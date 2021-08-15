BSF Hoists Tricolor For The First Time At Remote Nasal Base In Odisha

A special anti-Naxal operations squad of the Border Security Force (BSF) marked the Independence Day by hoisting the national flag for the first time at a newly-created base in a remote Maoist violence-hit region of Odisha on Sunday.

According to official sources, the company operating base (COB) of the border guarding force is located at Mohupadar which is about 90 km from the district headquarters here and deep inside the jungles along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.

In a report from the Indian Express, it has been stated that the base, manned by the troops of the 160th BSF battalion, was operationalised on May 28 as part of expanding the footprints of the security forces in some of the most troubled Naxal violence-affected regions of the state and simultaneous ushering of development works.

The security forces have also faced a number of Naxal ambushes and attacks here.

After the paramilitary force decided to create this base, link roads to connect it were created and bettered, an official informed.

“This is the first time the flag is being hoisted at this base on the occasion of the Independence Day as it has been established and operationalized only in May this year,” he said.

The officer further added, “The force aims to enhance the sense of security among the locals and bring development in the region.”