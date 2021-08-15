NationalTop Stories

BSF Hoists Tricolor For The First Time At Remote Nasal Base In Odisha

By Pratidin Bureau
Picture The Indian Express

A special anti-Naxal operations squad of the Border Security Force (BSF) marked the Independence Day by hoisting the national flag for the first time at a newly-created base in a remote Maoist violence-hit region of Odisha on Sunday.

According to official sources, the company operating base (COB) of the border guarding force is located at Mohupadar which is about 90 km from the district headquarters here and deep inside the jungles along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

In a report from the Indian Express, it has been stated that the base, manned by the troops of the 160th BSF battalion, was operationalised on May 28 as part of expanding the footprints of the security forces in some of the most troubled Naxal violence-affected regions of the state and simultaneous ushering of development works.

Related News

NE State Capitals To Be Linked By Railways Soon: PM Modi

Belgium’s Iconic ‘Radhadesh’ Building…

Ashoka Chakra: 24 Spokes Of The Indian Tricolour Wheel High

3 GMCH Nurses Receive Special Felicitation From CM Sarma

The security forces have also faced a number of Naxal ambushes and attacks here.

After the paramilitary force decided to create this base, link roads to connect it were created and bettered, an official informed.

“This is the first time the flag is being hoisted at this base on the occasion of the Independence Day as it has been established and operationalized only in May this year,” he said.

The officer further added, “The force aims to enhance the sense of security among the locals and bring development in the region.”

Also Read: I-Day Security Threats: BSF On High Alert Along Indo-Bangladesh Border

You might also like
Top Stories

Sivasagar: 3 Held For Human Sacrifice Bid Of 5 Children

National

Bombay HC Grants Bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Assam

APDCL Urges to keep Only the Lights off Today

Top Stories

Lakhimpur: 2 Bikers Killed In Road Accident

National

PM Modi Wishes Indian Athletes Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

Assam

17th Lok Sabha: Assam MPs Take Oath in Assamese