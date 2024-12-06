Shikhar Dhawan Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Shikhar Dhawan is one of India’s most dynamic cricketers, known for his aggressive left-handed batting and charismatic presence on the field. As a prolific opening batsman, Dhawan has made an indelible mark in both international and domestic cricket. From being the highest run-scorer in the 2004 Under-19 World Cup to scoring a record number of runs in ICC tournaments, Dhawan’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. This blog takes an in-depth look at his life, achievements, and contributions to cricket, along with details on his family, net worth, and personal life.

Shikhar Dhawan Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Shikhar Dhawan Profession(s) Cricketer (Left-handed Batsman) Famous For Aggressive opening batsman, consistent performer Date of Birth December 5, 1985 Age 39 years (as of 2024) Place of Birth Delhi, India Nationality Indian Zodiac Sign Sagittarius

Physical Stats

Attribute Details Height 180 cm (5' 11") Weight 80 kg (176 lbs) Body Measurements Chest: 40 inches, Waist: 32 inches, Biceps: 16 inches Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Black

Shikhar Dhawan's Favorite Things

Attribute Details Favorite Food Butter Chicken, Biryanis Favorite Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar Favorite Actor Shah Rukh Khan Favorite Sport Cricket Favourite Shot Cut Shot

International Cricket Career Debut

ODI Debut: October 20, 2010 (against Australia)

Test Debut: March 14, 2013 (against Australia)

T20I Debut: June 4, 2011 (against West Indies)

Shikhar Dhawan Retirement

Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on August 24, 2024.

Shikhar Dhawan’s Jersey Numbers

#25, #16 (India)

#25 (Domestic Teams)

Domestic/State Teams

Deccan Chargers

Delhi

Delhi Daredevils

India A

Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Family and Personal Life

Shikhar Dhawan was born into a middle-class Punjabi family in Delhi, India. He developed an interest in cricket at a young age, initially aspiring to be a wicketkeeper. His passion for cricket led him to Tarak Sinha’s Sonnet Club, where he honed his skills. Dhawan’s personal life has been a topic of interest over the years.

Family Details

Father: Mahendra Pal Dhawan

Mother: Sunaina Dhawan

Sister: Shreshta (younger)

Ex-Wife: Ayesha Mukherjee (divorced in 2023)

Children: Son - Zoravar (born in 2014), Step-daughters - Rhea and Aliyah

Marriage and Divorce

Dhawan married former kickboxer Ayesha Mukherjee in 2012, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2023. The couple faced controversies, including a legal battle related to defamatory allegations from Ayesha after their separationan Net Worth

Estimated Net Worth: ₹75 Crore (approx.)

Salary: Retainer Fee- ₹7 crore, IPL 11 Salary- ₹5.2 crore

Other Assets: Owns a Mercedes GL350 CDI and a Suzuki GSX 1300R Hayabusa bike.

Records and Achievements

Fastest to 1000 runs in ICC ODI tournaments: 16 innings.

Highest individual score in a List A match: 248 runs against South Africa A.

Most runs in the 2015 ICC World Cup: 412 runs in 8 innings.

Fastest century on Test debut: 187 runs off 85 balls against Australia in 2013.

Two-time Golden Bat winner at ICC Champions Trophy.

Record partnership with Rohit Sharma for a 158-run stand in T20Is against New Zealand (2017).

Net Worth and Lifestyle

Shikhar Dhawan has an estimated net worth of $15 million (around ₹125 crores). His annual income from the BCCI is ₹5 crores, and he earns ₹15 lakh for each Test match, ₹6 lakh for ODIs, and ₹3 lakh for T20s. Dhawan owns properties in Australia and Delhi, including a house worth ₹5 crores. His luxury watch collection includes brands like Corum, Tag Heuer, and a ₹72 lakh Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore. He is also known for his endorsements with major brands like Jio, Oppo, and Boat. His car collection features a Mercedes GL350, Audi, and Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, among others. Dhawan's IPL earnings also saw a rise in 2022 when he was purchased by Punjab Kings for ₹8.25 crore.

Dhawan enjoys a lavish lifestyle, with properties in both India and abroad, and is known for his fondness for luxury cars. He is also deeply invested in fitness, often posting about his workout routines on social media.

Controversies and Challenges

Shikhar Dhawan has managed to keep his personal life relatively clean, but there have been a few incidents that have garnered media attention. One of the notable controversies involved his exit from the Indian squad for the 2019 World Cup, where he sustained an injury to his thumb. This forced him to miss crucial matches during the tournament. However, Dhawan made a successful recovery and returned to action soon after.

Dhawan also faced some criticism during the 2020 IPL season for his low strike rates in some games. However, he responded to the criticism by putting up an excellent performance in the 2021 IPL, proving his critics wrong.

Interesting Facts about Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is known for his signature moustache twirl and his trend-setting Ghajini hairstyle.

He was once a wicketkeeper and only switched to batting during his cricketing journey.

Dhawan credits Sufi music for grounding him through the highs and lows of his career.

Despite his aggressive playing style, Dhawan is known for being a down-to-earth and spiritual person.

Conclusion

Shikhar Dhawan has made a remarkable contribution to Indian cricket with his fearless batting and incredible records. Whether it's on the field or in his personal life, he continues to be a role model for young cricketers across the world. From domestic cricket to international fame, Dhawan’s journey is a testament to hard work, resilience, and passion.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.