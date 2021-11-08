BJP Not a Family-Run Party, Will Win State Polls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took a swipe at Congress and regional parties dominated by families, drawing a sharp contrast with BJP, stated media report.



PM Modi addressed the valedictory session of BJP’s national executive.



Prime Minister said BJP was distinct because it was defined by “sewa, sankalp aur samarpan (service, resolve and commitment)” and does not “revolve around a family”.



PM Modi’s remarks came in the lead-up to the face-off with Congress and regional parties like Samajwadi Party and ally-turned-bitter rival Akali Dal in the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.



PM Modi also asserted that BJP will win the elections because its workers have remained aligned with the concerns of the people.



According to reports, Chief ministers and BJP presidents of poll bound states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur gave presentations on the upcoming assembly elections at the meeting.

