BJP To Finalise List Of Candidates For Upcoming Polls In CEC Meeting

The list of candidates for the Assembly elections to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa will be finalised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting today.

The meeting is set to be held at the party headquarters in Delhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to join in, reported ANI.

The PM will reportedly join the meeting virtually along with those members of CEC who tested Covid-19 positive. The BJP had finalized the names of candidates for the third, fourth and fifth phases as well as the seat-sharing formula in the alliance, after several rounds of meetings, but the final decisions on it will be taken today.

Notably, the BJP’s core committee completed its preparations for 160 seats for Uttar Pradesh for which party national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, State General Secretary Sunil Bansal, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other prominent leaders held long discussions.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, the final list of candidate names from Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Goa are also likely to be placed in the meeting of the CEC.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are set to be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Elections in Goa and Uttarakhand will be held on February 14 and in Manipur from February 27 to March 3. In Punjab, it will be held on February 20.

Meanwhile, the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

