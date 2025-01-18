Sajan Prakash Net Worth 2025: Salary, Height, Family, Education and More

Sajan Prakash is a name that has become synonymous with swimming excellence in India. As the first Indian swimmer to qualify for the Olympics with an 'A' qualification mark, he has raised the bar for Indian swimming. From his humble beginnings in Kerala to becoming an international athlete, Sajan's journey is one of hard work, resilience, and sheer determination.

Sajan Prakash Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Sajan Prakash Profession(s) Professional Swimmer Famous For First Indian swimmer to qualify with an 'A' mark for Olympics Date of Birth September 14, 1993 Age 31 years (as of 2025) Birthplace Idukki, Kerala, India Current Residence Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Nationality Indian Religion Hinduism Height 6’ 0” (183 cm) Zodiac Sign Virgo Hobbies Swimming, Reading, Travelling Marital Status Single

Early Life and Education

Sajan Prakash was born on September 14, 1993, in Idukki, a small district in Kerala known for its scenic beauty. His mother, V.J. Shantymol, is a former national-level athlete who inspired Sajan to pursue sports from a young age. He began swimming at the age of five and showed exceptional talent even as a child.

For his schooling, Sajan attended local schools in Kerala before moving to Tamil Nadu, where he joined the Neyveli Lignite City Swimming Club. Recognizing his talent, he later moved to Bengaluru to train under renowned swimming coach Pradeep Kumar. This shift marked a significant turning point in his career as he received world-class training that helped him compete internationally.

Family and Personal Life

Sajan Prakash comes from a supportive family. His mother, Shantymol, has always been his pillar of strength, guiding him through every stage of his career. Sajan is currently single and fully focused on his swimming career. He often credits his success to the sacrifices and unwavering support of his family.

Sajan Prakash serves as an Officer Commanding in the Kerala Police, providing him with a stable income and support for his swimming career. He also receives sponsorships and endorsements, including a FINA scholarship for training in Australia, aiding his preparations for international events like the Olympics.

Career Highlights

Sajan Prakash has represented India in numerous prestigious international tournaments:

2014 Commonwealth Games : Made his debut in international swimming events.

2014 Asian Games : Competed in multiple categories, showcasing his versatility.

2016 Rio Olympics : Represented India, though he narrowly missed qualifying for finals.

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Achieved global recognition by qualifying with an 'A' mark, a first for an Indian swimmer.

At the 2015 National Games in Kerala, Sajan was the star performer, winning six gold and three silver medals, earning him the title of the best athlete of the games. His outstanding performance at the 2021 Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, where he clocked 1:56.38 in the 200m butterfly event, solidified his position as one of India's top swimmers.

Net Worth and Lifestyle

As of 2025, Sajan Prakash’s estimated net worth is approximately ₹10 crore. His income comes from swimming competitions, sponsorship deals, endorsements, and service in Kerala Police. Though he faced financial challenges early in his career, he remained committed to his passion for swimming.

Despite his growing fame, Sajan lives a disciplined life, dedicating most of his time to training and improving his skills.

Properties and Assets

A modest apartment in Bengaluru, where he lives during training.

Training equipment and a swimming gear collection.

Awards and Achievements

Sajan Prakash's achievements include:

2015 National Games : Best Athlete with six gold and three silver medals.

2021 Sette Colli Trophy : First Indian swimmer to achieve an 'A' qualification mark.

2024 Arjuna Award: Recognized for his outstanding contribution to Indian sports.

Controversies

Sajan Prakash has maintained a clean and controversy-free public image throughout his career. He is known for his humility and dedication to his sport.

Interesting Facts

Sajan is the first Indian swimmer to qualify for two consecutive Olympic Games.

He holds multiple national records in swimming events like the 200m butterfly and freestyle.

Despite financial difficulties earlier in his career, Sajan focused on excelling in the sport.

He is passionate about promoting swimming among Indian youth and often participates in awareness campaigns.

Conclusion

Sajan Prakash’s journey is an inspiration to aspiring athletes across India. His achievements in swimming have not only made the country proud but also paved the way for future swimmers. With his relentless dedication, Sajan proves that no dream is too big if pursued with commitment and passion. As he continues to break barriers and achieve new milestones, his story reminds us of the importance of hard work and perseverance.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.