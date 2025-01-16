Saif Ali Khan Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Saif Ali Khan, one of Bollywood’s most versatile and charismatic actors, has carved a unique space in Indian cinema. Known as the "Chhote Nawab" of Bollywood, he is famous for his stylish presence, exceptional acting, and royal background. From romantic comedies to intense dramas, Saif's career spans over three decades, showcasing his growth as an actor and his contribution to Indian cinema.

Knife Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was injured during a burglary attempt at his Bandra home on January 16, 2025. An intruder attacked him with a knife, causing six injuries, 2 are minor, 2 intermediate and 2 deep injuries, including one on the back which is close to his spine. After surgery, Saif is now stable and recovering. His family is safe, and police are investigating the case.

Saif Ali Khan Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Sajid Ali Khan Profession(s) Actor, Producer Famous For Dil Chahta Hai, Sacred Games, Omkara Date of Birth August 16, 1970 Age 53 years (as of 2024) Birthplace New Delhi, India Current Residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Religion Islam Height 5’ 8” (173 cm) Zodiac Sign Leo Hobbies Reading, Travelling Marital Status Married

Early Life and Education

Saif Ali Khan was born into a royal family. His father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was a legendary Indian cricketer and the Nawab of Pataudi, while his mother, Sharmila Tagore, is a celebrated actress. Saif grew up with his sisters, Soha Ali Khan, an actress, and Saba Ali Khan, a jewelry designer.

He completed his schooling at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, and later attended prestigious schools like Lockers Park School and Winchester College in the UK. Saif always had a keen interest in art, culture, and films, which eventually led him to Bollywood.

Family and Personal Life

Saif Ali Khan married actress Amrita Singh in 1991, and the couple had two children—Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. After 13 years of marriage, they divorced in 2004.

In 2012, Saif tied the knot with actress Kareena Kapoor, and they are blessed with two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif’s family life is often in the limelight due to their public appearances and social media presence.

Career Highlights

Saif debuted in Bollywood with Parampara (1993). However, his breakthrough came with Dil Chahta Hai (2001), which changed the narrative of Indian cinema.

Major Career Milestones

Hum Tum (2004): This romantic comedy won him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Omkara (2006): Saif delivered a career-defining performance as Langda Tyagi in this adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello.

Sacred Games (2018-2019): This Netflix series brought him global recognition for his role as Sartaj Singh.

Tanhaji (2020): Saif shined as the antagonist Udaybhan Rathore, earning both critical and commercial acclaim.

Other Popular Movies

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Cocktail (2012)

Race Series (2008, 2013)

Apart from acting, Saif co-owns Illuminati Films, a production house responsible for hits like Love Aaj Kal and Cocktail.

Net Worth and Lifestyle

As of 2024, Saif Ali Khan’s estimated net worth is ₹1,200 crore. He earns through movies, endorsements, and ancestral properties.

Properties

Pataudi Palace: Worth ₹800 crore, it is a symbol of Saif’s royal heritage. Mumbai Apartment: Located in Bandra, valued at ₹103 crore.

Luxury Car Collection

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Audi R8

BMW 7 Series

Range Rover

Saif leads a luxurious lifestyle, balancing royal traditions and modernity.

Awards and Achievements

Saif has received numerous accolades, including:

National Film Award: Best Actor for Hum Tum.

Filmfare Awards: Several wins for movies like Dil Chahta Hai and Omkara.

Padma Shri: Honored in 2010 for his contributions to cinema.

Controversies

Blackbuck Poaching Case: Saif faced legal troubles during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Assault Incident (2012): Saif was involved in a brawl at a Mumbai restaurant, leading to his arrest for allegedly assaulting a businessman. Tandav Web Series (2021): The Amazon Prime series Tandav, featuring Saif, faced legal issues for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, resulting in multiple FIRs and public outcry. Adipurush Controversy (2023): Saif's portrayal of Raavan in Adipurush sparked criticism for its interpretation of the epic character, leading to public debates and legal notices.

Interesting Facts

Saif is the 10th Nawab of Pataudi, though the title holds no legal authority.

Born as Sajid Ali Khan, he changed his name to Saif Ali Khan when he entered Bollywood.

Saif is an accomplished guitarist and has performed at various concerts.

He owns a production company called Illuminati Films, which has produced several successful movies.

Known for his literary interests, Saif is an avid reader and collector of books.

Conclusion

Saif Ali Khan’s journey from the royal lineage of Pataudi to becoming one of Bollywood’s finest actors is remarkable. His ability to adapt to different roles and explore new mediums, like web series, has kept him relevant and admired by fans of all generations.

With iconic performances, a strong legacy, and a penchant for breaking boundaries, Saif continues to be a trendsetter in Indian cinema. From his royal roots to his Bollywood stardom, Saif’s life is an inspiration, proving that success comes with hard work, dedication, and a touch of royalty.