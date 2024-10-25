Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Biography and Wiki

Early Life and Family

Vivian Dsena was born on June 28, 1988, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, India, to a multicultural family; his mother is Hindu, while his father is a Christian of Portuguese descent. His mother was an athlete, and his father was a footballer, which sparked his interest in football from an early age, leading him to idolize Lionel Messi. Raised in a supportive and dynamic environment, Dsena pursued both sports and academics before making his foray into acting.

Vivian Dsena Personal Life

In 2013, Dsena married his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee. The couple filed for divorce in 2016, finalizing it in 2021. In 2022, Dsena married Nouran Aly, an Egyptian journalist, and the couple welcomed their first daughter together. Dsena converted to Islam in 2019, and he is a practicing Muslim. Before his conversion, he followed Christianity.

Vivian Dsena Education

Vivian Dsena completed his schooling in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, where he grew up. While there is limited information on his formal higher education, Dsena’s focus shifted to pursuing a career in acting early on. His background in sports, especially football, was influenced by his parents’ athletic pursuits. His childhood was marked by a passion for sports, which helped shape his discipline and focus, traits that later contributed to his success in the entertainment industry.

Vivian Dsena Career Highlights

Vivian Dsena’s television journey began in 2008 with Kasamh Se, but he gained massive popularity with Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, where he played a vampire. His portrayal of Rishabh Kundra in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon added to his fame, and his role as Harman Singh in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki highlighted his versatility. Additionally, Dsena has participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, further establishing his presence in the entertainment industry. Currently, he is a contestant on Bigg Boss 18, where he has been displaying a strategic and charismatic persona.

Vivian Dsena Awards and Nominations

2012 - Indian Television Academy Awards: GR8! Performer of the Year (Male) for Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon – Won

2013 - Indian Telly Awards: Best Actor in Lead Role (Male) – Nominated

Best Onscreen Couple (with Drashti Dhami) – Won

2014 - Asian Viewers Television Awards: Male Personality of the Year – Won

2017 - Indian Television Academy Awards: Best Actor (Popular) for Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki – Won

2018 - Gold Awards: Best Actor Male (Critics) – Won

2019 - Indian Telly Awards: Best Actor in Lead Role Male (Popular) – Nominated

Vivian Dsena Net Worth

As of 2024, Vivian Dsena's net worth is estimated to be around ₹40 crore. His earnings come from his extensive work in television, brand endorsements, and appearances on reality shows. His popularity and career longevity contribute to a stable and affluent lifestyle.

Vivian Dsena Cars and Lifestyle

Vivian Dsena leads a modest yet balanced lifestyle. Known for valuing privacy, he does not often showcase his personal assets, such as cars, extensively in the media. However, Dsena is reported to own a few luxury cars that align with his understated lifestyle. His social media often reflects his focus on family and spiritual beliefs rather than a materialistic lifestyle. Recently, he has prioritized maintaining a balanced life, emphasizing family, religion, and work, especially after converting to Islam in 2019.

Vivian Dsena Controversies

Vivian Dsena has faced a few controversies over the years:

Divorce from Vahbiz Dorabjee: His separation from actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, whom he married in 2013, led to media scrutiny and rumors about potential reasons behind their split. Although they filed for divorce in 2016, it was finalized only in 2021. This prolonged process drew significant attention and speculation from fans and the media. Conversion to Islam: In 2019, Dsena publicly announced his conversion to Islam, which stirred discussions among fans and the media. While he received support from many, some critics questioned his decision. Dsena maintained that his conversion was deeply personal, rooted in spiritual exploration, and reflected his commitment to his beliefs. Marriage to Nouran Aly: Vivian’s marriage to Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly in 2022, along with their decision to maintain a low public profile, attracted attention. Additionally, he chose not to disclose much about their daughter, which led to speculations, though he clarified it was to protect his family’s privacy.

These controversies, while highlighted in the media, have had little impact on Dsena’s reputation, as he continues to be respected for his professional achievements and reserved personality.

Interesting Facts about Vivian Dsena

Known for portraying a vampire in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani, which contributed significantly to his early success.

An avid traveler and sports enthusiast, particularly devoted to football and following Lionel Messi.

A balanced individual, he engages with fans through social media and focuses on personal well-being.

Conclusion

Vivian Dsena's journey in the television industry reflects his dedication to both his craft and personal growth. From his iconic television roles to his strategic presence on Bigg Boss 18, Dsena continues to evolve as an actor and a public figure. His story inspires audiences and resonates with fans across India and beyond.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information that is publicly available and comes from sources that are considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any wrong information, and readers should verify the information on their own.

