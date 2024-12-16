Rajat Patidar Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Rajat Patidar is a rising star in Indian cricket, renowned for his aggressive batting and calm leadership on the field. A vital player for Madhya Pradesh and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Patidar's recent performances have established him as one of the top players to watch. From domestic cricket to his IPL career, this blog delves into his journey, achievements, stats, and more.

Advertisment

Rajat Patidar Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Rajat Manohar Patidar Profession(s) Cricketer (Right-handed Batsman) Jersey Number #87 (India and Domestic), #97 (RCB, previously #19) Date of Birth June 1, 1993 Age 31 years (as of 2024) Height: 5' 7" (170 cm) Birthplace Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India Nationality Indian Zodiac Sign Gemini Hobbies Traveling, Fitness, Watching Movies, Cycling, Playing Golf Marital Status Married Coaches/Mentors Ram Atre, Amay Khurasiya, Chandrakant Pandit

Rajat Patidar’s Favorite Things

Attribute Details Favorite Food Dal Baati, Butter Chicken Favorite Cricketer Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Cheteshwar Pujara Favorite Actor Hrithik Roshan Favorite Sport Football Favorite Football Club Manchester United Favorite Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

Early Life

Rajat Patidar was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, to a family that has always supported his cricketing aspirations. His passion for cricket began at a young age, and his consistent performances in local tournaments caught the attention of selectors. Patidar grew up idolizing legendary players like Virat Kohli, which further inspired him to pursue a professional cricketing career.

Rajat Patidar's Family

Father: Manohar Patidar – An agricultural pumps trader based in Indore.

Mother: Not explicitly mentioned in the details provided.

Siblings:

Brother: He has one brother (name not mentioned).



Sister: Aarti Patidar – His elder sister.

Wife: Gunjan Patidar – Married on July 7, 2022, at Enrise by Sayaji Rau in Indore.

Rajat Patidar’s family was initially hesitant about his cricket career, urging him to pursue higher education and join the family business. However, he convinced them to support his ambitions in cricket, and their belief paid off as he rose to prominence in Indian and domestic cricket. He balances his cricketing commitments with his personal life, maintaining strong family values and a supportive network.

Rajat Patidar in SMAT 2024

Patidar led Madhya Pradesh to their first final in 13 years in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024.

In the semifinals, he scored a quickfire 66* off 29 balls, helping his team chase down Delhi's total.

Despite his valiant knock of 81* in the final, Madhya Pradesh lost to Mumbai by five wickets.

Controversy in the Final: A disputed third umpire decision regarding a wide delivery saw Patidar intervene calmly but firmly, eventually leading to the decision being overturned.

Rajat Patidar in IPL 2025

Patidar is one of three retained players for RCB in IPL 2025, alongside Virat Kohli and Yash Dayal. Faf du Plessis stepping down as captain has opened the discussion about Patidar’s leadership potential, with fans and experts considering him a future captain.

Patidar expressed his readiness to lead the franchise, stating that it would be an honor if given the opportunity. His IPL record, which includes an impressive strike rate of 142.75, highlights his impact in high-pressure situations.

Rajat Patidar’s Career Stats and Highlights

Stat Tests ODIs FC List A T20s Matches 3 1 66 58 75 Innings 6 1 113 57 71 Not Outs 0 0 6 2 7 Runs 63 22 4636 1985 2463 Highest Score 32 22 196 158 112* Average 10.50 22.00 43.32 36.09 38.48 Balls Faced 164 16 8471 2009 1557 Strike Rate 38.41 137.50 54.72 98.80 158.18 100s 0 0 13 3 1 50s 0 0 23 12 24 4s 9 3 626 213 181 6s 0 1 38 46 143 Catches 4 0 93 25 39 Stumpings 0 0 0 0 0

Notable Achievements:

Made his first-class debut in 2015, scoring a half-century.

Scored a century in IPL Eliminator 2022, helping RCB qualify for the next stage.

Key player in Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy victory in 2021-22.

Overcame an Achilles injury to continue excelling in cricket.

Became the first cricketer from Madhya Pradesh to secure a BCCI central contract (C category) in 2024.

Consistent performances in SMAT, cementing his spot as a reliable T20 finisher.

International Debut:

ODI: December 21, 2023, vs. South Africa (Paarl)

Test: February 2, 2024, vs. England (Visakhapatnam)

Rajat Patidar’s Net Worth

Attribute Details Net Worth (2024) ₹25-30 crore approx. Sources of Income IPL Contracts, Match Fees, Brand Endorsements

Interesting Facts About Rajat Patidar

Patidar began his cricket journey with a tennis ball in Indore’s local leagues.

Known for his fitness, he follows a strict diet and workout regimen to stay in top form.

Idolizes Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, reflecting in his batting style.

Loves traveling and exploring new cuisines during the off-season.

Conclusion

Rajat Patidar’s career is a testament to hard work and resilience. From being a domestic powerhouse to becoming a key player for RCB, his journey inspires budding cricketers. With consistent performances and strong leadership skills, Patidar is destined for bigger milestones in Indian cricket.