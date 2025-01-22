Rinku Singh Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Rinku Singh, born on October 12, 1997, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, is an emerging star in Indian cricket. Known for his aggressive batting style and occasional off-spin bowling, Rinku has quickly made a name for himself in both domestic and international cricket. Standing at 5 feet 5 inches, he has made remarkable strides, from playing in local tournaments to representing India in the international arena. His story is a true testament to the power of determination and hard work.

Details Information Full Name Rinku Singh Date of Birth 12 October 1997 Place of Birth Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India Nationality Indian Profession Cricketer (Batsman) Batting Style Left-handed Bowling Style Right-arm off-break Role Middle-order Batsman Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Current Teams Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL), Uttar Pradesh (Domestic) Coach Masooduz Zafar Amini Religion Hinduism Zodiac Sign Libra Marital Status Unmarried Net Worth (2025) Estimated at ₹20 crores

Early Life and Family

Rinku Singh was born into a humble family in Aligarh. His father, Khanchandra Singh, worked in an LPG distribution company, while his mother supported the family as a homemaker. The family lived in a small two-room quarter near the Aligarh Stadium, and financial struggles were a constant part of their lives. Despite these challenges, Rinku was passionate about cricket from an early age, and his family supported him in every way possible.

Rinku was the third of five siblings, and though they didn’t have much, his family always encouraged him to pursue his dreams. His love for cricket grew with every match he played, and his skills began to stand out. His family's unwavering support played a crucial role in his journey, allowing him to focus on honing his cricketing abilities despite the limited resources at their disposal.

Rinku Singh Personal Life

Rinku Singh Wife: Rinku Singh is currently unmarried. However, in January 2025, it was reported that he got engaged to Priya Saroj, a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Samajwadi Party. The couple is said to be planning their wedding after the IPL season ends in 2025.

Rinku Singh Education

Rinku completed his schooling in Aligarh, where he balanced his academics with cricket. His early days were filled with playing gully cricket, and he would often practice at the nearby stadium. Despite facing financial limitations, he joined a local cricket academy to enhance his skills, where his talent for batting began to shine through.

In his teenage years, Rinku's focus shifted entirely to cricket. He stopped pursuing other academic paths and decided to follow his passion for the sport. His decision to dedicate himself to cricket led to his breakthrough into domestic and eventually international cricket.

Career Journey

Domestic Career

Rinku Singh began his domestic career with Uttar Pradesh. His early performances in state-level matches were impressive, and his powerful batting style quickly gained attention. He played consistently well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy, showcasing his ability to play big shots under pressure. His impressive performances caught the eye of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scouts, leading to his inclusion in the IPL in 2017.

IPL Career

Rinku made his IPL debut with Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2017. Although he didn't get many chances in his initial years, he later joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he started to make a real impact. Known for his aggressive batting, Rinku earned a reputation as a finisher who could hit boundaries and sixes in the death overs.

His most memorable moment came in the 2023 IPL season, where he played a match-winning knock of 42 off 23 balls*. This performance helped KKR secure a crucial victory and solidified Rinku’s reputation as a talented T20 batsman capable of handling pressure in tight situations.

International Career

Rinku’s consistent performances in domestic cricket earned him a call-up to the Indian national team. He made his T20I debut in August 2023 against Ireland, where he impressed everyone with a quick-fire 30 runs, helping India secure a win. Later, he was also included in the squad for ODIs, making his debut in December 2023 against South Africa.

Though his international career is still in its early stages, Rinku has already shown his ability to play at the highest level. His batting skills and fielding have made him an asset to the Indian team, and his journey is one to watch as he continues to develop his game.

Career Stats

Here are some of Rinku Singh's career stats:

Batting Career Summary

Stat/Format ODI T20I IPL Matches (M) 2 30 45 Innings (Inn) 2 22 40 Not Outs (NO) 0 11 11 Runs 55 507 893 Highest Score (HS) 38 69 67 Average (Avg) 27.5 46.09 30.79 Balls Faced (BF) 41 307 623 Strike Rate (SR) 134.15 165.15 143.34 100s 0 0 0 200s 0 0 0 50s 0 3 4 Fours (4s) 5 40 67 Sixes (6s) 3 30 46

Bowling Career Summary

Stat/Format ODI T20I IPL Matches (M) 2 30 45 Innings (Inn) 1 1 - Balls (B) 6 6 - Runs 2 3 - Wickets (Wkts) 1 2 - Best Bowling In Innings (BBI) 1/2 2/3 - Best Bowling Match (BBM) 1/2 2/3 - Economy Rate (Econ) 2.0 3.0 - Average (Avg) 2.0 1.5 - Strike Rate (SR) 6.0 3.0 - 5-Wicket Hauls (5W) 0 0 - 10-Wicket Hauls (10W) 0 0 -

Net Worth and Endorsements

As of 2025, Rinku Singh’s net worth is estimated to be above ₹20 crore and was also retained by KKR for ₹13 crores in IPL 2025 auction. His primary sources of income include:

BCCI Salary : As a Grade-C contracted player, Rinku receives an annual salary of ₹1 crore from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

IPL Earnings : Over his IPL career, Rinku has earned approximately ₹18 crore.

Brand Endorsements : Rinku has partnered with several brands, boosting his income through endorsement deals.

Domestic Matches: Earnings from domestic cricket competitions also contribute to his net worth.

Interesting Facts

Rinku’s rise from a small town to international cricket is a true rags-to-riches story, and it highlights his dedication to the sport.

He is known for his aggressive batting and his ability to finish games under pressure, making him a valuable player for his team in the lower middle order.

Rinku’s performances in domestic cricket, particularly in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, earned him recognition and a spot in the IPL.

Conclusion

Rinku Singh's journey from Aligarh to representing India in international cricket is truly inspiring. His hard work, talent, and commitment to the game have helped him reach great heights. As he continues to develop as a cricketer, Rinku is sure to become an even more prominent figure in Indian cricket. His aggressive batting and ability to perform under pressure make him a player to watch in the coming years.

