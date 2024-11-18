Swara Bhasker Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Swara Bhasker is a well-known Indian actress celebrated for her diverse roles in Bollywood and her outspoken personality. Known for films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, and Veere Di Wedding, she has made a mark with her bold performances. Beyond acting, Swara is also recognized for her activism on social and political issues, often engaging in conversations about women's rights and social justice.

Swara Bhasker Wiki

Attribute Details Full Name Swara Bhasker Chitrapu Profession(s) Actress, Activist Famous For Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa Date of Birth April 9, 1988 Age (as of 2024) 36 years Birthplace Delhi, India Nationality Indian Zodiac Sign Aries Religion Hinduism Marital Status Married (to Fahad Ahmad)

Swara Bhasker’s Favorite Things

Attribute Details Favorite Cuisine Guacamole, Dosa, Italian Favorite Actor Shah Rukh Khan Favorite Actress Meryl Streep Favorite Film The Untitled Kartik Krishnan Project Favorite Color White Favorite Song "Hips Don't Lie" by Shakira

Early Life and Family

Swara Bhasker was born on April 9, 1988, in Delhi, to a well-educated family. Her father, Chitrapu Uday Bhaskar, is a retired Commodore and columnist, and her mother, Ira Bhaskar, is a professor of Cinema Studies. Swara graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and earned a Master's in Sociology from Jawaharlal Nehru University before honing her acting skills in the USA.

Swara Bhasker’s Personal Life

Swara Bhasker married political activist Fahad Ahmad in 2023 under the Special Marriage Act. The couple has a daughter, Raabiyaa, born in September 2023. Swara was previously linked to writer Himanshu Sharma. Known for her strong social media presence, she often voices her views on various political and social issues, cementing her role as an outspoken public figure.

Swara Bhasker’s Career Highlights

Debut Film: Madholal Keep Walking (2009)

Breakout Role: Tanu Weds Manu (2011) as Payal

Notable Films:

Raanjhanaa (2013) as Bindiya



Veere Di Wedding (2018) as Sakshi



Nil Battey Sannata (2016) as Chanda

Swara has built a reputation for portraying complex roles, from supporting characters to strong, independent women in films with bold themes.

Swara Bhasker’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Swara Bhasker’s net worth is estimated at ₹22 crore, primarily from her acting career, brand endorsements, and social media engagements.

Swara Bhasker’s Cars and Lifestyle

Swara enjoys a comfortable lifestyle and is known for her car collection, including a BMW X1. She resides in a 3-BHK apartment in Mumbai, where she enjoys activities such as yoga, dancing, and cooking.

Swara Bhasker’s Awards and Recognition

2012: Zee Cine Award for Best Supporting Actress for Tanu Weds Manu

2014: Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress for Raanjhanaa

2016: Silk Road International Film Festival Award for Best Actress for Nil Battey Sannata

2017: Screen Award for Best Actress – Critics for Nil Battey Sannata

Swara Bhasker’s Controversies

Swara Bhasker has been a subject of controversy due to her outspoken views on politics and women's rights:

2014: Rumors of a cold war with Kangana Ranaut during Tanu Weds Manu Returns

2017: Alleged harassment by a director during her early career

2018: Backlash for her comments on Padmaavat

2019: Criticized for using inappropriate language about a child actor on Son Of Abish

2024: Received criticism for her photo with Maulana Sajjad Nomani, a figure known for anti-feminism views, despite her strong advocacy for women’s rights.

Interesting Facts about Swara Bhasker

Yoga Enthusiast: Swara practices yoga regularly and shares wellness tips on social media. Passionate Reader: She enjoys books like The Illicit Happiness of Other People and Istanbul: Memories and the City. Activist: Swara uses her platform to fight for social justice, particularly women's rights and LGBTQIA+ issues.

Conclusion

Swara Bhasker has established herself as a versatile actress and a vocal advocate for social change. With a career spanning over a decade, Swara has garnered critical acclaim and amassed a loyal fan following. Her blend of strong acting and activism continues to make her one of the most influential figures in the Indian entertainment industry.

FAQs

What is Swara Bhasker’s height?

Swara is 5' 5" (165 cm) tall.

Who is Swara Bhasker married to?

She is married to Fahad Ahmad, a political activist.

What is Swara Bhasker’s net worth?

Her net worth is approximately ₹22 crore as of 2024.

What is Swara Bhasker’s most famous role?

She is best known for her roles in Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa.

Has Swara Bhasker won any awards?

Yes, she has received several awards, including Zee Cine and Screen Awards for her supporting roles in films.