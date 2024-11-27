Prithvi Shaw Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Prithvi Shaw is one of the most talented young cricketers in India, known for his explosive batting style and impressive performances in domestic cricket. Having made a mark in international cricket at a very young age, Shaw is considered one of the most promising players in Indian cricket. From his early days in Mumbai cricket to his rise in international cricket, this blog covers his net worth, career, stats, personal life, and more.

Prithvi Shaw Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Prithvi Pankaj Shaw Profession(s) Cricketer (Right-handed Batsman) Famous For Batting and opening for India Date of Birth November 9, 1999 Age 24 years (as of 2024) Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Zodiac Sign Scorpio Hobbies Playing Football, Travelling Marital Status Unmarried

Prithvi Shaw’s Favorite Things

Attribute Details Favorite Food Biryani, Chicken Wings Favorite Cricketer Ricky Ponting, Virender Sehwag Favorite Actor Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Favorite Sport Football

Early Life and Family

Prithvi Shaw was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, into a family with a deep passion for sports. Shaw's father, Pankaj Shaw, was a businessman who supported his son's interest in cricket from an early age. Prithvi grew up in a modest household, and his father made significant sacrifices to provide him with the best cricketing opportunities.

Shaw's cricketing journey began in the lanes of Mumbai, where he honed his skills at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana. He was a prodigious talent, often compared to Indian legends for his aggressive batting and sharp technique. His early exposure to high-level cricket through Mumbai’s age-group teams and the Mumbai Indians in IPL gave him the platform to showcase his talent.

Prithvi Shaw’s Personal Life

Prithvi Shaw is currently unmarried and has kept his personal life relatively private. Despite his young age, Shaw has gained attention not only for his cricketing talent but also for his charming personality and off-field behavior. Shaw is known for his love of football and is often seen enjoying the sport during his downtime.

Prithvi Shaw in IPL 2025

Prithvi Shaw, once a promising talent in the IPL, went unsold during the 2025 IPL auction. Despite a strong domestic and international cricket profile, his recent inconsistent performances and fitness issues likely influenced franchises' decisions. This marks a significant turn in his IPL career, as Shaw had previously been a key player for the Delhi Capitals (DC).

DC did not retain Shaw ahead of the 2025 auction, opting to restructure their squad. Shaw's unsold status might prompt him to focus on regaining form and fitness to make a stronger case in future editions​

Prithvi Shaw’s Career Stats and Highlights

Prithvi Shaw’s career in international cricket has been marked by his quick rise to fame, starting with his record-breaking performances in domestic cricket and India’s U-19 team. Below are his career stats across formats:

Attribute Tests ODIs T20Is FC List A T20s IPL Matches 5 6 1 58 65 109 79 Innings 9 6 1 102 65 109 79 Not Outs 1 0 0 3 4 1 0 Runs 339 189 0 4556 3399 2738 1892 High Score 134 49 0 379 244 134 99 Average 42.37 31.50 0.00 46.02 55.72 25.35 23.94 Balls Faced 394 166 1 5498 2703 1811 1283 Strike Rate 86.04 113.85 0.00 82.86 125.74 151.18 147.46 100s 1 0 0 13 10 1 0 50s 2 0 0 18 14 20 14 4s 48 32 0 625 463 322 238 6s 2 2 0 52 89 112 61 Catches 2 2 1 45 28 31 18 Stumpings 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Notable Achievements:

Test debut: Shaw made an impressive debut against the West Indies in 2018, scoring a blistering 134 runs.

ODI debut: Shaw made his debut in One Day Internationals in 2020, showcasing his aggressive approach to batting.

India U-19 Captain: Shaw captained the Indian U-19 team to victory in the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup, a significant milestone in his career.

Prithvi Shaw’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Prithvi Shaw’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹50 crore. His wealth is derived from his contracts with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), his IPL earnings, brand endorsements, and other personal business ventures.

Income Sources:

BCCI Contracts: Shaw was part of India's central contract system, which provided him with regular income for playing international cricket.

Indian Premier League (IPL): Shaw was a key player for the Delhi Capitals, with a significant salary.

Endorsements: Shaw is associated with major brands like Adidas, Puma, and others, which contribute to his income.

Prithvi Shaw Awards and Recognition

ICC U-19 World Cup 2018: Shaw led India to victory in the ICC U-19 World Cup, which solidified his reputation as a future star of Indian cricket.

Young Player of the Year (2018): His stellar performances in domestic and international cricket led to his recognition as the Best Young Player by the BCCI.

Ranji Trophy 2016-17: Shaw’s 1,151 runs for Mumbai in the 2016-17 season earned him massive praise and set him up for future selection in the senior national team.

Prithvi Shaw’s Cars and Lifestyle

Prithvi Shaw enjoys a lavish lifestyle, thanks to his cricketing success. Though he maintains a humble persona, he has an impressive car collection that includes:

BMW 6

In addition to his cars, Shaw is also a fitness enthusiast, regularly sharing updates about his workouts on social media. He enjoys traveling and often posts pictures from his holidays, showing his love for exploring new destinations.

Prithvi Shaw Controversies

Despite his immense talent, Prithvi Shaw has faced some controversies in his career. Some of the notable incidents include:

Off-field incidents: Shaw has occasionally been in the media for his off-field behavior, including social media posts and his early struggles with fitness and discipline.

Drop from the Indian team: Shaw’s form and fitness issues led to him being dropped from the national team for a brief period, though he has since made a comeback in domestic cricket.

However, Shaw has often used these setbacks as fuel for his comeback, showing maturity and resilience as he continues to focus on his cricketing career.

Interesting Facts About Prithvi Shaw

Record-breaking debut: Shaw became the youngest Indian cricketer to score a century on Test debut.

Love for football: Shaw is passionate about football and follows European football closely.

Childhood prodigy: He started playing competitive cricket at the age of 10 and was already recognized as a future star at a very young age.

Mentorship by Sachin Tendulkar: Shaw was mentored by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who played a key role in his development as a player.

Conclusion

Prithvi Shaw is one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket. Known for his aggressive batting style, Shaw has already made a name for himself on the international stage, and his future in cricket looks bright. With his impressive records in domestic cricket, leadership qualities in age-group teams, and potential for greatness, Shaw is expected to be a regular fixture in Indian cricket for years to come.

FAQs

Q1: What is Prithvi Shaw’s net worth?

A1: Prithvi Shaw’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹50 crore.

Q2: Is Prithvi Shaw married?

A2: No, Prithvi Shaw is currently unmarried.

Q3: How many runs has Prithvi Shaw scored in international cricket?

A3: Prithvi Shaw has scored over 500 runs in Tests and ODIs combined.

Q4: What is Prithvi Shaw’s top score in international cricket?

A4: His top score in Test cricket is 134 runs.

Q5: Which IPL team does Prithvi Shaw play for?

A5: Prithvi Shaw plays for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL.