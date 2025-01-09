Who is Homen Borgohain: An Assamese Author and Journalist

Homen Borgohain (1932–2021) was a celebrated Assamese author, journalist, and editor who made significant contributions to Assamese literature and journalism. Known for his captivating novels, insightful critiques, and fearless editorials, Borgohain remains one of Assam’s most revered literary figures. His works reflected the essence of Assamese society, exploring rural and urban life, human emotions, and societal challenges.

This blog delves into the life, career, and legacy of Homen Borgohain, highlighting his literary achievements and journalistic endeavours.

Personal Life

Homen Borgohain was married to Nirupama Tamuli, a renowned Assamese writer and feminist. Together, they co-authored the novel “Puwar Purobi Sandhyar Bibhash”, which remains unique as one of the few joint novels in Assamese literature.

Borgohain’s personal life was deeply intertwined with his literary pursuits. His rural upbringing, bohemian early years, and the influence of his wife shaped his worldview and artistic expression.

Homen Borgohain’s Early Life and Education

Homen Borgohain was born on 7 December 1932 in Dhakuakhana, Lakhimpur district, Assam. He grew up in a rural setting that deeply influenced his literary themes. After completing his matriculation from Dibrugarh Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, he moved to Guwahati for higher education at Cotton College.

His early life was marked by simplicity and hard work, and his bohemian lifestyle during his younger days found reflections in many of his early stories. These experiences shaped his perspective and laid the foundation for his literary journey.

Homen Borgohain’s Literary Career

Borgohain’s literary works are a cornerstone of Assamese literature. His novel “Pita Putra” won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1978 and is regarded as one of the finest pieces of Assamese fiction. His writing often explored themes of human relationships, societal challenges, and personal introspection.

Some of his most notable works include:

"Pita Putra" (Father and Son)

"Halodhiya Soraye Bau Dhan Khay" (A Yellow Sparrow Eats Rice)

"Saudar Puteke Nau Meli Jai" (The Merchant’s Son Sets Sail)

"Timir Tirtha" (Pilgrimage of Darkness)

"Matsyagandha" (Fragrance of Fish)

In addition to novels, Borgohain penned essays, poems, and autobiographical works, such as “Atmanusandhan” and “Mur Xangbadik Jiwan” (My Life as a Journalist), which provided deep insights into his personal and professional life.

Journalism and Editorial Work

Homen Borgohain had an illustrious career in journalism. He edited several prominent Assamese newspapers and magazines, including:

“Nilachal”

“Nagarik”

“Aamar Asom”

“Niyomiya Barta”

From 2003 to 2015, Borgohain served as the editor-in-chief of “Aamar Asom” before joining “Niyomiya Barta”, where he worked until his death in 2021. His editorials were known for their depth, clarity, and unwavering commitment to truth.

In 2015, Borgohain returned his Sahitya Akademi Award to protest the rising intolerance in Indian society. This act highlighted his strong ethical stance and his dedication to justice and equality.

Legacy and Recognition

Homen Borgohain’s literary and journalistic contributions earned him several accolades, including:

Sahitya Akademi Award (1978)

Assam Valley Literary Award

Nilamoni Phukan Award

Srimanta Sankardev Award

Matshendra Nath Award

His works continue to inspire readers and writers, preserving his legacy as one of Assam’s most influential literary figures.

Net Worth and Contributions

While the exact figures of his earnings remain undisclosed, Homen Borgohain earned widespread respect and recognition through his literary works and journalistic career. His impact on Assamese literature and culture is immeasurable.

Interesting Facts About Homen Borgohain

His novel “Halodhiya Soraye Bau Dhan Khay” was adapted into a National Award-winning Assamese film.

He was the President of the Assam Sahitya Sabha from 2001 to 2002.

Borgohain was known for addressing both rural and urban life in his writing, blending realism with artistic flair.

He edited and published his editorial writings in two volumes, showcasing his journalistic brilliance.

His autobiography “Atmanusandhan” remains one of the most popular autobiographies in Assamese literature.

Conclusion

Homen Borgohain’s life and work reflect his unwavering dedication to truth, literature, and society. As a writer, journalist, and editor, he broke new ground and inspired countless individuals. His legacy continues to enrich Assamese literature and journalism, ensuring that his name remains immortal in the hearts of readers and admirers.