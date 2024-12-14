Shreya Ghoshal Net Worth, Age, Family, Record, Biography and Wiki

Shreya Ghoshal is one of the most loved singers in India. Her sweet voice and ability to sing in many languages have made her a favorite among music lovers across the world. Shreya started singing at a young age and became famous after winning the singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Since then, she has sung countless hit songs in Bollywood and other regional languages. Known for her humility and talent, Shreya has won several awards, including National Film Awards, and continues to inspire millions with her dedication to music.

Shreya Ghoshal Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Shreya Ghoshal Nickname Piu Profession(s) Playback Singer, Musician Famous For Singing in Bollywood, Regional Films Date of Birth March 12, 1984 Age 40 (as of 2024) Birthplace Berhampore, West Bengal, India Current Residence Mumbai, India Nationality Indian Height 5'3" (160 cm) Zodiac Sign Pisces Hobbies Cooking, Traveling, Reading, Music

Shreya Ghoshal’s Family

Shreya comes from a simple yet artistic Bengali family.

Father : Bishwajit Ghoshal (Electrical Engineer)

Mother : Sarmistha Ghoshal (Classical Singer and Homemaker)

Brother : Soumyadeep Ghoshal (Music Producer)

Husband : Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya (Entrepreneur, married in 2015)

Child: Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya (Son, born in 2021)

Shreya’s parents played a significant role in nurturing her talent, especially her mother, who introduced her to classical music at a young age.

Early Life and Education

Shreya Ghoshal was born on March 12, 1984, in a small town in West Bengal. At the age of four, she started learning music and began formal training in classical music when she was six. The family moved to Rajasthan, where she continued her education and musical journey.

Shreya gained recognition after winning the TV show Sa Re Ga Ma in 2000. This victory opened doors for her in Bollywood, eventually leading to her big break in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas (2002).

Career Highlights

Shreya Ghoshal is a singer who has left an indelible mark in Bollywood and regional cinema. Here are some highlights of her illustrious career:

Debut: She debuted in Bollywood with Devdas in 2002, singing hits like Bairi Piya and Dola Re Dola. These songs earned her several awards, including the National Film Award and a Filmfare Award. Versatility: Shreya has sung in over 20 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, and Malayalam. Some of her timeless hits include Teri Ore (Singh is Kinng), Barso Re (Guru), Deewani Mastani (Bajirao Mastani), and Sun Raha Hai Na Tu (Aashiqui 2). Live Performances: Apart from playback singing, Shreya has performed live at various concerts worldwide, connecting with audiences through her soulful voice. Independent Music: In recent years, Shreya has ventured into independent music, collaborating with other artists and releasing singles that reflect her personal style. Judge on Reality Shows: Shreya has also served as a judge on popular music reality shows like Indian Idol and The Voice India.

Net Worth

Shreya Ghoshal’s net worth is estimated to be ₹185 crores ($22 million) as of 2024. Her primary income sources include playback singing, live concerts, brand endorsements, and royalties. She is one of the highest-paid playback singers in India.

Awards and Recognition

Award Number Won National Film Awards 4 Filmfare Awards 7 Filmfare South Awards 10 Mirchi Music Awards 15+

In 2010, she was honored with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Delhi, cementing her status as a cultural icon.

Lifestyle and Hobbies

Shreya enjoys a balanced lifestyle, often sharing glimpses of her personal life with her fans on social media. Some of her favorite hobbies include cooking, reading books, and spending time with her family. Despite her fame, she remains grounded and cherishes simple joys like spending time with her son and experimenting with recipes in her kitchen.

Controversies

Postponed Concert in Kolkata (2024) :

Shreya postponed her concert in Kolkata after the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case. She expressed solidarity with the victim and postponed her show as a mark of respect. This decision received mixed reactions but was widely appreciated as a socially conscious move​.

National Anthem Controversy (2016) :

She was criticized for pausing during a live performance of the national anthem, which led to debates on social media about protocol during live renditions.

Criticism Over Songs with Bold Lyrics:

Some of Shreya’s songs with suggestive lyrics received backlash, but she defended her work, stating she merely lent her voice to compositions and did not control the creative process.

Interesting Facts About Shreya Ghoshal

First Stage Performance : She performed her first stage show at the age of 6.

Inspiration : She draws inspiration from legends like Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar.

Global Icon : Shreya has performed in prestigious venues like the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Recognition Beyond India: She is the first Indian singer to be featured in the Forbes Asia "30 Under 30" list.

Conclusion

Shreya Ghoshal’s story is an inspiring journey of talent, hard work, and dedication. From a small-town girl with big dreams to becoming one of the most respected playback singers, Shreya has achieved incredible milestones. Her soulful voice has touched hearts worldwide, and her music continues to be a source of comfort and joy for millions. Shreya remains a role model for aspiring singers, proving that passion and perseverance can lead to unparalleled success.

As she continues to explore new musical horizons, Shreya Ghoshal’s legacy in Indian music is bound to grow even stronger.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.