BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi criticizes Microsoft CEO

BJP MP and party spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi reacted over the comment of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 issue.

She tweeted.”How Literate need to be educated! Perfect example.”

She said, “Precise reason for CAA is to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan & Afghanistan. How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in USA?”

Earlier Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticized Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). Nadella, in an interview with BuzzFeed News Editors-in-chief Ben Smith at Microsoft event in Manhattan on Monday, expressed his view on CAA and stated “I think what is happening is sad. It’s just bad'”.

Nadella further stated, “I think it’s just, bad if anything I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India, or becomes the CEO of Infosys, that should be the aspiration, if I had to sort of mirror what happened to me in the US, I hope that’s what happens in India.”

Although large protest across the country is going on, the CAA has come into effect from January 10, 2020, with a gazette notification from the Central government.