, he has become an integral part of India’s pace attack in limited-overs cricket. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches, Prasidh combines speed, accuracy, and bounce, which makes him a challenging bowler to face. His journey from domestic cricket to the international stage is an inspiring story of talent, hard work, and determination.

Advertisment

Let us explore Prasidh Krishna’s biography, net worth, career stats, family life, and more.

Prasidh Krishna’s Wiki

Details Information Full Name Muralikrishna Prasidh Krishna Date of Birth February 19, 1996 Place of Birth Bangalore, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian Playing Role Right-arm fast bowler Batting Style Right-handed Bowling Style Right-arm fast Bowling Speed 140 kmph Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Current Teams India, Karnataka, Gujrat Titans (IPL)

Early Life and Family

Prasidh Krishna was born into a sports-loving family in Bangalore. His father, Murali Krishna, was a fast bowler in his youth, and his mother, Kalavathi, was a national-level volleyball player. Their athletic background inspired Prasidh to pursue sports from a young age.

He started playing cricket at the local level and showed a keen interest in fast bowling. His talent was nurtured through coaching at the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai, where he learned the finer aspects of pace bowling.

Prasidh is married to his long-time partner, Rachana, whom he wed in 2023. The couple shares a strong bond, and Rachana has been a pillar of support throughout his cricketing journey.

Prasidh Krishna’s Education

Prasidh completed his schooling at Carmel School in Bangalore. While balancing academics, he actively participated in cricket tournaments and impressed coaches with his pace and control. He later joined Jain University, a college known for supporting young athletes, allowing him to focus on his cricket training while continuing his studies.

Career Journey

Domestic Career

Prasidh made his first-class debut for Karnataka in 2015 during a tour match against Bangladesh A. His standout performance, a five-wicket haul, brought him into the spotlight. Over the years, he has been a consistent performer for Karnataka in tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. His domestic success opened the doors for his entry into the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the national team.

IPL Career

Prasidh’s IPL journey began in 2018 when he joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement player. He impressed everyone with his ability to bowl under pressure and deliver yorkers at the death. In 2022, Rajasthan Royals acquired him for ₹10 crores, highlighting his rising value in T20 cricket. His best IPL figures of 4/30 show his ability to win matches single-handedly.

International Career

Prasidh Krishna made his international debut for India in an ODI against England in March 2021. He made an immediate impact, taking 4/54 in his debut match, which is the best figures by an Indian debutant in ODIs. Since then, he has become a regular in India's ODI squad, known for his ability to take wickets in the middle overs and bowl effectively in the death overs.

Prasidh Krishna’s Stats

Batting Career Summary

Category Test ODI T20I IPL Matches (M) 3 17 5 51 Innings (Inn) 4 7 - 10 Not Out (NO) 2 5 - 7 Runs 3 2 - 9 Highest Score 3 2 - 4 Average (Avg) 1.50 1.00 - 3.00 Balls Faced 26 17 - 24 Strike Rate 11.54 11.76 - 37.50 100s 0 0 - 0 200s 0 0 - 0 50s 0 0 - 0 Fours (4s) 0 0 - 0 Sixes (6s) 0 0 - 0

Bowling Career Summary

Category Test ODI T20I IPL Matches (M) 3 17 5 51 Innings (Inn) 4 17 5 51 Balls Bowled 258 794 120 1145 Runs Conceded 172 742 220 1703 Wickets (Wkts) 5 29 8 49 Best Bowling 3/42 4/12 3/41 4/30 Economy Rate 4.00 5.61 11.00 8.92 Average (Avg) 34.40 25.59 27.50 34.76 Strike Rate 51.60 27.38 15.00 23.37 5-Wicket Hauls 0 0 0 0 10-Wicket Hauls 0 0 0 0

Net Worth and Endorsements

As of 2024, Prasidh Krishna’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹15 crores. His earnings come from:

IPL Contracts: Gujrat Titans signed him for ₹9.5 crores for IPL 2025.

BCCI Match Fees: Being part of the Indian team adds significantly to his income.

Brand Endorsements: He has partnered with brands like Asics Sports and Cheers11.

Real Estate: Prasidh owns a luxury apartment in Bangalore and other properties.

Interesting Facts

Prasidh Krishna’s four-wicket haul on debut is a record for an Indian bowler in ODIs.

He trained at the prestigious MRF Pace Foundation, which also trained legends like Glenn McGrath and Dennis Lillee.

Prasidh is an avid fitness enthusiast and spends a lot of time in the gym to maintain his bowling speed.

Conclusion

Prasidh Krishna’s rise in Indian cricket is a story of grit and dedication. From excelling in domestic cricket to becoming a key player in India’s ODI team, he has proven his mettle time and again. With his talent and determination, Prasidh is poised to achieve greater heights in the coming years, becoming a role model for young cricketers across the country.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.