Bokakhat’s COVID Patient Tests Positive for 2nd Time

The COVID-19 positive patient from Bokakhat Banti Saikia has been tested positive again on Wednesday. She was tested COVID-19 positive in Delhi while she along with her husband and nephew went for a treatment. Unfortunately her husband who was also tested positive of the virus had died during their stay at Delhi itself.

Both Banti Saikia and her nephew Kangkan Jyoti Saikia returned to Assam after they were tested negative of the virus and were in quarantine at Prasanti Lodge at Kaziranga.

Their swabs have been collected again to test for the disease as their quarantine period is nearing to end but the result came out positive again for the second time. However, Kangkan Jyoti’s result is still awaited.

Banti Saikia will now be shifted to the isolation ward of Jorhat hospital.