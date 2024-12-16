Rajat Patidar Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Rajat Patidar is a rising star in Indian cricket, renowned for his aggressive batting and calm leadership on the field. A vital player for Madhya Pradesh and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Patidar's recent performances have established him as one of the top players to watch. From domestic cricket to his IPL career, this blog delves into his journey, achievements, stats, and more.
Rajat Patidar Wiki
|
Attribute
|
Details
|
Full Name
|
Rajat Manohar Patidar
|
Profession(s)
|
Cricketer (Right-handed Batsman)
|
Jersey Number
|
#87 (India and Domestic), #97 (RCB, previously #19)
|
Date of Birth
|
June 1, 1993
|
Age
|
31 years (as of 2024)
|
Height:
|
5' 7" (170 cm)
|
Birthplace
|
Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Zodiac Sign
|
Gemini
|
Hobbies
|
Traveling, Fitness, Watching Movies, Cycling, Playing Golf
|
Marital Status
|
Married
|
Coaches/Mentors
|
Ram Atre, Amay Khurasiya, Chandrakant Pandit
Rajat Patidar’s Favorite Things
|
Attribute
|
Details
|
Favorite Food
|
Dal Baati, Butter Chicken
|
Favorite Cricketer
|
Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Cheteshwar Pujara
|
Favorite Actor
|
Hrithik Roshan
|
Favorite Sport
|
Football
|
Favorite Football Club
|
Manchester United
|
Favorite Footballer
|
Cristiano Ronaldo
Early Life
Rajat Patidar was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to a family that has always supported his cricketing aspirations. His passion for cricket began at a young age, and his consistent performances in local tournaments caught the attention of selectors. Patidar grew up idolizing legendary players like Virat Kohli, which further inspired him to pursue a professional cricketing career.
Rajat Patidar's Family
-
Father: Manohar Patidar – An agricultural pumps trader based in Indore.
-
Mother: Not explicitly mentioned in the details provided.
-
Siblings:
-
Brother: He has one brother (name not mentioned).
-
Sister: Aarti Patidar – His elder sister.
-
Wife: Gunjan Patidar – Married on July 7, 2022, at Enrise by Sayaji Rau in Indore.
Rajat Patidar’s family was initially hesitant about his cricket career, urging him to pursue higher education and join the family business. However, he convinced them to support his ambitions in cricket, and their belief paid off as he rose to prominence in Indian and domestic cricket. He balances his cricketing commitments with his personal life, maintaining strong family values and a supportive network.
Rajat Patidar in SMAT 2024
-
Patidar led Madhya Pradesh to their first final in 13 years in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024.
-
In the semifinals, he scored a quickfire 66* off 29 balls, helping his team chase down Delhi's total.
-
Despite his valiant knock of 81* in the final, Madhya Pradesh lost to Mumbai by five wickets.
Controversy in the Final: A disputed third umpire decision regarding a wide delivery saw Patidar intervene calmly but firmly, eventually leading to the decision being overturned.
Rajat Patidar in IPL 2025
Patidar is one of three retained players for RCB in IPL 2025, alongside Virat Kohli and Yash Dayal. Faf du Plessis stepping down as captain has opened the discussion about Patidar’s leadership potential, with fans and experts considering him a future captain.
Patidar expressed his readiness to lead the franchise, stating that it would be an honor if given the opportunity. His IPL record, which includes an impressive strike rate of 142.75, highlights his impact in high-pressure situations.
Rajat Patidar’s Career Stats and Highlights
|
Stat
|
Tests
|
ODIs
|
FC
|
List A
|
T20s
|
Matches
|
3
|
1
|
66
|
58
|
75
|
Innings
|
6
|
1
|
113
|
57
|
71
|
Not Outs
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
2
|
7
|
Runs
|
63
|
22
|
4636
|
1985
|
2463
|
Highest Score
|
32
|
22
|
196
|
158
|
112*
|
Average
|
10.50
|
22.00
|
43.32
|
36.09
|
38.48
|
Balls Faced
|
164
|
16
|
8471
|
2009
|
1557
|
Strike Rate
|
38.41
|
137.50
|
54.72
|
98.80
|
158.18
|
100s
|
0
|
0
|
13
|
3
|
1
|
50s
|
0
|
0
|
23
|
12
|
24
|
4s
|
9
|
3
|
626
|
213
|
181
|
6s
|
0
|
1
|
38
|
46
|
143
|
Catches
|
4
|
0
|
93
|
25
|
39
|
Stumpings
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Notable Achievements:
-
Made his first-class debut in 2015, scoring a half-century.
-
Scored a century in IPL Eliminator 2022, helping RCB qualify for the next stage.
-
Key player in Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy victory in 2021-22.
-
Overcame an Achilles injury to continue excelling in cricket.
-
Became the first cricketer from Madhya Pradesh to secure a BCCI central contract (C category) in 2024.
-
Consistent performances in SMAT, cementing his spot as a reliable T20 finisher.
International Debut:
-
ODI: December 21, 2023, vs. South Africa (Paarl)
-
Test: February 2, 2024, vs. England (Visakhapatnam)
Rajat Patidar’s Net Worth
|
Attribute
|
Details
|
Net Worth (2024)
|
₹25-30 crore approx.
|
Sources of Income
|
IPL Contracts, Match Fees, Brand Endorsements
Interesting Facts About Rajat Patidar
-
Patidar began his cricket journey with a tennis ball in Indore’s local leagues.
-
Known for his fitness, he follows a strict diet and workout regimen to stay in top form.
-
Idolizes Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, reflecting in his batting style.
-
Loves traveling and exploring new cuisines during the off-season.
Conclusion
Rajat Patidar’s career is a testament to hard work and resilience. From being a domestic powerhouse to becoming a key player for RCB, his journey inspires budding cricketers. With consistent performances and strong leadership skills, Patidar is destined for bigger milestones in Indian cricket.