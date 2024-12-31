Travis Head Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Travis Michael Head, born on December 29, 1993, in Adelaide, South Australia, is a star Australian cricketer known for his fearless batting and dependable leadership skills. A left-handed batter and occasional right-arm off-break bowler, Head is a versatile player who has represented Australia across formats. His journey, marked by hard work and determination, is an inspiration for aspiring cricketers. Known for his crucial innings in high-pressure matches, Travis Head is a key member of the Australian team. Let us explore his biography, cricketing journey, statistics, and personal life.

Travis Head’s Wiki

Details Information Full Name Travis Michael Head Date of Birth December 29, 1993 Place of Birth Adelaide, South Australia Nationality Australian Playing Role Left-handed batter, occasional bowler Batting Style Left-handed Bowling Style Right-arm off-break Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Current Teams Australia, South Australia, Adelaide Strikers, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Early Life and Family

Travis Head was born into a supportive family in Adelaide. His father, Simon, and mother, Ann, encouraged his interest in cricket from a young age. Head started playing cricket at a local level in Adelaide before joining South Australia's junior cricket system.

Travis Head is married to Jessica Davies, whom he wed in April 2023. The couple has two children—a daughter named Milla Paige, born in September 2022, and a son named Harrison George, born in November 2024. Apart from cricket, Head is a devoted fan of the Port Adelaide Football Club in the Australian Football League.

Travis Head’s Education

Travis Head completed his early education in Adelaide. He balanced his academics and cricket training, but his focus shifted to cricket as his talent became evident. Head’s education laid a strong foundation for his discipline and work ethic, which are evident in his cricketing career.

Career Journey

Domestic Career

Travis Head started his domestic cricket career with South Australia at the age of 18 during the 2011–12 season. Over the years, he became a vital player for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield and One-Day tournaments. In the 2015–16 season, Head’s leadership skills were recognized when he was made the captain of South Australia. His performance in domestic cricket earned him a call-up to the national team.

IPL Career

Travis Head has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Sunrisers Hyderabad. Known for his aggressive batting, Head made headlines in IPL 2024 with a blistering 50 off 18 balls against Mumbai Indians. His ability to perform under pressure has made him a sought-after player in franchise cricket.

International Career

Head made his T20I debut for Australia against India in January 2016. His ODI debut followed soon after. Over time, he became a crucial player in the Test team as well. His aggressive batting style and ability to score quickly have been key to Australia’s success in recent years.

Head’s standout performances include his century in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final against India, which earned him the Player of the Match award. He also played a pivotal role in Australia’s win in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final.

Travis Head’s Stats

Batting Career Summary

Format Test ODI T20I IPL Matches 53 69 38 25 Innings 88 66 37 25 Not Out 5 5 4 4 Runs 3,583 2,645 1,093 772 Highest Score 175 154 91 102 Average 43.17 43.36 33.12 36.76 Balls Faced 5,346 2,542 681 444 Strike Rate 67.02 104.05 160.50 173.87 Centuries (100s) 9 6 0 1 Double Centuries (200s) 0 0 0 0 Half-Centuries (50s) 17 16 5 5 Fours 433 297 114 76 Sixes 31 64 53 40

Bowling Career Summary

Format Test ODI T20I IPL Matches 53 69 38 25 Innings 34 39 4 6 Balls Bowled 741 1,119 36 58 Runs Conceded 443 1,061 56 113 Wickets 14 24 1 2 Best Bowling in an Innings (BBI) 4/10 4/28 1/16 2/30 Best Bowling in a Match (BBM) 4/10 4/28 1/16 2/30 Economy Rate 3.59 5.69 9.33 11.69 Bowling Average 31.64 44.21 56.00 56.50 Strike Rate 52.93 46.62 36.00 29.00 Five-Wicket Hauls 0 0 0 0 Ten-Wicket Hauls 0 0 0 0

Net Worth and Endorsements

As of 2024, Travis Head’s net worth is estimated at $3.5 million (approximately ₹30 crores). His earnings come from cricket contracts, endorsements, and sponsorships. Head has collaborated with top brands and owns luxury properties and cars, including an Audi R8, Porsche 911, Mercedes-Benz and a Range Rover.

Travis Head Controversies

Travis Head, the Australian cricketer, has been involved in several controversies during his career. Notable incidents include:

Obscene Gesture During Boxing Day Test (December 2024): During the Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Head celebrated Rishabh Pant's wicket with a gesture that many perceived as obscene. Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu criticized the act, labeling it "obnoxious" and an insult to 1.5 billion Indians. Head later clarified that the gesture was an inside joke referencing a previous comment about needing to cool his "hot" bowling finger. On-Field Altercation with Mohammed Siraj (December 2024): In the second Test of the series in Adelaide, Head had a heated exchange with Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj after being dismissed. Both players were fined and received demerit points for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. The incident drew significant attention, though both teams sought to downplay its severity. Comments About BCCI and ICC (December 2024): In a viral video, Head referred to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as "Rulers" and the International Cricket Council (ICC) as "Second." These remarks sparked debate among fans and were seen by some as highlighting the perceived dominance of the BCCI in global cricket.

These incidents have contributed to Head's reputation as a passionate and sometimes controversial figure in international cricket.

Interesting Facts

Travis Head captained the Australian T20I team in 2024.

He scored centuries in back-to-back ICC tournament finals in 2023.

Head is an ardent supporter of the Port Adelaide Football Club.

He is known for his calm demeanor and strong leadership qualities.

Conclusion

Travis Head is a true all-rounder who excels not only in batting but also as a team leader. His performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and the World Test Championship have solidified his place in Australian cricket history. As he continues to grow in his career, Head remains a role model for young cricketers worldwide. His journey is a testament to the power of hard work, determination, and passion for the game.