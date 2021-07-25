Monstrous Murder Video Of Silapathar Goes Viral On Social Media

By Pratidin Bureau
Silapathar Murder

A spine chilling incident of murder is said to have taken place in Silapathar of Dhemaji district in Assam.

A horrific 1 minute 3 second long video of a youth being murdered has went viral on social media on Sunday.

The video showed a youth of around 25 to 30 years old being stabbed by a short heighted helmet wearing unidentified man unstoppable in a very merciless inhuman way.

The short heighted unidentified man as shown in the video has cut down hands, legs and other body parts of the youth in an open space in broad daylight.

The victim has been seen to fall in pain and cry his soul out while being stained with blood all over.

Within the 40 seconds of the video, the parts of the young man’s body have been seen to have got separated and scattered around his body.

While this might seem to have been enough of inhumanity, the murder doesn’t end with this.

The unidentified man after cutting down the body parts of the young man shot continuously the victim’s head with AK 47 bullets after which the victim’s head fell into small pieces.

The viral video of this horrific murder has created terror amongst the people.

Also Read: Guwahati: Man Attempts To Murder Wife Inside ATM Booth
