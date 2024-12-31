Vinod Kambli Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Vinod Ganpat Kambli, born on January 18, 1972, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is a former Indian cricketer who mesmerized fans with his natural batting talent. Known for his flamboyant playing style, he was a left-handed batsman and occasional right-arm off-break bowler. His cricketing career, filled with brilliance and controversies, is a tale of talent, fame, and lessons. Kambli is often remembered as one of India’s most gifted yet underutilized cricketers. Let us explore his life, cricketing achievements, and challenges.

Why is Vinod Kambli Trending Today?

Vinod Kambli is trending today after a viral video showed him dancing to "Chak De India" in his hospital room at Akruti Hospital in Thane, where he is recovering from health issues. Despite facing a urinary infection, muscle cramps, and brain clots, Kambli’s positive spirit has captured the hearts of fans. The video, which showcases his energetic recovery, has been widely shared, bringing joy to his supporters and reminding them of his vibrant personality. This incident has once again put Kambli in the spotlight, as people admire his resilience and zest for life.

Vinod Kambli’s Wiki

Details Information Full Name Vinod Ganpat Kambli Date of Birth January 18, 1972 Place of Birth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Playing Role Left-handed batsman, occasional bowler Batting Style Left-handed Bowling Style Right-arm off-break Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) International Debut Test: January 29, 1992, vs. England, ODI: October 18, 1991, vs. Pakistan Domestic Teams Mumbai, Boland (South Africa)

Early Life and Family

Vinod Kambli was born into a humble family in Mumbai and grew up in the suburb of Kanjurmarg. From a young age, he showed an extraordinary talent for cricket. His father, Ganpat Kambli, was a mechanic who introduced him to the game, while his mother, Vijaya Kambli, supported his dreams.

Kambli gained nationwide fame as a teenager when he, alongside childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar, created a record-breaking 664-run partnership in a school match for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St. Xavier’s High School in 1988. His contribution of 349 runs made him a star even before he played professional cricket.

In his personal life, Kambli has had a colourful journey. He was first married to Noella Lewis, a hotel receptionist, but the couple later divorced. Kambli is now married to Andrea Hewitt, a model, and the couple has a son, Jesus Christiano.

Education

Vinod Kambli completed his schooling at Shardashram Vidyamandir in Mumbai, where his cricketing skills were nurtured. Under the guidance of coach Ramakant Achrekar, Kambli sharpened his batting abilities alongside Sachin Tendulkar. Despite limited higher education, his cricketing achievements spoke volumes about his discipline and dedication.

Career Journey

Domestic Career

Kambli made his first-class debut for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy in 1989. In his debut season, he made a stunning impact, scoring a century in his very first match. Over the years, Kambli became a dominant force in domestic cricket, scoring heavily for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy.

He also played for the South African team Boland in the 1990s, showcasing his adaptability to different playing conditions.

International Career

Kambli made his ODI debut for India in 1991 against Pakistan and his Test debut in 1992 against England. He announced his arrival in Test cricket with back-to-back double centuries—224 against England in Mumbai and 227 against Zimbabwe in Delhi. These performances made him one of the fastest Indian players to reach 1,000 Test runs.

In ODIs, Kambli was known for his aggressive style. His memorable performances include a century in the 1996 World Cup against Zimbabwe.

However, inconsistency and fitness issues affected his career, leading to an early exit from international cricket in 2000.

Vinod Kambli’s Stats

Batting Career Summary

Format Matches Innings Not Out Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Test 17 21 1 1,084 227 54.20 4 3 ODI 104 97 14 2,477 106 32.59 2 14

Bowling Career Summary

Format Matches Balls Bowled Wickets Best Bowling Economy Rate Test 17 12 0 - 3.50 ODI 104 282 7 2/15 5.36

Net Worth and Financial Status

Vinod Kambli, once a star cricketer with a net worth of ₹13 crore, is now facing severe financial and health difficulties. At 52, he is battling health issues, including brain clots and a urine infection, which have required intensive treatment. Despite the efforts of doctors at Akruti Hospital in Thane, where he was recently admitted, his financial woes have made it hard for him to afford quality healthcare.

Kambli's situation has worsened to the point where he is unable to pay the ₹18 lakh maintenance charges for his flat in Jewel Towers Society, and his photo has been posted as a defaulter. His financial struggle is further evident from a recent incident where he couldn't afford to pay ₹15,000 for an iPhone repair, leading to the shopkeeper keeping his phone.

Currently, Kambli relies on a ₹30,000 monthly pension from the BCCI to make ends meet, but even that is not enough. His wife, Andrea Hewit, has been openly sharing their difficulties. In a recent public appearance at the unveiling of the Ramakant Achrekar Memorial, Kambli struggled to speak, moving many to sympathy.

Despite these challenges, Kambli remains in good spirits, even dancing to the popular song ‘Chak De India’ at the hospital, showing his resilience. His fall from grace serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and the importance of managing one's wealth carefully.

Controversies

Kambli’s career was often overshadowed by controversies. His outspoken comments about cricket administration and lack of discipline hurt his reputation. Notable controversies include:

Public criticism of selectors for neglecting his talent.

Alleged behavioural issues that led to clashes with team management.

Claims of discrimination during his career, which sparked debates in the cricketing world.

Interesting Facts

Kambli and Sachin Tendulkar hold the record for the highest partnership in school cricket (664 runs).

He is the only Indian cricketer to score two double centuries in consecutive Test matches.

Kambli ventured into acting, appearing in the Bollywood movie Annarth in 2002.

He is an ardent music lover and has even tried his hand at singing.

Conclusion

Vinod Kambli's cricketing career is a tale of unmatched talent and missed opportunities. While his early achievements set the cricketing world abuzz, his later struggles offer important lessons about consistency and focus. Despite his controversies, Kambli remains an unforgettable figure in Indian cricket. His journey continues to inspire aspiring players, reminding them to cherish their opportunities and work hard for sustained success.

