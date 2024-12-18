Ravichandran Ashwin Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, and Bio

Ravichandran Ashwin, a modern-day cricket legend, has left an indelible mark on Indian cricket with his exceptional skills as an all-rounder. Known for his intelligent off-spin, Ashwin has been a consistent performer in all formats of the game. Recently, he announced his retirement from international cricket after the 3rd Test between India and Australia in Brisbane, ending an illustrious career spanning over a decade. This blog takes you through Ashwin's journey, achievements, net worth, cars, endorsements, and more.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Retirement from International Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin officially announced his retirement on December 18, 2024, after the rain-affected third Test between India and Australia in Brisbane. During his emotional farewell speech, Ashwin expressed gratitude to his family, teammates, coaches, and fans. He acknowledged the immense support he received throughout his cricketing journey and shared that the decision to retire was well-thought-out.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian skipper, revealed that Ashwin had considered retiring earlier but was persuaded to stay and contribute to the team's successes in crucial series.

Ashwin leaves behind a legacy as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, known for his versatility, innovation, and sportsmanship. His retirement marks the end of an era in Indian cricket, but his influence will continue to shape future generations.

Ravichandran Ashwin Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Ravichandran Ashwin Profession(s) Cricketer (All-rounder) Jersey Number #99 (India and IPL) Date of Birth September 17, 1986 Age 38 years (as of 2024) Height 6' 2" (188 cm) Birthplace Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian Zodiac Sign Virgo Hobbies Reading, Gaming, Travelling Marital Status Married Coaches/Mentors Sunil Subramaniam, Bharat Arun

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Family

Ashwin’s family has been his backbone throughout his cricketing journey.

Father: Ravichandran – A former club-level cricketer and industrialist.

Mother: Chitra Ravichandran – A homemaker.

Wife: Prithi Narayanan – Married in 2011, Prithi has been a strong support system for Ashwin.

Children: Two daughters, Akhira and Aadhya.

Early Life

Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on September 17, 1986, Ashwin initially aspired to be a batsman before focusing on off-spin. His cricketing journey began in Tamil Nadu’s domestic circuits, where he displayed immense talent and consistency. His hard work paid off when he made his debut for the Indian national team in 2010, quickly becoming a household name.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Career Highlights

International Career

Test Debut: November 6, 2011, vs. West Indies.

ODI Debut: June 5, 2010, vs. Sri Lanka.

T20I Debut: June 12, 2010, vs. Zimbabwe.

Represented India in 106 Test matches, claiming 537 wickets with a career-best of 7/59.

Scored 3503 Test runs, including six centuries and 14 half-centuries, with a top score of 124.

Contributed significantly in ODIs (156 wickets) and T20Is (72 wickets).

IPL Career

Ashwin has been a stalwart in the IPL, representing teams like CSK and Rajasthan Royals.

In the IPL 2025 mega auction, CSK secured his homecoming with a bid of ₹9.75 crore.

His tactical brilliance and experience have made him one of the most valuable players in the league.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Stats

Batting Career

Category Test ODI T20I IPL Matches 106 116 65 211 Innings 151 63 19 94 NO 15 20 12 34 Runs 3503 707 184 800 HS 124 65 31 50 Avg 25.76 16.44 26.29 13.33 BF 6423 813 160 675 SR 54.54 86.96 115.0 118.52 100 6 0 0 0 200 0 0 0 0 50 14 1 0 1 4s 399 60 17 61 6s 23 7 4 28

Bowling Career

Category Test ODI T20I IPL Matches 106 116 65 211 Innings 200 114 65 208 Balls 27246 6303 1452 4524 Runs 12891 5180 1672 5369 Wkts 537 156 72 180 BBI 7/59 4/25 4/8 4/34 BBM 13/140 4/25 4/8 4/34 Econ 2.84 4.93 6.91 7.12 Avg 24.01 33.21 23.22 29.83 SR 50.74 40.4 20.17 25.13 5W 37 0 0 0 10W 8 0 0 0

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Net Worth

Attribute Details Net Worth (2024) ₹50 crore (approx.) Sources of Income Cricket Contracts, Endorsements, Investments

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Properties

Chennai Residence: Ashwin owns a luxurious ₹9 crore home in Chennai, which serves as his primary residence.

Real Estate Investments: Apart from his Chennai home, he reportedly owns properties worth ₹26 crore worldwide, showcasing his knack for smart investments.

Luxury Cars

Ashwin’s car collection reflects his love for luxury:

Rolls-Royce – The highlight of his collection, valued at ₹6 crore. Audi Q7 – Another premium vehicle, worth ₹93 lakh.

Ravichandran Ashwin Endorsements

Ashwin has been associated with several top brands, contributing significantly to his earnings:

Brands Endorsed: Myntra, Bombay Shaving Company, Aristocrat Bags, Dream11, Oppo, Specsmakers, Zoomcar, Manna Foods, and Coco Studio Tamil.

Digital Presence: He also runs a successful YouTube channel with over 1.61 million subscribers, where he shares insights into cricket and life.

Interesting Facts About Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin became the fastest Indian bowler to take 50, 100, 200, 300, and 400 Test wickets.

He holds a B.Tech degree in Information Technology.

Ashwin won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award in 2016.

He transitioned from being an opening batsman to one of India’s greatest off-spinners.

Conclusion

Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement marks the end of a golden era in Indian cricket. From being a reliable match-winner to mentoring young players, his journey has been inspiring. Ashwin’s remarkable career is a testament to his dedication, resilience, and love for the game.

As a spinner, Ashwin redefined the art of off-spin, using variations and sharp cricketing intellect to outclass the best batsmen. Beyond his records, his sportsmanship and leadership have left a lasting impact.

Even after retiring from international cricket, Ashwin’s legacy will thrive through his presence in IPL and his YouTube channel, where he connects with fans worldwide. His journey proves that with perseverance, one can achieve greatness.

Indian cricket owes much to Ashwin, and his contributions will continue to inspire future cricketers for years to come.

