BREAKING: 18 Day Old Kidnapped Baby’s Dead Body Recovered In Bongaigaon

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
18 day old baby dead

Major update has come in the Bongaigaon 18 day old baby kidnap case that took place on Thursday night.

As per latest information, the baby has been recovered in a deceased state on Friday in Bongaigaon.

Earlier, on Thursday night in Bogaigaon an 18 days old baby was stolen from mother.

Related News

Ford Motors Shuts its India Operation

Students Can Continue Online Classes Even Without Paying…

BJP Fields Priyanka Tibrewal Against Mamata Banerjee for…

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Visits Majuli, Assures…

According to sources, the mother has expressed that she could not find her baby beside her on bed waking up in the morning on Friday.

It has been alleged that some miscreants have stolen the 18 days old baby on Thursday night, while everyone was asleep in the house.

The incident has taken place at the Nankar village in Bogaigaon of Assam on Thursday.

With the recovery of the baby in a dead state, the village of Nankar Village is currently in deep shock and grief.

You might also like
Top Stories

Cyclone Yaas: Amit Shah Reviews Readiness Of Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya

Assam

8-Hour Shifts For Assam Police Personnel: DGP Mahanta

Assam

Ghy-Southern India train services resumes

Top Stories

Singer Archana Mahanta suffers from stroke

Assam

Boundary Issues With Assam To Be Settled Outside Court: Arunachal CM

Top Stories

Olympic Wrestler Sushil Kumar Arrested In Murder Case