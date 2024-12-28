Washington Sundar Net Worth, Family, Career, Stats, Biography and Wiki

Washington Sundar, born on October 5, 1999, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is one of India's promising all-rounders. Known for his ability to bowl tight overs and contribute valuable runs down the order, Sundar has earned a reputation across domestic and international cricket. With his calm composure and versatile skill set, he has been a key figure in Indian cricket since making his debut. His journey from the streets of Chennai to the international cricketing stage has been nothing short of inspiring. This article will delve into his biography, career, stats, and personal life, shedding light on his rise in the cricketing world.

Washington Sundar’s Wiki

Details Information Full Name Washington Sundar Date of Birth October 5, 1999 Place of Birth Chennai, Tamil Nadu Nationality Indian Playing Role All-rounder (Bowler and Batsman) Batting Style Left-handed Bowling Style Right-arm off-break Height 6 feet 1 inch Current Teams India, Tamil Nadu, Gujrat Titans

Early Life and Family

Washington Sundar hails from a modest family with a strong connection to cricket. His father, M. Sundar, is a former cricketer who played at the domestic level. Washington’s name is a tribute to his father’s mentor, P.D. Washington. Encouraged by his family, Sundar took up cricket at a young age and excelled through Tamil Nadu’s cricket system.

As of now, Washington Sundar is unmarried, and there is no publicly available information about his girlfriend or relationship status.

Washington Sundar Education

Washington Sundar completed his schooling at the prestigious St. Bede’s Anglo-Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai. While his academic focus was secondary, he showed immense passion and talent for cricket from a young age, which led him to pursue it professionally. His education provided a solid foundation for his life and career, balancing both sports and studies before fully committing to cricket.

Career Journey

Domestic Career

Washington made his debut for Tamil Nadu in the 2016 Ranji Trophy as a teenager. Initially, he was known for his off-spin, but his batting skills soon garnered attention. He was instrumental in Tamil Nadu’s domestic success across formats, contributing in crunch situations.

IPL Career

Washington’s IPL career began with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017. His economical bowling in the powerplay overs was a revelation. Currently, he was acquired by Gujarat Titans for ₹3.20 crore during the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah. Starting with a base price of ₹2 crore, his bid sparked a fierce competition between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans.

International Career

Sundar’s international debut came in 2017 in a T20I against Sri Lanka. His Test debut in 2021 against Australia was a memorable one, where he scored a match-saving 62 runs and took key wickets in Brisbane. Sundar’s highest score in ODIs is 51, and he has been a dependable option in all formats of the game.

Washington Sundar’s Stats

Bowling Stats

Format Matches Wickets Economy Best Figures Tests 7 24 3.27 7/59 ODIs 22 23 4.70 3/30 T20Is 52 47 6.87 3/15 First-Class 34 83 2.93 7/59

Batting Stats

Format Matches Runs Average Highest Score Tests 7 387 48.37 96* ODIs 22 315 24.23 51 T20Is 52 161 13.41 50 First-Class 34 1520 33.04 159

Washington Sundar’s Highest Scores

Test: 96*

ODI: 51

T20I: 50

First-Class: 159

Net Worth and Endorsements

Washington Sundar’s estimated net worth is around ₹40 crores. He earns from his IPL contracts, BCCI central contract, and endorsements. Brands like Nike and MRF have associated with him, recognising his rising profile.

Interesting Facts

Washington Sundar is the youngest Indian player to debut in T20Is.

His name honours his father’s mentor, P.D. Washington.

He made a remarkable Test debut with crucial contributions in India’s historic Brisbane win in 2021.

Sundar is an avid reader and often shares his love for books on social media.

Conclusion

Washington Sundar's remarkable rise in the cricketing world reflects not just his talent but also his hard work and dedication. From making a crucial Test debut to being a consistent performer in limited-overs formats, Sundar has proven his mettle. His all-round abilities make him an asset to the Indian cricket team, and as he continues to mature, there is no doubt that he will contribute significantly to India’s cricketing success in the years to come. With endorsements, a steady career trajectory, and a promising future ahead, Sundar is undoubtedly one of India’s rising stars in world cricket.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information from sources considered reliable. It is meant for informational purposes only. Pratidin Time is not responsible for any inaccuracies, and readers are encouraged to verify the information on their own.