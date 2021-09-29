NationalTop Stories

BSF Apprehends 19 Bangladeshi Nationals In Meghalaya

By Pratidin Bureau

As many as 19 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) from the international border area in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district.

The trespassers include 13 males, 3 females, 3 children, and two touts.  They were nabbed during an operation by the BSF based on credible information.

BSF said the Bangladeshi nationals were arrested while they were illegally crossing an unfenced area under the Rynkhua BOP on Monday.

As per reports, the arrested people are residents of Sunamganj district of Bangladesh.

During investigation, it was revealed that they were helped by a tout to enter India and later were planning to head to Kashmir for work.

The trespassers have been handed over to the police for further proceedings.

