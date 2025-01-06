Yuzvendra Chahal Net Worth, Age, Family, Career, Stats, and Biography

Yuzvendra Singh Chahal is a famous Indian cricketer known for his clever leg-spin bowling and his ability to outsmart batters. Born on July 23, 1990, in Jind, Haryana, Chahal has become one of India’s leading bowlers in international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). In this blog, we take a closer look at his life, career, achievements, and personal updates.

Advertisment

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Divorce Rumours

Rumours about Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce emerged in January 2025 after they unfollowed each other on social media, and Chahal removed all their pictures together. Chahal's cryptic Instagram post added fuel to the speculations. While Dhanashree still keeps their photos online, the couple has not confirmed or denied the rumours, leaving fans wondering about their relationship status.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Profile

Details Information Full Name Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Nickname Yuzi Date of Birth July 23, 1990 Age (2025) 34 years Birthplace Jind, Haryana, India Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Role in Team Leg-spinner Current Teams Punjab Kings (IPL), India, Haryana Marital Status Married to Dhanashree Verma

Early Life and Education

Chahal was born into a middle-class family in Haryana. His father, K.K. Chahal, is an advocate, while his mother, Sunita Devi, is a homemaker. He grew up with two elder sisters. Chahal completed his schooling at DAV Public School, Jind.

From a young age, Chahal displayed talent in both chess and cricket. He was India’s national junior chess champion (U-12) and represented the country at the 2003 Chess World Cup. However, due to the high costs of pursuing professional chess, he decided to focus on cricket.

Personal Life

In 2020, Chahal married Dhanashree Verma, a YouTuber, choreographer, and dentist. The couple became very popular on social media, often sharing glimpses of their life. However, in late 2024, rumors of their separation emerged after both unfollowed each other on Instagram. Chahal also deleted pictures of them together, sparking speculation about a divorce.

Despite these challenges, Dhanashree has continued to support Chahal publicly, posting encouraging messages about his cricket career. Fans are still waiting for clarity about their relationship status.

Career Journey

Domestic Cricket

Chahal started his domestic cricket journey by playing for Haryana in 2009. His consistent performances in the Ranji Trophy earned him recognition.

IPL Career

Chahal’s IPL journey began with Mumbai Indians in 2011, but he became a star while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from 2014 to 2021. In 2025, he became the most expensive spinner in IPL history when Punjab Kings purchased him for ₹18 crore during the IPL mega auction in Jeddah.

International Career

Chahal made his ODI debut on June 11, 2016, against Zimbabwe and his T20I debut a week later. Over the years, he became a key bowler for India in limited-overs cricket. His 6/25 against England in 2017 remains one of the best T20I bowling performances.

Achievements and Records

First Indian bowler to claim 350 T20 wickets.

200 IPL wickets, a record for any bowler.

Represented India in both chess and cricket, a unique achievement.

Took a 6-wicket haul (6/25) against England in a T20I, the best by an Indian.

Holds the record for the third-best bowling figures in T20Is globally.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Stats

Batting Career Summary

Category ODI T20I IPL Matches 72 80 160 Inn 14 6 20 NO 5 4 13 Runs 77 6 37 HS 18 3 8 Avg 8.56 3.0 5.29 BF 141 13 86 SR 54.61 46.15 43.02 100 0 0 0 200 0 0 0 50 0 0 0 4s 8 0 0 6s 0 0 0

Bowling Career Summary

Category ODI T20I IPL Matches 72 80 160 Innings 69 79 159 Balls 3739 1764 3521 Runs 3283 2409 4602 Wkts 121 96 205 BBI 6/42 6/25 5/40 BBM 6/42 6/25 5/40 Econ 5.27 8.19 7.84 Avg 27.13 25.09 22.45 SR 30.9 18.38 17.18 5W 2 1 1 10W 0 0 0

Yuzvendra Chahal’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Chahal’s net worth is approximately ₹45 crore.

IPL Salary: ₹18 crore per season (Punjab Kings).

Endorsements: He promotes brands like Noise, Nike, and CEAT Tyres.

Other Earnings: Match fees and brand collaborations.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Controversies

Social Media Spat in 2022 : In 2022, Chahal's Instagram stories sparked controversy when a teammate allegedly mocked his performances. Fans came to his defense, but the incident highlighted the pressure cricketers face both on and off the field.

Rajasthan Royals’ Plane Incident (2022) : Chahal revealed a shocking incident where a fellow player, under the influence of alcohol, tried to dangle him from a hotel balcony during IPL 2013. This revelation created a media storm, bringing attention to locker-room culture.

Issues with Team Selection: In 2023, Chahal was controversially excluded from India’s T20 World Cup squad. Fans and analysts criticized the selectors, calling the decision unfair given his consistent performances.

Interesting Facts about Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal was called "single haddi" by friends because of his thin frame.

He started as a medium-fast bowler before transitioning to leg-spin.

His favorite cricketers include Shane Warne, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virat Kohli.

He loves butter chicken and rajma-chawal.

Playing chess helped Chahal develop patience and the ability to read batsmen’s minds.

Conclusion

Yuzvendra Chahal's story is one of hard work, talent, and determination. From being a chess champion to becoming one of India’s top cricketers, his journey is truly inspiring. Despite facing personal challenges and controversies, Chahal continues to impress fans with his skills on the field and his humble nature off it. His achievements in cricket, combined with his unique background in chess, make him a role model for many. As he moves forward in his career, fans eagerly look forward to more records, performances, and memorable moments from this talented cricketer.