BREAKING: 18 Day Old Kidnapped Baby’s Dead Body Recovered In Bongaigaon

Major update has come in the Bongaigaon 18 day old baby kidnap case that took place on Thursday night.

As per latest information, the baby has been recovered in a deceased state on Friday in Bongaigaon.

Earlier, on Thursday night in Bogaigaon an 18 days old baby was stolen from mother.

According to sources, the mother has expressed that she could not find her baby beside her on bed waking up in the morning on Friday.

It has been alleged that some miscreants have stolen the 18 days old baby on Thursday night, while everyone was asleep in the house.

The incident has taken place at the Nankar village in Bogaigaon of Assam on Thursday.

With the recovery of the baby in a dead state, the village of Nankar Village is currently in deep shock and grief.