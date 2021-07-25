Biswanath: Man Stabs Woman Multiple Times, Dies

Horrific incident of murder took place in Sootea of Biswanath district in Assam on Sunday.

According to sources, the murderer stabbed a woman multiple times with an extremely sharp weapon.

The victim has been identified as Monika Tanti who was a resident of Sootea.

The murderer has been identified as Karan Guraju of Sootea.

As per sources, the murderer Karan Guraju tried to commit suicide after killing the victim Monika Tanti.

The incident took place at Hokajan village of Sootea in Biswanath district.

Meanwhile, the murderer is under arrest of the Biswanath Police and has been admitted to the Biswanath Civil Hospital.