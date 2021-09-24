BJP Alleges Islamist Outfit PFI Could Be Behind Attack On Police During Eviction Drive

Assam BJP on Friday has alleged that “third party political and apolitical forces” including Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) could be behind the attack on police personnel during yesterday’s eviction drive in Sipajhar that became violent.

During the clashes, two persons were killed and over 20 other injured including policemen. They are currently under treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

“At Gorukhuti, we have observed a pattern similar to the PFI’s way of functioning. The outfit aims to only create unrest,” local BJP MP Dilip Saikia told reporters.

The PFI has been banned in several states and the Centre is also in the process of making it a proscribed outfit.

Further, Saikia said that “political and apolitical organizations” could also be behind the incident, adding that, facts will come out after investigation.

In light of the incident, the Home and Political departments of the state government have decided to institute an inquiry into the matter under the chairmanship of a retired Judge of Gauhati High Court.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Bhabesh Kalita claimed that there was a “pre-planned move” to gather people from outside and attack the police.