Rishabh Pant Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Rishabh Pant is a name synonymous with bold cricketing brilliance. Known for his fearless batting and exceptional wicketkeeping skills, Pant has carved a niche for himself in international cricket. From representing India in crucial matches to leading in domestic formats, Pant is a powerhouse of talent and determination. His inspiring comeback story after a major accident further solidified his place as one of the most respected and admired cricketers of his generation. In this blog, we explore his net worth, IPL achievements, family, career stats, and much more.

Advertisment

Rishabh Pant Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Rishabh Rajendra Pant Profession(s) Cricketer (Left-handed batsman, Wicketkeeper) Famous For Explosive batting, match-winning performances Date of Birth October 4, 1997 Age 26 years (as of 2024) Birthplace Roorkee, Uttarakhand, India Nationality Indian Zodiac Sign Libra Hobbies Fitness, Listening to Music Marital Status Unmarried (Dating Isha Negi)

Rishabh Pant's Favorite Things

Attribute Details Favorite Food Butter Chicken, Sushi Favorite Cricketer Adam Gilchrist Favorite Actor Ranveer Singh Favorite Sport Cricket, Football

Early Life and Family

Born in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant demonstrated a love for cricket from a young age. His mother, Saroj Pant, was a homemaker, while his father, Rajendra Pant, supported his aspirations until his untimely demise in 2017. Pant honed his skills in Delhi and Rajasthan academies, under the mentorship of coach Tarak Sinha. His journey from a small-town boy to becoming India's wicketkeeping mainstay has been remarkable.

Personal Life

Rishabh Pant is in a relationship with Isha Negi, an entrepreneur and interior designer. Their relationship has been in the public eye since 2019, with occasional appearances on social media. Despite his fame, Pant values his privacy, focusing primarily on his career.

Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant made history in the IPL 2025 mega auction by becoming the most expensive player in IPL history. He was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a staggering ₹27 crore on November 24, 2024. Pant’s acquisition reflects LSG’s intent to build a formidable team with him as a key player.

Other notable players from the IPL 2025 auction include Shreyas Iyer, who was purchased by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹26.75 crore, and Venkatesh Iyer, who returned to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹23.75 crore.

Below is a table of the top buys from the IPL 2025 mega auction:

Player Auction Price (₹) Team Rishabh Pant 27 crore Lucknow Super Giants Shreyas Iyer 26.75 crore Punjab Kings Venkatesh Iyer 23.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Yuzvendra Chahal 18 crore Punjab Kings Arshdeep Singh 18 crore Punjab Kings (RTM)

After being retained by Delhi Capitals through 2024, Pant's release in 2025 set the stage for this record-breaking deal. His move to LSG is expected to redefine the team’s strategy, with Pant likely playing a leadership role alongside delivering explosive batting performances.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh, now part of the Punjab Kings squad for ₹18 crore each, further highlight the franchise's strong investment in their bowling lineup for the upcoming season.

Career Stats and Highlights

Attribute Tests ODIs T20Is IPL Matches 39 31 76 111 Innings 68 27 66 110 Runs 2731 871 1209 3284 HS 159* 125* 65* 128* Average 43.3 33.5 23.2 35.3 Strike Rate 74.7 106.2 127.3 148.9 100s 6 1 0 1 50s 14 5 3 18 Catches 130 27 40 75 Stumpings 15 1 11 23

Achievements

Fastest 50 in U-19 World Cup history (18 balls). Key player in India's historic Test series win in Australia (2021). ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year (2018). ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year (2021).

Net Worth and Lifestyle

As of 2024, Rishabh Pant's net worth is estimated at ₹100 crore (approximately $12 million). His income sources include:

BCCI Contracts: Regular earnings as a centrally contracted player.

IPL Salary: Substantial earnings as captain of Delhi Capitals.

Endorsements: Major brands such as Adidas, JSW, Dream11, Cadbury, and Zomato.

Pant owns luxury cars like an Audi A8, Ford Mustang, and Mercedes GLE. He is also known for his love for fitness and travel.

Controversies and Challenges

Rishabh Pant faced significant challenges, including a car accident in 2022 that impacted his career temporarily. However, his determination and resilience have helped him make a strong comeback.

Interesting Facts About Rishabh Pant

Pant was the youngest Indian to score a triple century in first-class cricket.

His Test debut saw him hitting his first scoring shot as a six.

Known for his on-field antics, Pant's chirpy nature keeps the team atmosphere lively.

Conclusion

Rishabh Pant's journey is a testament to perseverance and passion. From his early days in cricket to achieving record-breaking success in the IPL 2025 mega auction, Pant continues to push the boundaries of his career. His story of resilience, especially following his accident, has inspired countless fans, showcasing his commitment to the sport. With his unwavering spirit and extraordinary talent, Pant’s future looks brighter than ever, both in Indian cricket and on the IPL stage.