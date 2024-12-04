Subscribe

Biography

Rishabh Pant Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Rishabh Pant, a dynamic cricketer known for his bold batting and wicketkeeping, has a net worth of ₹100 crore (2024). At 26, he has excelled in Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and IPL. He joined Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 for ₹27 crore, marking a major milestone.

author-image
Hasid Khan
New Update
Rishabh Pant Shatters IPL Auction Record, Sold for Rs. 27 Crore to LSG

Rishabh Pant is a name synonymous with bold cricketing brilliance. Known for his fearless batting and exceptional wicketkeeping skills, Pant has carved a niche for himself in international cricket. From representing India in crucial matches to leading in domestic formats, Pant is a powerhouse of talent and determination. His inspiring comeback story after a major accident further solidified his place as one of the most respected and admired cricketers of his generation. In this blog, we explore his net worth, IPL achievements, family, career stats, and much more.

Rishabh Pant Wiki

Attribute

Details

Full Name

Rishabh Rajendra Pant

Profession(s)

Cricketer (Left-handed batsman, Wicketkeeper)

Famous For

Explosive batting, match-winning performances

Date of Birth

October 4, 1997

Age

26 years (as of 2024)

Birthplace

Roorkee, Uttarakhand, India

Nationality

Indian

Zodiac Sign

Libra

Hobbies

Fitness, Listening to Music

Marital Status

Unmarried (Dating Isha Negi)

Rishabh Pant's Favorite Things

Attribute

Details

Favorite Food

Butter Chicken, Sushi

Favorite Cricketer

Adam Gilchrist

Favorite Actor

Ranveer Singh

Favorite Sport

Cricket, Football

Early Life and Family

Born in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant demonstrated a love for cricket from a young age. His mother, Saroj Pant, was a homemaker, while his father, Rajendra Pant, supported his aspirations until his untimely demise in 2017. Pant honed his skills in Delhi and Rajasthan academies, under the mentorship of coach Tarak Sinha. His journey from a small-town boy to becoming India's wicketkeeping mainstay has been remarkable.

Personal Life

Rishabh Pant is in a relationship with Isha Negi, an entrepreneur and interior designer. Their relationship has been in the public eye since 2019, with occasional appearances on social media. Despite his fame, Pant values his privacy, focusing primarily on his career.

Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant made history in the IPL 2025 mega auction by becoming the most expensive player in IPL history. He was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a staggering ₹27 crore on November 24, 2024. Pant’s acquisition reflects LSG’s intent to build a formidable team with him as a key player.

Other notable players from the IPL 2025 auction include Shreyas Iyer, who was purchased by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹26.75 crore, and Venkatesh Iyer, who returned to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹23.75 crore.

Below is a table of the top buys from the IPL 2025 mega auction:

Player

Auction Price (₹)

Team

Rishabh Pant

27 crore

Lucknow Super Giants

Shreyas Iyer

26.75 crore

Punjab Kings

Venkatesh Iyer

23.75 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Yuzvendra Chahal

18 crore

Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh

18 crore

Punjab Kings (RTM)

After being retained by Delhi Capitals through 2024, Pant's release in 2025 set the stage for this record-breaking deal. His move to LSG is expected to redefine the team’s strategy, with Pant likely playing a leadership role alongside delivering explosive batting performances.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh, now part of the Punjab Kings squad for ₹18 crore each, further highlight the franchise's strong investment in their bowling lineup for the upcoming season.

Career Stats and Highlights

Attribute

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

IPL

Matches

39

31

76

111

Innings

68

27

66

110

Runs

2731

871

1209

3284

HS

159*

125*

65*

128*

Average

43.3

33.5

23.2

35.3

Strike Rate

74.7

106.2

127.3

148.9

100s

6

1

0

1

50s

14

5

3

18

Catches

130

27

40

75

Stumpings

15

1

11

23

Achievements

  1. Fastest 50 in U-19 World Cup history (18 balls).

  2. Key player in India's historic Test series win in Australia (2021).

  3. ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year (2018).

  4. ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year (2021).

Net Worth and Lifestyle

As of 2024, Rishabh Pant's net worth is estimated at ₹100 crore (approximately $12 million). His income sources include:

  • BCCI Contracts: Regular earnings as a centrally contracted player.

  • IPL Salary: Substantial earnings as captain of Delhi Capitals.

  • Endorsements: Major brands such as Adidas, JSW, Dream11, Cadbury, and Zomato.

Pant owns luxury cars like an Audi A8, Ford Mustang, and Mercedes GLE. He is also known for his love for fitness and travel.

Controversies and Challenges

Rishabh Pant faced significant challenges, including a car accident in 2022 that impacted his career temporarily. However, his determination and resilience have helped him make a strong comeback.

Interesting Facts About Rishabh Pant

  • Pant was the youngest Indian to score a triple century in first-class cricket.

  • His Test debut saw him hitting his first scoring shot as a six.

  • Known for his on-field antics, Pant's chirpy nature keeps the team atmosphere lively.

Conclusion

Rishabh Pant's journey is a testament to perseverance and passion. From his early days in cricket to achieving record-breaking success in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Pant continues to push the boundaries of his career. His story of resilience, especially following his accident, has inspired countless fans, showcasing his commitment to the sport. With his unwavering spirit and extraordinary talent, Pant’s future looks brighter than ever, both in Indian cricket and on the IPL stage.

FAQ

What is Rishabh Pant's net worth?
As of 2024, Rishabh Pant’s net worth is estimated to be around ₹80 crore, stemming from his cricketing contracts, endorsements, and IPL earnings.
How old is Rishabh Pant?
Rishabh Pant was born on October 4, 1997, making him 27 years old as of 2024.
Which team did Rishabh Pant join in IPL 2025?
Rishabh Pant joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025 after being bought for a record ₹27 crore during the mega auction.
What is Rishabh Pant's highest score in Test cricket?
Rishabh Pant’s highest score in Test cricket is 159* against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 2019.
Is Rishabh Pant married?
No, Rishabh Pant is currently unmarried, and he keeps his personal life private.
How did Rishabh Pant recover after his accident?
Rishabh Pant underwent extensive rehabilitation and recovery after his car accident in December 2022. His dedication and support from medical teams helped him return to cricket in 2024.