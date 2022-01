A man was killed on the spot on the Maligaon – Pandu road on Saturday in yet another case of a road accident.

The deceased has been identified as one Munin Bora of Pandu.

The man, a rickshaw puller from Pandu in Guwahati, was killed after being hit by a city bus. The number of the city bus is AS 25 D C 6394.

